Is biodegradable better? Making sense of 'compostable' plastics

Jenny VAUGHAN
·5 min read

Bacardi rum bottles, Skittles sweet wrappers, designer water bottles -- a bevy of companies are developing biodegradable plastic packaging they say is better for the environment than traditional plastics.

While experts agree we should use less plastic in any form, some say as long as plastics are here to stay, we should be using degradable materials -- and also pushing governments to help us dispose of them.

But amid confusion about what is or isn't biodegradable, and in the absence of proper disposal facilities, some fear these "magical" solutions could lead to further environmental havoc and even encourage more wasteful consumption.

"People tend to believe they're contributing to the protection of the planet while buying these products, but it's not at all the case," Gaelle Haut, EU affairs coordinator at Surfrider Foundation Europe, told AFP.

Synthetic petrochemical plastics can linger in the environment for hundreds of years.

Biodegradable plastics generally break down quicker but they do need to be disposed of correctly, whether it's in an industrial compost facility or a home compost, Haut said.

But most people don't have access to such facilities, meaning biodegradable plastics generally end up in recycling centres or landfills -- or worse, the environment.

- 'A lot of confusion' -

From the United States to Europe to China, supermarket shelves are increasingly stocked with items packaged with "bioplastic" or "biodegradable", "compostable" or "sustainable" plastics.

Some companies even claim to have developed edible plastics.

Many governments don't regulate such claims, and most consumers don't know what they mean.

Bacardi says its biodegradable bottle for spirits will hit the shelves this year. Confectionery giant Mars-Wrigley has announced the roll-out of biodegradable Skittles packaging in the United States.

And late last year, California start-up Cove launched what it said was the world's first biodegradable plastic water bottle.

None of the firms responded to requests for interviews.

Several companies have emerged in recent years to help certify biodegradability claims and help consumers make sense of the terminology.

"There is a lot of confusion on the market," said Philippe Dewolfs, business manager at TUEV Austria, one of the world's leading certifying agencies for biodegradable plastics, which is paid by companies to assess materials.

Counterintuitively, bio-based plastics are not necessarily compostable or biodegradable, he said.

These plastics contain at least some biomass feedstock like corn, potato starch, wood pulp or sugarcane -- but may also contain fossil fuel-derived materials.

Conversely, biodegradable plastics may contain no biomass, but are designed to break down into CO2, water and biomass -- usually in an industrial or home compost facility.

Compostable items can either break down in industrial or home compost. In some cases they may biodegrade in landfill, but it depends on moisture, microorganisms, and the composition of the product.

In November, the European Commission proposed new rules on packaging to tackle waste and also clarify terms used to describe plastics presented as environmentally friendly.

"Biodegradable plastics must be approached with caution," it said.

"They have their place in a sustainable future, but they need to be directed to specific applications where their environmental benefits and value for the circular economy are proven."

- 'Eternal pollutants' -

Some fear that confusion could lead to littering, adding to the world's plastic pollution problem.

"You will think 'okay, so if I forgot my biodegradable plastic bag in the forest after a picnic, it's not a problem because it will be biodegraded sitting in nature'," said Moira Tourneur, advocacy manager at Zero Waste France.

She said some consumers might not think twice about overconsuming biodegradable plastic products, believing they're less polluting.

"This is encouraging single plastic production," she told AFP.

Experts say consuming less plastic should be prioritised, opting for other materials such as glass or metal or reusing plastic as much as possible.

Activists like Tourner say companies and governments should focus on standardising glass packaging for things like yoghurt and milk, so they can be returned to shops to be sterilised and reused.

That could also help to reduce the mountains of plastic that end up in the environment every year, which break down into microparticles and enter our food chain ultimately to be ingested by humans and other animals.

Microplastics have been found in soil, oceans, rivers, tap water and even in the blood, breast milk and placentas of humans.

"They are eternal pollutants," said Nathalie Gontard, research director at France's national agriculture research institute (INRAE).

"Once these particles are dispersed... it's impossible to take them back and separate them," she added. "It's too late."

- 'It's a jungle' -

But in a world where plastics are so pervasive, aren't biodegradables better than "eternal pollutants"?

"We can make an active decision as a society to choose a material that won't persist," said Phil Van Trump, chief science and technology officer at Danimer Scientific, a US-based firm mainly producing PHA biodegradable plastic, largely for food packaging and consumer goods.

But plastics remain an important part of our industrialised economies, he said:"We need them."

Plastics are crucial, for example, in the healthcare and transport sectors. But once plastic products reach the end of their life, we should be able to biodegrade those not easily recycled or where waste infrastructure is absent or lacking -- from coffee pots to ketchup packets to baby nappies, Van Trump said.

Experts on all sides of the biodegradable battleground agree that beyond reducing use, governments need to set up better disposal infrastructure to ensure biodegradable plastics don't end up in oceans and on forest floors.

Setting up industrial compost facilities and collection is a crucial first step.

Governments also need to educate the public and punish companies that make misleading claims, said Haut of Surfrider Europe.

"Otherwise it's a jungle if we leave it to the companies to decide what they do."

jv/mh/klm/gw/dhc

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Draft: Here's the biggest sleeper TE prospect this year

    NFL Draft guru Luke Easterling breaks down why Georgia's TE Darnell Washington may have the biggest 'boom' potential of any prospect this year.

