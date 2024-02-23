Biochar facility planned for county

Feb. 23—CUMBERLAND — Allegany County commissioners on Thursday approved a five-year lease at $2,300 per month with renewal options for Allegany Biochar, LLC, for land on Pittsburgh Plate Glass Road currently used as a public wood waste yard.

County residents can continue to deposit their clean wood and yard waste for disposal at the site for free.

The company applied to the Maryland Department of the Environment to build a facility at the site that will process wood waste into biochar, a charcoal-like substance.

According to MDE, an informational meeting will be held "so that citizens can discuss the application and the permit review process with the applicant and the department."

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 6 at the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, 11400 Pittsburgh Plate Glass Road SE in Cumberland.

Allegany County commissioners also on Thursday:

—Partnered with the Administrative Office of the Courts to accept a $190,848 grant for security updates that include cameras, ballistics protection on windows, duress alarms, an X-ray machine for the courthouse annex and access control readers on doors.

—Leased the fairgrounds to the Western Maryland Jaycees for June 14 to 15 for $2,500 plus additional rent based on the number of campers at the annual Wing-Off and music festival. The Jaycees will be required to insure the event.

—Approved the following Emergency Services Board appointments:

Fire Services Committee: Shannon Adams, chair,;Wes Foor, vice chair; Tim Dayton, member-at-large; and Wayne Rounds, alternate member-at-large.

EMS Committee: Vince Pyle, chair; Allen Ruby, vice chair; and Dottie Ruby, alternate member-at-large.

Emergency Services Board: Michael Salvadge, career representative.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.