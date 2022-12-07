What is biodiversity and how are we protecting it?

2
Esme Stallard - BBC News
·4 min read
Baby Amur leopard also known as the Manchurian leopard, at the Parc des felins, in Nesles, south-eastern Paris.
Amur leopards are one of the most endangered species in the world

Hundreds of charities, governments and researchers have gathered in Canada for the UN global summit on biodiversity.

The two-week meeting will provide governments a chance to come up with a long-term plan to reverse the threat to life on Earth

Nearly a third of all species are currently endangered due to human activities such as logging, climate change and farming.

What is biodiversity and why is it important?

Biodiversity is the variety of all life on Earth - animals, plants, fungi and micro-organisms like bacteria.

Animals and plants provide humans with everything needed to survive - including fresh water, food, and medicines.

However, we cannot get these benefits from individual species - we need a variety of animals and plants to be able to work together and thrive. In other words, we need biodiversity.

Village on waterside surrounded by mangrove trees on the right and left of the picture
Mangroves provide protection against rising sea levels for towns in the Philippines

Plants are also very important for improving our physical environment - by cleaning the air we breathe, limiting rising temperatures and providing protection against climate change.

Mangrove swamps and coral reefs can act as a barrier to erosion from rising sea levels. And common trees found in cities such as the London plane or the tulip tree, are excellent at absorbing carbon dioxide and removing pollutants from the air.

How many species are at risk of extinction?

It is normal for species to evolve and become extinct over time - 98% of all species that have ever lived are now extinct.

However, the extinction of species is now happening between 100 and 1,000 times more quickly than scientists would expect to see.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has kept a "red list" of threatened species since 1964. More than 142,000 species have been assessed and 28% are considered endangered, which means they have a very high risk of extinction.

But the threat of extinction varies between different species - it is estimated 40% of amphibians (a group made up of frogs and toads) are at risk.

graphic showing how one in four species of those assessed by the IUCN Red List are at risk of extinction, including 40% of amphibians and 14% of birds
graphic showing how one in four species of those assessed by the IUCN Red List are at risk of extinction, including 40% of amphibians and 14% of birds

What are countries trying to agree in Canada?

It is hoped an agreement can be reached to stop what scientists are calling the "sixth mass extinction" event.

Governments will try to agree a long-term action plan - to be called the post-2020 Biodiversity Framework - which has been in development for more than two years.

Its key aim is to slow down the rate of biodiversity loss by 2030, and to make sure that by 2050, biodiversity is "valued, conserved, restored… and delivering benefits essential for all people".

It is hoped this can be achieved if 30% of land and sea areas are placed into protected areas. It was announced last month that 112 countries now support this project.

What are the biggest threats to biodiversity?

In 2019, a United Nations report said that harvesting, logging, hunting and fishing had all had an impact.

Between 2001 and 2021 the world lost 437 million hectares of tree cover - 16% of which was primary forest. These are very mature forests, which have taken hundreds - if not thousands - of years to develop. The destruction of these rich environments can have a very serious impact on biodiversity.

Biodiversity loss is occurring worldwide, but the Natural History Museum in London has found that Malta, the UK, Brazil and Australia have experienced the biggest changes - due to pollution, rapid industrialisation and over use of water.

Problems caused by habitat loss
Problems caused by habitat loss

Climate change is also difficult for animals and plants to adapt to, the UN warns.

It says species extinction would be lower if global warming was limited to 1.5°C.

What kind of action is being proposed?

The post-2020 framework has four goals:

  • increased conservation

  • resources used as sustainably as possible

  • more equal sharing of natural resources

  • increased financial support for biodiversity protection

It wants greater use of trees and plants to absorb carbon dioxide and balance out greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the UN also warns that planting trees on landscapes where they have never grown before could introduce invasive species, which "can have significant negative impacts on biodiversity".

Rows of new trees ready for new planting in Uganda
Mass tree planting has to be appropriate for the landscape to avoid introducing alien species

In order to achieve these targets governments and private organisations are pledging to give at least £164bn ($200bn) per year by 2030 - with 5% going to developing nations.

The most recent global analysis by the OECD estimates the average spend has been £59bn-£69bn ($78bn-91bn) per year.

Recommended Stories

  • Rare American crocodile is discovered much farther north than expected in Florida

    “Oh great another thing to worry about.”

  • Four ribs sticking out of forest floor lead students to massive discovery in Taiwan

    The university students made a first-of-its-kind discovery, experts said.

  • Eco activists Prince Harry, Meghan pictured leaving private jet on way to gala giving sustainability award

    Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, two outspoken environmental activists, were photographed departing a private jet in New York City this week.

  • 10 Species Driven Toward Extinction by Cats

    It has been thousands of years since the first cats were domesticated, but we still don’t seem to have much control over them. Many people let their cats come and go as they please, perhaps forgetting—or not caring—that domestic cats kill billions of birds and mammals each year. Over half of pet cats in the U.S. spend time outside, and worldwide the animals have contributed to the extinction of at least 33 species, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

  • Watch sneaky, green passenger emerge from couple’s car hood on Australia highway

    “I don’t wanna get anywhere near it,” one said as the hitchhiker flapped in the wind.

  • Russia: Mass seal death likely due to oxygen deprivation

    A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation. Officials in the republic of Dagestan, which has a long coastline on the world's largest inland body of water, said this week that 2,500 or more seal corpses have been found recently. Svetlana Radionova of the natural resources watchdog agency Rosprirodnadzor said on Russian state television that hypoxia is being seen as the most likely cause and she said that scientists are investigation whether natural gas emissions in the Caspian could account for low oxygen.

