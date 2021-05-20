  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

European Union to open for vaccinated travelers; Dr. Anthony Fauci says public 'misinterpreting' CDC mask guidance: Latest COVID-19 updates

N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The European Union on Wednesday announced plans to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated visitors, as well as people coming from a list of countries considered safe, with the United States expected to make the cut.

It's unclear when these new rules will go into effect, but an updated list of countries that meet the new criteria is expected soon. Up until now, the list included only seven nations. The EU's 27 ambassadors agreed to ease restrictions on nonessential travel and on those who are vaccinated for COVID-19 after imposing strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus last year.

“The council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is permitted,” said EU Commission spokesman Christian Wigand. The EU’s European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control will give advice on the list.

EU nations have been struggling to support their vital tourism industry during the pandemic and hope to recover some income over the peak summer season.

The U.S. ranks among the world leaders in vaccinations, with 60% of Americans adults having had at least one dose, and new infections and hospitalizations are steadily falling. The seven-day average of new cases has dropped to numbers not seen since March 2020, essentially the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also in the news:

►A study of 280 nursing homes in 21 states across the U.S. provides real-world confirmation of the COVID-19 vaccines' effectiveness: About 1% of residents tested positive for the virus within two weeks of receiving their second dose, and only 0.3% did more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated, researchers reported Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Most of the cases did not produce any symptoms.

►The Las Vegas Strip and surroundings will fully reopen to vaccinated diners, dancers, shoppers and club-goers beginning June 1.

►The Argentina Health Ministry reported 745 more deaths and 35,543 new infections, the highest number yet in the nation of 45 million, even though nearly 20% of Argentinians have received at least on COVID-19 vaccine shot. Less than 5% are fully vaccinated.

►Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday in France after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months kept a quintessential French gathering spot off limits. In addition, the country's 7 p.m. daily curfew is getting pushed back to 9 p.m.

►Japan continues to struggle with COVID-19 but is still planning to hold the Summer Olympics beginning July 23. "Japan is not ready to hold such a big event given the current situation of (the) COVID pandemic," Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University in Japan, wrote in an email to USA TODAY Sports. "The world, likewise, is not ready."

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 33 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 587,700 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 164.4 million cases and 3.4 million deaths. More than 349 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 277 million have been administered, according to the CDC. Nearly 125.4 million Americans have been fully vaccinated — 37.8% of the population.

📘 What we're reading: A network of barbers and stylists in Maryland is offering fresh cuts and COVID shots to communities of color. Read more here.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

CDC's Rochelle Walensky, Anthony Fauci explain mask guidance

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testified before the Senate Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday, six days after announcing new guidance on mask wearing for fully vaccinated people.

Walensky was asked repeatedly about the new recommendations and the impact they could have on getting Americans vaccinated. She emphasized that the country is not “homogenous,” and given the disproportionate rates of vaccination – particularly for people of color who are more at risk – said decisions about whether to remove mask mandates must be made at the local level.

“That scientific data was enough for us to move forward,” Walensky said of the decision on the mask guidance. “People said we moved too slow, we moved too fast. We moved at the speed that science gave us.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, told Axios on Wednesday that the U.S. public did not correctly understand the CDC’s latest announcement.

“I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone. It’s not,” he said. “It’s an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they outdoors or indoors.”

Fauci stressed that the CDC did not advise unvaccinated people to go without masks, though experts say the new guidance will allow unvaccinated people to flout rules without consequences.

Company that ruined millions of vaccine doses assailed in Congress

House Democrats investigating a contractor the Trump administration hired to help make COVID-19 vaccines blasted the company’s officials for not correcting serious deficiencies that resulted in millions of ruined Johnson & Johnson doses.

During Wednesday’s joint hearing by two House committees investigating Emergent BioSolutions’ failures under a no-bid, $628 million contract, Emergent Chief Executive Robert Kramer revealed that last year multiple batches of another COVID-19 vaccine, being made at the same Baltimore factory for AstraZeneca, also were contaminated.