  • Greece train crash kills at least 38 people, many of them likely students

    LARISSA, Greece (Reuters) -At least 38 people were killed when a Greek passenger train collided head-on with a freight train late on Tuesday, derailing carriages which then burst into flames in the country's deadliest rail crash in living memory. Officials said the death toll was expected to rise further - temperatures in one carriage had risen to 1,300 Celsius (2,370 F) after it caught fire. Authorities are working to establish how the high-speed passenger train collided with another carrying shipping containers, coming in the opposite direction and on the same track at speeds thought to be up to 160 km (100 miles) per hour.

  • Is Brink's (BCO) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Brink's (BCO) and Confluent (CFLT) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Hold Up—Is Nail Polish Turning My Toenails Yellow?

    Between soaking our feet, filing calluses, trimming nails and cuticles, scrubbing away any rough spots, and finally finishing with a coat of nail polish, a lot goes into a pedicure (and keeping our feet clean and happy in general). Read on to learn whether nail polish can indeed cause yellow toenails and how to keep your toenails fresh and healthy. Kim Nichols, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of NicholsMD.

  • Rutgers baseball wins home opener against St. Joseph

    Rutgers baseball had a solid home-opening performance in front of their fans at Bainton Field, pulling off a 6-3 victory over St. Joe's.

  • Many killed as trains collide in northern Greece

    A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece late on Tuesday, killing and injuring dozens, officials said. (March 1)

  • Hours after deadly train crash, Greece agonises over what went wrong

    Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called it an unspeakable tragedy but questions are being asked whether the fatal collision of passenger and freight trains on Tuesday night could have been prevented. Nearly 24 hours after the two trains collided in central Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring dozens, survivors and relatives of victims were still in the dark on who was responsible for Greece's deadliest train crash in living memory. Carriages travelling in opposite directions on the same track smashed into one another some 220 miles north of the capital Athens, at speeds some media reports put at up to 160 km (100 miles) an hour, reducing the passenger train into a mangled mass of steel.

  • Michigan State football offers in-state 2024 3-star OL Andrew Dennis

    Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top in-state prospects in the 2024 class

  • Internet access, privacy 'essential for freedom': Proton chief

    Internet privacy company Proton can spot attacks on democracy in a country before they hit the headlines, simply by watching demand for its services explode, its chief told AFP. When Russia blocked access to independent news sites following its invasion of Ukraine a year ago, the small company which provides virtual private networks (VPNs) saw "a 9,000 percent increase in sign-ups over just a period of a few days", company chief executive Andy Yen said in an interview last week.The Proton chief,

  • Chicago cop shot and killed while responding to call: Police

    A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Wednesday while responding to a call about a person with a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department. The officer was shot multiple times while exchanging gunfire with a suspect, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference Wednesday evening. The officer, who was on the force for five years, succumbed to his injuries at Mt. Sinai Hospital, the superintendent said.

  • Here’s When Washington, D.C. Cherry Blossoms Will Be at Their Peak, According to the National Park Service

    It's coming up sooner than you'd think.

  • Venus Williams Appointed As Operating Partner For Private Equity Firm Topspin Consumer Partners

    Outside of excelling in tennis, Venus Williams is a woman with many hats, and now she is putting on a new one.

  • Asian markets mixed as US rate saga plays against China reopening

    Stocks were mixed in Asia on Thursday after the previous day's rally but trading was subdued as Federal Reserve interest rate hike worries returned to the agenda with two top officials warning more tightening will be needed to slay inflation.Atlanta Fed chief Bostic warned they could go well above five percent, adding that once inflation had come down to the bank's two percent target officials should not loosen policy too soon.

  • Great Lakes Water Authority launches new affordability program

    The new program for eligible families offers bill credits for up to two years, assistance paying off arrears and water conservation aid.

  • NFL acknowledges “limited” freeze on pay increases

    Despite a full recovery from the pandemic and the advent of unprecedented revenue levels, the NFL is keeping the belt tight. Amid widespread chatter of no raises being implemented for league employees, the NFL has acknowledged a freeze in pay. The league says it is “limited to executives at a certain level.” The league has [more]

  • Aaron Judge returning to Yankees was 'no-brainer' after 'stressful' free agency

    Aaron Judge's decision to return to the Yankees was a "no-brainer' after a "stressful" free agency.

  • Jurassic-era insect discovered at Arkansas Walmart

    Jurassic-era insect discovered at Arkansas Walmart

  • Get ready for the fantasy basketball playoffs! | Tip-Off with Titus

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dan Titus offers strategy advice ahead of the fantasy playoffs and runs through 5 players to target ahead of the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Silvergate’s Worsening Crypto Losses Feed Watchdogs’ Worst Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, US authorities have been racing to sever ties between banks and risky crypto ventures, worried the financial system could someday suffer serious losses. They may have been too late.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was Right Abo

  • Asian stocks rally sputters as China pulls back, higher U.S. yields weigh

    A rally in Asian shares sputtered on Thursday, pressured by a pullback in Chinese stocks and higher U.S. yields amid fears that global central banks would keep raising interest rates to combat sticky inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.3%, reversing some of the 2.1% gain in the previous session - the index's best day in two months. Japan's Nikkei, on the other hand, eased 0.2%.