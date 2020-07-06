Biofertilizers Market Worth $3.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Biofertilizers Market by Form (Liquid, Carrier-Based), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Crop Type, Type (Nitrogen-Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing, Potash Solubilizing & Mobilizing), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Biofertilizers Market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020, recording a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the hazards of chemical fertilizers among consumers, soil degradation, nitrate emissions, along with government initiatives, is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The biofertilizers market includes domestic companies suppliers like Madras fertilizers Ltd, National Fertilizers company Ltd, Jaipur Biofertilizers and Varsha Biosciences Biotech Pvt Ltd. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities mainly across single region. Though COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well but there is no significant impact on the supply chain of their biofertilizers. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation. Due to supply chain disruptions, labour shortage, closure of food outlets, the supply hasn't been able to cross the regional and national borders. But due to the increasing demand for food, will increase the production area in the future, once the crisis comes to standstill. However, the demand for biofertilizers is yet to increase after government relaxations.

Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers segment, estimated to dominate the biofertilizers market due to the increasing acceptance and high efficiency to fix atmospheric nitrogen.

The usage of fertilizers is high due to the growing food demand and increasing crop production. Nitrogen fertilizers are among the highly used by the farming community. Thus, there is a considerable demand for nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers, which can be either used through carrier-based powder form or else in liquid formulations in farming. Biological nitrogen fixation is one of the ways of converting elemental nitrogen into a usable form for the plants. Moreover, awareness of water pollution and nitrate emissions is driving the need for alternative sustainable sources such as nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers.

The growing area under cultivation of fruits & vegetables and the increasing adoption of biofertilizers to increase quality and shelf life provides tremendous growth opportunities for this segment.

There is an increasing trend towards cultivation and demand for fruits & vegetables due to the increase in per capita income, and rising consumption of fruits & vegetables due to increasing health awareness. The application of biofertilizers is also high, particularly for fruits & vegetable due to high returns on investment as consumers are willing to pay more for organic chemical-free products. Thus, with the increase in production of fruits vegetable segment, the application of biofertilizers is also expected to increase.