  • Unique video of haboob captured over western U.S. skies

    An airplane passenger was in the right place at the right time last week, recording video of the leading edge of a haboob in the skies above Colorado

  • Charred statues evidence of Easter Island tensions

    STORY: These charred statues on Chile’s tiny, remote Easter Island are signs of a growing tension between landowners and conservationists. The island, called Rapa Nui by its indigenous inhabitants, is best-known for the centuries-old statues, called Moai, that dot its landscape. The statues measure up to 72 feet and weigh dozens of tons. There are hundreds on the 64-square-mile island, which is over 2,000 miles from Chile’s coast. Some are now marked by fire, a visible sign of the underlying tensions here between old families and authorities focused on conservation. The local families, under the banner of the self-described Rapa Nui parliament, argue for a return to an ancient clan system for dividing up the land. While conservationists and an elected council tasked with managing the island’s national park say some people use park lands for cattle farming, at times causing fires. Local archaeologist Merahi Atam says there’s been an exponential increase in livestock and agriculture on the island in the last few years. She says some of the increase came from wanting to make life more sustainable during the health crisis when the island was cut off. In October ranchers burning pasture sparked a wildfire that tore across the island’s volcanic crater and damaged several Moai.The last two years have seen the most wildfires going back to the 1990s, according to Chilean government data. Meanwhile the number of cattle on the island has risen to more than 6,000 from 3,400 in 1966. They graze or pass through nearly 80 percent of the national park, according to a University of Chile study. In 2016 the Chilean state agreed to start handing over control of the park, which covers nearly half the island, to a locally chosen council, which is set to take control in 2025. But some islanders instead want a return to the clan system which existed before the 1888 treaty between one of the last kings of Rapa Nui and Chile. But some islanders want a return to the system that existed before 1888 under one of the last kings of Rapa Nui.Juan Tucki, a member of the Rapa Nui parliament who keeps cattle, said every clan owns land that was distributed by the king. He said authorities were notified of the pasture burn in October and failed to prepare. Tucki agrees that certain archeological sites should be run collectively, but that most of the land should be for the people. Rapa Nui Mayor Petero Edmunds blames the introduction of livestock on the British-Chilean Easter Island Exploitation Company... and the state and military for offering cattle to islanders in the 1980s. So what do you call that, asks Edmunds. Illegal occupation? Seizure? Usurpation? Of what? Who allowed this? Who brought the first animal? All this needs to be asked, he said. And the only guilty party here is the state.

  • From flickering fireflies to lowly dung beetles, insects are vanishing

    (Reuters) -As a boy in the 1960s, David Wagner would run around his family’s Missouri farm with a glass jar clutched in his hand, scooping flickering fireflies out of the sky. As human activities rapidly transform the planet, the global insect population is declining at an unprecedented rate of up to 2% per year. Amid deforestation, pesticide use, artificial light pollution and climate change, these critters are struggling — along with the crops, flowers and other animals that rely on them to survive.

  • What are people saying about a giant python roaming the streets of Doral? ‘Stay away’

    Doral residents are worried about a massive snake on the loose in their city.

  • 7 things to know about Fort Myers Beach's 'functional paradise,' new damage estimates

    New stats Monday show Fort Myers Beach had more than $90 million in damage: 7 things to know about its 'functional paradise' goal.

  • 'Greenland block' to funnel in arctic air, increased snow chances across East

    A major shift in the weather pattern could bring multiple storm systems with rain and snow threats to the eastern U.S. over the next couple of weeks as many Americans wish for a white Christmas.

  • Unique snow removal leaves NY mother astonished in viral video

    The historical snowfall that fell in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York, late last month has showcased the creativity of the city's residents, especially when it comes to removing the accumulation off their cars. Dreading the chore of having to clear about 2 feet of snow from her car, Samantha Andres took a more direct approach than a shovel. Andres hopped in the car, quickly drove forward, stopped, then went in reverse and hit the brake, sending a large pack of snow onto the ground. O

  • Okay, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion This Year

    My fellow Americans, please, please get it together.View Entire Post ›

  • 6 no-fail baking recipes that turn out perfect every time

    Looking to brush up on your baking skills this winter? Here are six deceptively-easy yet seriously-tasty desserts that won't let you down.

  • Shouldn't Arizona cut off growth to save water? Why that's the wrong question to ask

    The debate over Arizona growth is growing too polarized and oversimplified. If we want to solve water challenges, we need more folks in the middle.

  • Expert says Australian geologist’s false climate change claims 'designed to mislead and confuse'

    Videos of a climate change denier falsely claiming that human-caused carbon emissions are not driving global warming have been viewed tens of thousands of times online. One climate expert told AFP that the arguments put forward by Australian geologist Ian Plimer during a gathering of political conservatives had been "designed to mislead". There is consensus among climate scientists that global warming is driven by human activity, and in particular the burning of fossil fuels especially since the

  • Not only Kursk: Drones attack Slava plant in Bryansk Oblast Russian media

    On the morning of 6 December, Russian media outlets reported that last night UAVs attacked the Slava plant in Bryansk Oblast in Russia. A fire broke out as a result. Source: Russian independent media outlet Baza and Telegram-channels Quote: "In Bryansk Oblast, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Slava plant.

  • What would a climate-resilient Pakistan look like? Sindh offers clues.

    In Pakistan’s flood-ravaged Sindh province, an absence of government and international disaster aid has left much of rebuilding to civil society. Local initiatives are aiming to make communities more resilient.

  • Snow boots or rain boots? Here are the Farmers’ Almanac weather predictions for Christmas.

    If your Christmas wish is snow, you may want to prepare yourself.