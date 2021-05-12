Nature: Throwing money at biodiversity schemes is ineffective

Victoria Gill - Science correspondent, BBC News
·3 min read

Rich countries "throwing money" at schemes designed to enhance biodiversity is ineffective, a report by charity Third World Network says.

The report calls for "a profound re-organisation of the global post-pandemic economy to prevent further harm to the planet".

It recommends nothing less than a "change in our entire economic model".

Cancellation of debt owed by the poorest, most biodiverse countries would be the place to start, it adds.

Developed nations in the global north should pay for their "vast ecological debts", said lead author Dr Patrick Bigger from Lancaster University.

"There need to be no strings attached payments to those countries," said Dr Bigger. "Otherwise we just continue to dig this hole and try to fill the hole with money."

This study of the economics of biodiversity loss sets out how the current model by which money flows from rich, developed nations into schemes to enhance and protect nature in poorer nations can exacerbate the problem.

Investment in activities like large-scale agriculture and resource extraction, it points out, continue to drive the destruction of natural habitats.

The gap, the researchers say, "between those who live with the environmental consequences of [resource] extraction and those who benefit from financing these developments", is widening.

"In 2019, 50 of the world's largest banks underwrote more than $2.6 trillion into industries known to be the drivers of biodiversity loss, an amount equivalent to Canada's gross domestic product," the report states.

Making things worse?

There are a number of international schemes designed to protect nature that this report deems "ineffective and underfunded".

Brazil&#39;s Atlantic Forest
Brazil's Atlantic Forest: Second in biodiversity only to the Amazon

It points specifically to a UN programme that was designed to pay communities that live in valuable, biodiverse forests for "actions that prevent forest loss or degradation". Essentially, it pays those communities in credits for activities that protect the forest.

That scheme paid out about 160 million US dollars in 2019. "While that may sound like a large number, it is far less than the monthly increase of Jeff Bezos' fortune since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Dr Bigger.

In some cases, these market-driven schemes can do more harm than good.

One study of a scheme in Costa Rica, which was designed to incentivise tree-planting, revealed that it had subsidised commercial forestry, resulting in more "plantation forests" of a single non-native tree species used in the production of wooden shipping pallets.

"We need a broader rethink about how the rules of the economy are driving the sixth extinction," said Dr Jessica Dempsey from the University of British Columbia, Canada, a researcher on the report.

"We need to take a hard look at things like tax and intellectual property policy, and even entire ideas that guide how the global economy works - like what it means for governments to be 'financially responsible' when austerity has such a poor track record of delivering good environmental outcomes."

Follow Victoria on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • Mystic Aquarium getting 5 Beluga whales from Canada

    Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut is preparing for the arrival of five Beluga whales from a zoo and amusement park in Canada after navigating approval processes on both sides of the U.S. border and overcoming legal challenges from environmental groups. Government officials from Fisheries and Oceans Canada recently approved the export of the whales from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario to Mystic, which specializes in Beluga research. Experts from both facilities were in Niagara Falls Wednesday examining the four female and one male Belugas and preparing to fly them to Connecticut as early as this weekend, according to Stephen Coan, the Connecticut aquarium’s president and chief executive.

  • One chart shows how dramatically the pace of vaccinations differs from country to country

    Israel, the US, and the UK are getting shots into arms most quickly. Brazil, India, Japan, and South Korea are trailing.

  • Release of genetically altered mosquitoes in the Keys needs better public vetting than it’s had | Opinion

    Can it ever be wise to release genetically altered organisms into the natural environment? Maybe. Sometimes. Unfortunately, this momentous question might be irrevocably distorted by a release that is set to occur in the Florida Keys later this year.

  • Cats must be microchipped under animal care plan

    A wide-ranging plan to improve welfare also enshrines in law that animals can experience emotions.

  • Ball of snakes stuns YouTuber as he records himself exploring Virginia wilderness

    “Did I scream...?” he asked.

  • Xplore reveals its plans to open satellite manufacturing facility in Seattle area

    Xplore, a Seattle-area startup that aims to build satellites for interplanetary missions, has a new address in Redmond, Wash. — in the same office complex that once housed the Planetary Resources asteroid-mining venture. “Xplore’s 22,000-square-foot facility is tailor-made for satellite manufacturing,” Lisa Rich, the company’s founder and chief operating officer, said today in a news release. “It is large, expandable and can currently accommodate the research, development, production and operation of 20 spacecraft per year.” And when Rich says the location is tailor-made for satellites, she’s not just speaking figuratively: Several years ago, Planetary Resources built a pair of pathfinder… Read More

  • Lightning strike sends chunk of road flying into truck’s windshield, injuring two

    A married couple in Florida is lucky to be alive after a chunk of asphalt smashes into their windshield while they were driving

