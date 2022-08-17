Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Biofrontera Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BFRI) future prospects. Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The US$27m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$38m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$26m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Biofrontera's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Biofrontera, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$16m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 80% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Biofrontera's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Biofrontera currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

