Biodiversity: The tale of the 'un-extinct' fish

Victoria Gill - Science correspondent, BBC News
·3 min read

"It's just a little fish, not very colourful - there's not much interest in terms of global conservation," explains Gerardo Garcia.

The species that the Chester Zoo conservationist is talking about - the Tequila fish - has now been returned to the wild after being declared extinct.

"Missing" since 2003, it is back in the rivers of south-west Mexico.

The reintroduction is being held up as an example of how freshwater ecosystems and species can be saved.

Freshwater habitats are some of the most threatened on Earth, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with freshwater-dependent species "going extinct more rapidly than terrestrial or marine wildlife".

Threats including pollution continue to put pressure, not only on wildlife, but on clean water and food supplies that are dependent on rivers and lakes.

Crucially, the local community - people who live close to the Tequila fish release site in Jalisco, Mexico - are playing a key role, monitoring the water quality of the rivers and lakes.

Professor Omar Dominguez, from the Michoacana University of Mexico, whose team took a leading role in the reintroduction said: "We couldn't have done this without the local people - they're the ones doing the long-term conservation.

"And this is the first time an extinct species of fish has ever been successfully reintroduced in Mexico, so it's a real landmark for conservation.

"It's a project which has now set an important precedent for the future conservation of the many fish species in the country that are threatened or even extinct in the wild, but which rarely take our attention."

While conservationists initially released 1,500 fish, they say the population is now expanding into the river system.

It is a project - and a partnership - between conservationists in Mexico and the UK that goes back decades.

In 1998, at the outset of the project, scientists at the Michoacana University of Mexico's Aquatic Biology Unit received five pairs of fish from Chester Zoo, delivered by the English aquarist Ivan Dibble. These 10 fish founded a new colony in the universities' laboratory, which experts there then maintained and expanded over the next 15 years.

In preparation for the reintroduction, 40 males and 40 females from the colony were released into large, artificial ponds at the university, essentially training the captive-reared fish to a wild setting with fluctuating food resources, potential competitors, parasites, and predators. After four years, this population was estimated to have increased to 10,000 individuals and became the source for the reintroduction to the wild.

It is hoped it could be a model for other freshwater species, including the achoque - a close relative of the axolotl that lives in just one lake in the north of Mexico, and which faces very similar threats.

This unique amphibian - which is believed in local culture to have healing properties - has been saved from extinction, in part, by a local group of nuns, who run a captive breeding facility for the animals.

"This just goes to show," says Gerardo Garcia, "that animals can re-adapt to the wild when reintroduced at the right time and in the right environments".

Follow Victoria on Twitter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Appeal to identify scientific curiosities of the past

    The long-forgotten objects were among hundreds uncovered in a clear-out of historic laboratories.

  • Hydrogen-powered ferry to debut in San Francisco

    The future of sea travel could be here — and it just might help save the planet.

  • Tiger cub twins welcomed at Dallas Zoo

    The Dallas Zoo is showing off its new tiger cubs. The adorable new additions were born on Dec. 6.

  • Winter Storm Turns Western Oregon Into Winter Wonderland

    A winter storm turned parts of Western Oregon into a winter wonderland on December 26.The National Weather Service said the storm would bring periods of heavy snow and additional accumulations of up to three inches. Snowfall reports of up to 15 inches were recorded by the weather service.This drone video taken by meteorologist ͏Josh Cozart shows the white-coated landscape of Albany. Credit: ͏Josh Cozart via Storyful

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    Due to short-term factors, the stock got hammered in 2021 -- but Chegg has a long-term competitive advantage that will be difficult to overcome. Here's why Chegg is my top pick for 2022. Chegg primarily serves college students.

  • Construction contract awarded for next section of Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project

    The bureau's news release states that work includes installing approximately 17 miles of pipeline and a ground level storage tank.