  • IDF Strikes at Gaza Targets as Over 200 Rockets Fired at Israel

    The Israel Defense Forces said on May 11 that more than 200 rockets had been fired toward Israel from Gaza. In response, they said 140 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets had been hit overnight, killing “15 terrorists”.Quds News said 24 civilians were killed in the Strip.The southern Israeli city of Ashkelon remained on red alert on Tuesday morning. The Barzilai Medical Center there said it was treating 19 people wounded in strikes.The strikes came after days of tension and clashes around the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, in which hundreds of Palestinians were injured. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful

  • The best long-haul holiday options for 2021

    As of May 17, a number of long-haul destinations will become 'green' – but don’t get your holiday hopes up just yet. All, including Australia, Singapore, and the Falkland Islands, have closed their borders to non-essential visitors, and show no indication of reversing such measures. The UK may have relaxed its own restrictions on these places, but they are yet to lower the drawbridge to us. The traffic light system is set to be reviewed every three weeks, so a lot will change in the coming months. Destinations which are now classified as ‘amber’ could – if their vaccination rates continue to rise, and their case rates fall – find themselves back in the UK Government’s good books. But that’s useless to holidaymakers if those places don’t return the favour. So, which long-haul favourites might scoop a place on the subsequent green lists, while also committing to welcoming British travellers too? Here, we dig into the data, to highlight those most likely to be back on the cards – hopefully in time for summer. United States The argument to green-list the States grows stronger by the day: to date, 45.7 per cent of Americans have received their first vaccine dose. For context, France, Italy and Spain have reached 26-39 per cent, while 52.3 per cent of Britons have received theirs. Many in the travel industry expected the US to make the first iteration of the green list on the strength of this – but the FCDO currently advises against non-essential travel to the US, while UK-bound Americans will face a mandatory 10-day quarantine from 17 May. Non-US citizens are currently barred from entering the US.

  • Chernobyl staff record rise in nuclear activity within safe limits

    Scientists have recorded a rise in nuclear activity in the destroyed nuclear reactor at the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine since it was covered over in 2017, but the rise has levelled off and does not exceed safety standards, staff said on Wednesday. Staff at the plant said the rise in "neutron flux density", which if significant could indicate an uncontrolled nuclear reaction, did not pose a threat of such an event based on their mathematical models. "After the establishment of a new safe confinement which has been in the designed position for more than four years, an increase in the neutron flux density is actually observed," scientists at Ukraine's Institute For Safety Problems Of Nuclear Power Plants said in a statement.

  • Poteet wins MLB debut, Marlins edge Diamondbacks 3-2

    Cody Poteet won his major league debut, Jesús Aguilar homered for a third straight game and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old Poteet (1-0) gave up a run in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth but was otherwise solid. Aguilar pushed the Marlins to a 2-0 lead in the first when he turned on Matt Peacock's 93 mph fastball and launched the ball down the left-field line.

  • India Covid: Do reinfections pose a challenge to vaccines?

    India has fully vaccinated only 3% of its people, but vaccine breakthrough cases appear to be rising.

