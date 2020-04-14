Biobanking Market to Exhibit 8.9% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Spur Demand, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are Medizinische Universität Graz, UK Biobank, Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank, Isenet Biobanking, Hamilton Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ProMedDx, BBL, Brooks Life Sciences, ASKION, among others

PUNE, India, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biobanking market is set to gain traction from the rising integration of innovative technologies in the pre-existing systems. Besides, the introduction to virtual biobanking is set to revolutionize the system by enabling researchers to conduct their studies smoothly, as well as by lowering the time constraints. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, "Biobanking Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sample Storage (Blood, Cells & Tissue, and Others), By Application (Regenerative Medicines, Life Sciences, and Others), By Settings (Academic Medical Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The study further mentions that the biobanking market size was USD 25.09 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 49.46 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Emergence of Cord Blood Stem Cell Biobanking to Accelerate Growth

Nowadays, cord blood is considered to be an important source of stem cells that is often processed and conserved for medical research. In the field of biobanking, the conservation of cord blood is gaining more popularity. Also, the upsurging trend of cord blood stem cell biobanking is set to affect the biobanking market growth positively during the forthcoming years. Sweden's Lund University, for instance, unveiled the world's largest stem cell biobanking that would aid researchers in understanding the origin and cause of diseases, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Apart from that, the rising incidence of chronic diseases across the globe would contribute to the market growth.

Segment-

High Demand for Samples from Pharmaceutical Industry to Augment Blood Segment

In terms of sample storage, the market is segregated into cells and tissue, blood, and others. Out of these, the blood segment acquired 79.5% biobanking market share in 2018 and is set to lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising distribution, storage, and collection of blood samples backed by the increasing cases of infectious diseases. It is further creating high demand for curative measures. As blood samples contain RNA and DNA, they are considered to be a vital biospecimen and hence, are utilized in conducting several research activities. These are especially demanded by the academic medical institutions, as well as many pharmaceutical companies.