BioDelivery Sciences International Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of BioDelivery Sciences International (NAS:BDSI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.55 per share and the market cap of $358.1 million, BioDelivery Sciences International stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. GF Value for BioDelivery Sciences International is shown in the chart below.





The reason we think that BioDelivery Sciences International stock might be a value trap is because BioDelivery Sciences International has an Altman Z-score of 1.44, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. BioDelivery Sciences International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.42, which which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of BioDelivery Sciences International is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of BioDelivery Sciences International is fair. This is the debt and cash of BioDelivery Sciences International over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. BioDelivery Sciences International has been profitable 3 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $156.5 million and earnings of $0.25 a share. Its operating margin of 21.08% better than 89% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks BioDelivery Sciences International's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of BioDelivery Sciences International over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of BioDelivery Sciences International is 10.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 75.7%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, BioDelivery Sciences International's return on invested capital is 43.28, and its cost of capital is 7.74. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of BioDelivery Sciences International is shown below:

Overall, the stock of BioDelivery Sciences International (NAS:BDSI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 97% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about BioDelivery Sciences International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