  • ‘You’re Ridiculous!’: Lawmakers Shred Defense Secretary for Jan. 6 About-Face

    Bill Clark/Pool/GettyA Democratic lawmaker called former acting defense secretary Chris Miller “ridiculous” on Wednesday for trying to walk back his claims that former President Donald Trump incited the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.In written remarks prepared for his testimony before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on the riot, and in a March interview with VICE, Miller had called out Trump for directly inciting thousands of MAGA supporters to attack the Capitol after repeated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”“You said the insurrection happened because of Trump’s speech,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said during the hearing.But Miller then tried to walk back his original claims, saying he’d had a change of heart after seeing information from the ongoing criminal investigation into the siege and statements from D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. He said he now believed there was “some sort of conspiracy where there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day.”‘Fuck All of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing“I’d like to modify my original assessment,” Miller said, to which Lynch snarked,” Why am I not surprised about that?”“We are getting more information by the day, by the minute,” Miller said. “There was some sort of conspiracy... that intended to storm that Capitol that day… I have reassessed. [Trump was] not the unitary factor at all.”An incredulous Lynch told Miller, “For your written testimony for today, for today, this morning, you stated the following about the president, quote, 'I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.'”Unsatisfied with Miller’s response, Lynch called him out for his “very recent reversal of your testimony.”“Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous,” Miller responded, clearly agitated.“You’re ridiculous!” Lynch hit back. Miller seemed stunned by insult, before sarcastically thanking the lawmaker for his thoughts. He later slammed Lynch for the “partisan attack.”Miller’s new reasoning doesn’t quite hold water. Of the 400 individuals charged in connection with the riot, dozens have been accused of planning and training to storm the Capitol. But prosecutors say those alleged conspirators, most of whom belong to MAGA-loving paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, openly admitted that they felt compelled to protest widespread election fraud in D.C. on Jan. 6 at Trump’s behest.Dem Hearings Bend Over Backward to Ignore GOP Complicity in Capitol RiotMiller previously has been criticized for waiting too long to authorize National Guard troops amid the insurrection and for ignoring pleas from D.C. leaders for help.Defending his own actions, he said in his prepared remarks that he was concerned about sending U.S. troops into the Capitol out of the “possibility of a military coup or that advisers to the President were advocating the declaration of martial law.”Miller said that he wanted to ensure the operation to deploy the National Guard was finalized before making the call for military assistance to ensure the optics were carefully considered.“I was also cognizant of the fears promulgated by many about the prior use of the military in the June 2020 response to protests near the White House and fears that the President would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicize the military in an anti-democratic manner,” Miller added in his statement, stressing that he was not going to allow a coup under his watch.But Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) slammed Miller for not taking accountability or having any “sense of shame” for his role in the siege.“Will you apologize to the American public for what happened on your watch? Will you apologize to the troops for what happened on your watch?” Khanna asked. “I can’t believe we had someone like you in that role... it’s total self-promotion. All you're trying to do is cover your own reputation.”Dodging Khanna’s request to apologize, Miller instead said he wanted to “highlight the incredible job of the members of our armed forces.”“I stand by every decision I made on January 6,” Miller said.Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) also tore Miller to shreds on the crucial “1.5-hour gap” between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s request for National Guard backup at about 1:30 p.m. and Miller’s authorization at 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 6. He noted that Trump had told Miller on Jan. 3 to grant Bowser’s request for resources.“Sir, she requested additional support from you. And during that 1.5 hours either you disobeyed an order given to you by the president to help Mayor Bowser, or the president changed his order and asked you to delay the support, or you just plain froze and were being indecisive as people were being injured, killed, while hundreds of rioters breached the Capitol and a nation was traumatized,” Krishnamoorthi said.When Miller insisted there were “8,000 badged and credentialed police officers on duty,” Krishnamoorthi asked him specifically why he was missing in action.“That’s completely inaccurate!” Miller hit back, to which Krishnamoorthi responded, “Sir, you partially own this mayhem and that why I’m going to ask for a Department of Defense investigation into your actions.”“I already requested that before I left the DoD,” Miller said.In his March interview with VICE, Miller said he believed Trump played a clear role in the insurrection, stating that “it’s pretty much definitive” the event wouldn’t have happened if the president had not encouraged it in his speech that day.“It seems cause-and-effect,” Miller said at the time. “The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • GOP leader claims no one 'is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election' just hours after ousting Liz Cheney for refusing to support Trump's election lies

    In May alone, Trump has released eight statements falsely claiming the election was "rigged," "stolen," or corrupted by widespread voter fraud.

  • Ex-cops in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak

    Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyd's death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago, and allegations that they haven't disclosed information about the alleged coercion of a witness. Attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao have said they want the court to require prosecuting attorneys to submit affidavits under oath that they aren't responsible for the leak to the media. In a filing late Wednesday, Thao's attorney also alleged that the Hennepin County medical examiner was coerced to include “neck compression” in his findings — and that prosecutors knew of it.

  • White House on Liz Cheney: 'Disturbing' to see her attacked for speaking truth

    The White House is alarmed over the GOP’s barrage of attacks on now former Republican conference leader Rep. Liz Cheney, casting its Wednesday morning ouster of the Wyoming lawmaker as “disturbing.”

  • A drunk Florida man was ‘enraged’ about Tom Brady — then he went on the attack, cops say

    A Florida man who police say hit a friend multiple times and shoved his wife after being enraged over an argument involving NFL star Tom Brady found himself arrested over the weekend.

  • Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo

    When Shekinah was working as a nurse’s aide in northeastern Congo in January 2019, she said, a World Health Organization doctor offered her a job investigating Ebola cases at double her previous salary — with a catch. A WHO staffer and three Ebola experts working in Congo during the outbreak separately told management about general sex abuse concerns around Diallo, The Associated Press has learned. WHO has been facing widespread public allegations of systemic abuse of women by unnamed staffers, to which Tedros declared outrage and emergencies director Dr. Michael Ryan said, “We have no more information than you have.”

  • Panthers’ Matt Rhule responds to Teddy Bridgewater’s criticisms: ‘I like what we do.’

    Teddy Bridgewater spoke publicly for the first time this offseason. What he said about the trade to Denver, and why he felt he left a mark in Carolina. And Matt Rhule’s response.

  • Andrew Yang says he mourns for 'every Palestinian life taken before its time' after backlash over pro-Israel tweet

    Yang's initial tweet did not express any solidarity with Palestinians, even as Israeli airstrikes killed dozens - including children.