Emergent has received more than $271 million from its contract with the government but hasn’t produced any usable doses.

The company was handed the contract in May 2020, despite multiple Food and Drug Administration inspections documenting poor quality controls and inadequate strategy for preventing contamination. Despite FDA warnings, Emergent didn’t correct those problems, leading to contamination of about 15 million J&J doses since discarded. More than 100 million additional J&J doses are undergoing FDA safety testing.

Under questioning, Kramer admitted Emergent didn’t notice contamination of the J&J doses in February. J&J tested them and discovered material used for AstraZeneca’s vaccine somehow contaminated J&J’s vaccine. The FDA said Wednesday it’s working with J&J and AstraZeneca to find out whether any vaccine from Emergent can be used.

Largest nurses’ union urges CDC to revert to old masking guidelines for vaccinated Americans

National Nurses United, the nation’s largest union of registered nurses, condemned the CDC's decision to lift masking recommendations for fully vaccinated people and urged the agency to bring them back.

NNU leaders argued in a press conference Wednesday that the U.S. is still struggling with 35,000 new COVID-19 cases per day and the continued circulation of variants. They also said persisting unanswered questions about the vaccines – like how long protection lasts – highlights the need for masks.

The CDC’s new guidance could potentially harm those who have yet to be vaccinated, such as children under 12 years old and underserved communities, as well as immunocompromised people who don’t respond as robustly to the vaccines, said NNU president Jean Ross.

“As guardians of public health during the worst global pandemic of our lifetimes and as the essential care workers who have held this medical system together through this horrific past year and a half, it is our duty to speak up and advocate for what we know is in the best interest of people’s health,” she said. “The guidance the CDC issued on May 13 is disappointingly not in the best interest of public health.”

– Adrianna Rodriguez

Study: More California households went hungry early in pandemic

The early part of the pandemic significantly increased the number of Californians going hungry, a situation that became dramatically acute among those who previously lacked enough to eat, a UCLA study has found.

Researchers at the school said the number of California households with insufficient food rose by 22% during from late April to late July 2020. Households already struggling to put food on the table before the pandemic were 40 times more likely to go hungry.

“In particular, disadvantaged households in the San Francisco Bay Area – where income and educational levels are higher, but income inequality and cost of living are also higher – seem to be at higher risk for food insufficiency,” said May Wang, one of the study's authors and a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

India reports record number of deaths: 4,329 in 24 hours

India’s total virus cases surged to 25.5 million Wednesday as the country registered more than 260,000 new infections and a record 4,329 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The numbers continue a trend of falling cases after infections dipped below 300,000 for the first time in weeks Monday. Active cases in the country also decreased by more than 165,000 on Tuesday — the biggest dip in weeks.

But deaths, a lagging indicator, have continued to rise and hospitals are still swamped by patients.

The nation of nearly 1.4 billion has reported more than 400,000 daily new cases several times over the course of May, shattering global records. It has been slammed by a spike in infections since February, partially driven by a dangerous variant now found in 49 countries, including the U.S.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: EU to reopen for vaccinated travelers; Fauci explains mask rule

Recommended Stories

  • Doctors warn of new COVID symptom that could be linked to Indian variant

    The Indian variant is a prominent one in the UK currently.

  • Fauci says the COVID-19 vaccines available in the US are likely to work against the variant first found in India

    Several studies published in the last few days support this, Dr. Anthony Fauci told a White House press briefing on Tuesday.

