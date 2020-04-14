Biocoat, Inc. Continues to Expand Team, Adds Jayme Nelson as Director of Business Development

Nelson to lead business development efforts to educate and inform medical device companies on new product offerings for growing hydrophilic coating provider.

HORSHAM, Pa., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocoat, Inc., a specialty manufacturer of hydrophilic biomaterial coatings for medical devices, announced today that it has added Jayme Nelson as Director of Business Development to expand customer engagement and to build deeper relationships within Minnesota and the Central U.S. regions.

"Jayme's extensive account management experience within large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) in the medical device industry will provide the additional share of voice needed to implement our aggressive growth plans at Biocoat. Jayme brings over 20-years of experience in similar roles that positions him as the ideal person to educate companies on the benefits of Biocoat and our industry-leading hydrophilic coatings," said Jim Moran, President and CEO, Biocoat.

Prior to joining Biocoat, Nelson was with Royal DSM, Nordson MEDICAL, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, and Medtronic in product service, sales and account management roles. Nelson received a B.A. degree in Business Management from Hamline University.

"I am thrilled to be joining a progressive company that is actively growing and expanding its product line focused on becoming the leader in the hydrophilic coating market," said Nelson. He further added, "I look forward to meeting and educating current and future customers on the benefits of working with Biocoat and our industry-leading HYDAK® UV and HYDAK® Thermal Hydrophilic coatings."

About Biocoat, Inc.

Biocoat, Inc. develops and licenses biomaterial coatings for medical devices that are custom engineered to meet specific clinical parameters. The company specializes in supplying lubricious hydrophilic coatings for medical devices to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. Biocoat is also able to provide coating services to aspiring medical device companies that require assistance with manufacturing.

To learn more about Biocoat visit www.biocoat.com , call +1 215-734-0888 or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