  • Dallas Zoo Welcomes Two Endangered Sumatran Tiger Cubs

    The Dallas Zoo welcomed the birth of two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs on December 6, and said it was “thrilled to be able to contribute to the population once again with these adorable new additions.”The cubs, who were yet to be named, were born to mother Sukacita (“Suki”) and father “Kuasa,” the zoo announced in a press release on December 27.Due to their mother’s “milk production issues” the cubs were unable “to nurse properly” and were receiving “around-the-clock care” from carers, the zoo said.“With only an estimated 400-600 Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild, each birth is a major win for this critically endangered species,” the zoo added. Credit: Dallas Zoo via Storyful

  • Reusse: How Gophers ended up playing in Phoenix is mysterious

    The 2020 Gophers went 3-4 and avoided a game with Big Ten West champion Northwestern due to their COVID-19 concerns. There were no standards as to what qualified a team to participate as surviving bowl games scrambled to fill their slots, meaning even coach P.J. Fleck's outfit with a .429 winning percentage had a shot. Fleck made it clear he wasn't interested, not because he was sheepish over ...

  • Where do Man Utd go after 'embarrassing' showing?

    Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle rip into Manchester United's poor play in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle and the broader implications of their performance.

  • Japan's factory output soars as car production returns

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factory output jumped at the fastest pace on record in November, as easing global supply chain bottlenecks helped car production leap out of its recent slump, lifting prospects for a strong fourth-quarter economic rebound. Factory production gained 7.2% in November from the previous month, posting its largest jump since 2013 when comparable data first became available, thanks to rising output of motor vehicles and plastic products. "Output recovered to where it was previously because car production rebounded," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

  • Jayapal urges Biden to take executive action to deliver Build Back Better for Americans

    Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, penned an op-ed published on Sunday urging President Biden to use “executive action” to “make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans.”

  • Storm brings first accumulating snowfall of season to Chicago

    Snow lovers waiting for the first measurable snowfall of winter in Chicago finally got their wish on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the city broke its record for the latest first snowfall of the season, which was previously Dec. 20, 2012. A winter storm tracking through the north-central U.S. delivered the first measurable snow at O'Hare International Airport since March 15, 2021, or 287 days ago. "[Dec.] 28, 2021, now stands as the latest date for the first measurable snow in Chicago on record,"

  • Here’s how much rain fell around SLO County on Monday

    Enough rain has fallen this month that the Salinas River is flowing again. And more is on the way.

  • Jan. 6 committee agrees to shield some Trump-era records at White House's request

    The Jan. 6 committee has agreed to shield some Trump administration records at the request of the White House.Why it matters: President Biden previously rejected former President Trump's executive privilege claims, but his administration has now asked the committee to hold off on some records out of national security concerns and the "need for confidentiality in presidential decision-making," per a Dec. 16 letter from White House deputy counsel Jonathan Su.Get market news worthy of your time wit

  • NASA Shares Best Space Station Science Pictures from 2021

    NASA has released a compilation of images from the most exciting scientific experiments conducted aboard the International Space Station in 2021. The post NASA Shares Best Space Station Science Pictures from 2021 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • All the $$$ The Rock Made Legit Broke a ‘Forbes’ Record

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 2021 net worth is massive. His earnings from film and social media broke a Forbes record. Here's how much money The Rock makes.

  • Mummy of ancient Egyptian pharaoh is "digitally unwrapped," revealing secrets

    Amenhotep I, who ruled Egypt from about 1525 to 1504 BCE, was revealed to be decapitated and buried with 30 amulets when researchers peered inside.

  • A man looking for deer antlers in Missouri found the remains of an amateur MMA fighter who went missing almost 2 years ago

    The remains of David Koenig, the amateur MMA fighter who was reported missing in March 2020, were found in Branson, Missouri, last week.

  • New First U.S. Omicron Case Traced To Nebraska Man On November 24

    The CDC announced today it had identified an Omicron case in the U.S. from November that is now determined to be the earliest-known stateside arrival of the variant. Previously, the first Omicron case in the country was thought to be an infection in a California woman whose symptoms surfaced on November 25. The newly-identified first […]

  • Man to serve around 18 years for leaving victim in the road in August 2020, separate robbery

    A judge sentenced Gage Duncan-Moor to 75 months for the death of Zacory Hooks and 145 months for a robbery. Two others face charges for the robbery.