  • EU takes big step toward relaxing travel for vaccinated

    The European Union took a step toward relaxing travel rules for tourists from outside the 27-nation bloc Wednesday when EU ambassadors agreed on measures to allow in fully vaccinated visitors. The ambassadors also agreed to ease the criteria needed for nations to be considered COVID-19 safe and from which all tourists can travel, depending on their coronavirus and vaccination status. Under the existing criteria, the list includes only seven nations.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When We Will Need A Booster Shot

    Now that you are fully vaccinated with one of three COVID-19 vaccines, you might be wondering how long you have protection against the deadly virus. During a Wednesday interview with Axios, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed the answer. Read on to find out when you will need a vaccine booster according to Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor. 1 When We Will Need a Booster Per Dr. Fauci, Americans will need to get a vaccine booster sometime within the year. "I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so, after getting the primary [shot], because the durability of protection against coronaviruses is generally not lifelong," he explained. 2 On What the CDC's New Mask Guidance Really Means Dr. Fauci reveals that he believes people are "misinterpreting" the new guidance, "thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone. It's not," Fauci said. "It's an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they outdoors or indoors." He reiterated that it isn't that you don't need to wear a mask anymore, "They said: If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe — that you will not get infected either outdoors." 3 On When You Could Board Airplane Without a Mask According to Dr. Fauci, the issue of flying the friendly flies mask free isn't simple. "It's complicated because the people who are vaccinated could easily be on airplanes without a mask," he said. "We know you're protected, whether you're indoor, outdoor. The trouble is that we don't have the vaccine passports. So we don't know who is vaccinated and not, we don't know who is infected or not. And the risk of putting someone in a closed space, like an airline." He believes that if we get enough people vaccinated "at least on domestic flights, that it would be a matter of months," when you would be able to board a plane mask free. "The issue globally is a different story because we could do a very good job of getting the overwhelming majority of our population vaccinated in the United States, yet you could have raging infection and other parts of the world like we're seeing in India, in South Africa and certain countries in South America," he pointed out. 4 On When Younger Children Will Be Able to Get Vaccinated Dr. Fauci believes that within the year, the vaccine will be available to younger children. "I would say that six and four year olds would likely be able to get vaccinated by the time we reached the end of calendar year 2021, and at the latest into the first quarter of 2022," he said. RELATED: 9 Everyday Habits That Might Lead to Dementia, Say Experts 5 Dr. Fauci Just Said on the First Thing He Will Do Without a Mask Dr. Fauci is eager to get back to indoor dining. "I have not been inside a restaurant sitting down with my wife, which I enjoy doing every once in a while," he explained. "I look forward to that. We have a few favorite restaurants, and then soon as things loosen up a bit, I'll be in there without a mask, enjoying a meal." When does he think that will happen? "Very soon," he stated. " I think pretty soon, certainly by July 4th, when the president said he's aiming at getting 70% of the adult population receiving at least one dose of vaccine. So hopefully as we get into the summer, I'll be able to do that regularly." 6 Dr. Fauci Just Revealed First Maskless Vacation As far as vacation plans, as soon as it is safe Dr. Fauci plans on visiting his three daughters who he hasn't seen in a long time, "and just get together and just go off somewhere for a few days, maybe to the Eastern shore," he said. "I live in Washington. So maybe that'll be a good place to go."RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers. 7 Keep Doing Your Part in Ending the Pandemic So follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to get through life at your healthiest, don't miss: This Supplement Can Raise Your Cancer Risk, Experts Say.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Bill Gates has transferred $3bn in shares to estranged wife since announcing divorce

    Bill Gates’ most recent wealth transfer comes from John Deere landscaping shares

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • US condemns comments on Jews by Turkish president as antisemitic

    ‘You are writing history with your bloody hands’

  • Capitol Police officers reportedly write anonymous letter expressing 'profound disappointment' at GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commission

