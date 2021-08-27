Bioceres Crop Solutions' (NASDAQ:BIOX) investors will be pleased with their solid 126% return over the last year

While Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 11% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 126%. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Bioceres Crop Solutions made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Bioceres Crop Solutions actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 0.006%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 126% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Bioceres Crop Solutions will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Bioceres Crop Solutions boasts a total shareholder return of 126% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 11% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Bioceres Crop Solutions .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