    Members of the Capitol Police on Wednesday reportedly sent an anonymous letter to members of Congress expressing their "profound disappointment" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for not supporting House Democrats' proposal for a Jan. 6 commission. Capitol Police officers, of course, were in the middle of the worst of the riot that day, tasked with protecting lawmakers as the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. The letter is not an official statement from the Capitol Police, and a spokesperson said the agency does not know who specifically sent it. It's also unclear how many members may have been involved, and the Capitol Police said it can't confirm the letter was actually authored by any officers. But Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-Md.) office said those who endorsed the letter preferred to remain anonymous "because they are afraid of retribution for speaking out," while the letter itself said they did so because "we are expected to remain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity." As for content, the letter says "we would hope that the members whom we took an oath to protect, would at the very minimum, support an investigation to get to the bottom of everyone responsible and hold them 100 percent accountable no matter the title or position they hold or held," adding that it's "inconceivable" any lawmakers "would downplay" the Capitol riot and "unconscionable" that anyone would suggest "we need to move forward or get over it." NEWS: MEMBERS of the U.S. Capitol Police have issued a statement to members of Congress expressing "profound disappointment" with McConnell and McCarthy's positions on the Jan. 6 commission, citing the "trauma" that officers endured that day. pic.twitter.com/CRweVhIAnD — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 19, 2021 More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz CheneyNetanyahu says he's 'determined to continue' Gaza airstrikes

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • June 2021 Editor's Letter

    AD's Editor-in-Chief unveils what's in store for this month's issue

  • Which Covid vaccine is better? How long does it last? The most common vaccine questions answered

    The CDC and FDA say the vaccine is safe and effective in both pregnant women and children as young as 12 years old

  • Capitol rioter allegedly boasted about pushing female police officer down the stairs as the ‘coolest thing I’ve done’

    FBI reveals Instagram video of alleged Capitol rioter boasting about the insurrection

  • Black politician who spoke out over Andrew Brown shooting says police responded by urinating on his property

    ‘I really feel like they are retaliating back against me,’ councilman says

  • Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

    The announcement offers a clearer update from a previous estimate that said boosters may be needed within six to 12 months.

  • Kevin McCarthy and Trump are scrambling to quash GOP support for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

    The House on Wednesday will likely approve the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The commission's fate in the Senate rests on whether 10 Republicans support the bipartisan legislation, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) surprised many observers Tuesday when he left the door open to backing the commission. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spent Tuesday scrambling to keep the number of Republicans voting yes Wednesday to a bare minimum. He stated his own opposition earlier in the day, "raising some eyebrows in the GOP conference after Democrats conceded to McCarthy on nearly all of his top demands on the commission," The Washington Post reports. On Tuesday night, he officially urged his GOP colleagues to vote no, Politico says, but "a last-minute surge of GOP interest" in the commission is dashing his hopes of party unity. "The genie is out of the bottle, and people are trying to put it back in," one GOP lawmaker told Politico. McCarthy had deputized Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, to negotiate a bill on his behalf, and his push to sink Katko's deal "has upset several members, who feel McCarthy hung Katko out to dry and now feel even more inclined to rally around Katko and his commission proposal," Politico reports. "In a sign of momentum, the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, of which Katko is a member, formally voted to endorse the legislation Tuesday evening." On the other hand, Trump, who doesn't want an investigation into his own actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, slammed the legislation in a blog post Tuesday, possibly tipping other uncertain House Republicans into the no camp. McCarthy's opposition is seen as personal — he might be called as a witness over a phone call with Trump during the riot — and political, since he needs the support of anti-commission conservatives, and likely Trump, to keep his leadership position. A big bipartisan vote in the House would both increase the odds of passage in the Senate and also enrage Trump. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz CheneyNetanyahu says he's 'determined to continue' Gaza airstrikes

  • India's holiest river Ganges is swollen with Covid victims

    Hundreds of corpses have been found floating in the Ganges or buried in the sand of its banks.

  • Virginia doctor sentenced to 59 years in prison for performing unnecessary surgeries on patients

    In November of 2019, Javaid Perwaiz was charged with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters.

  • Two brothers offered $75 million after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years over murder of 11-year-old girl

    Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were freed in 2014 after DNA evidence implicated another man

  • Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators clash in violence outside consulate in NYC

    Demonstrations broke out around the country to condemn the bombing campaign in Gaza