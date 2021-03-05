Biogen brings gene-therapy ambitions to RTP

Zachery Eanes
·2 min read

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: March 5, 2021

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

Biogen, one of the largest biotech companies in the world, is planning a $200M investment into Research Triangle Park.

The investment would go toward the creation of a facility for the production and manufacturing of the company’s gene therapies, a growing segment in the biotechnology industry. The facility, when completed, will lead to the creation of 90 new jobs.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Biogen is one of the largest employers in RTP, with a workforce at around 1,900.

It’s also yet another expansion of gene therapy jobs in the Triangle.

[Read more here]

Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games, has worked with conservation groups to create a biological corridor in the Southern Appalachian Mountains.
Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games, has worked with conservation groups to create a biological corridor in the Southern Appalachian Mountains.

(Land in the Yellow Mountain State Natural Area in Western North Carolina that is being conserved by Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney.)

Tech news from the Triangle

  • Epic Games makes a big purchase with acquisition of “Fall Guys” video game maker. [N&O]

  • A look at Tim Sweeney’s conservation in far western North Carolina. A new bill taken up in the NCGA will remove some of his land there from the town of Spruce Pine. [N&O]

  • Bayer is looking for a buyer for its Cary-based Environmental Science business. [N&O]

  • Could a Triangle biotech company have a key for fighting antibiotic-resistant infections. [N&O]

  • Durham biotech firm Bioventus to pay $3.6M fine to resolve False Claims Act violations. [N&O]

  • Amazon keeps on adding new packaging centers in the Triangle. [N&O]

  • Oracle retires Bronto software that was started in Durham. [TBJ]

What I’m reading

  • How the pandemic altered North Carolina in the past year -- in 15 charts. [N&O]

  • Could we actually lose the Gulf Stream? [NYT]

  • The billionaire behind the biggest U.S. tax fraud case ever filed. [WSJ]

  • Alamo Draft House files for bankruptcy. [BBG]

  • Volvo to stop selling gas-powered cars by 2030. [AP]

  • White House says U.S. will have enough for every adult by the end of May. [CNBC]

  • Banks in Germany tell customers to take their cash elsewhere. [WSJ]

Other Triangle business

  • Snoopy’s has sold its last hot dog on Hillsborough St. [N&O]

  • New 1,000-acre park brings mountain-like hiking near to the Triangle. [N&O]

  • Take an inside look at the Triangle’s major real estate developments taking shape in 2021. [N&O]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea's Kim stresses roles of city, county leaders: KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed the significance of the role that city and county chief secretaries have in improving the lives of the people and carrying out his five-year economic policies, state news media KCNA said on Thursday. North Korea's drastic measures to contain COVID-19 have exacerbated human rights abuses and economic hardship, including reports of starvation, for its citizens, already battered by international sanctions, a United Nations investigator said. Kim said the city and county chief secretaries had responsibility for taking care of their residents and urged them to embark on a fresh "turning point" to help develop their areas in line with his new five-year strategy unveiled at the January party congress.

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • How AstraZeneca's vaccine got mired in politics and mistrust to become Europe's least favorite shot

    A succession of communication blunders about the vaccine has led some Europeans to see it as second rate.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Amazon opens first UK checkout-free grocery store in London

    Amazon has opened a cashier-free supermarket in London, its first bricks and mortar expansion outside the U.S. as the company bets on strong demand for its contactless shops. The online retailing giant opened the doors to its Amazon Fresh shop in West London's Ealing neighborhood on Thursday, in what it said will be the first in a wave of shops in the British capital using its automated checkout technology. Purchases are charged to an Amazon account after leaving and a receipt sent by email.

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • Joe Biden's Cabinet picks and where they stand in Senate confirmation proceedings

    Biden's OMB pick Neera Tanden withdrew from consideration, and other nominees still await confirmation. Here's the latest on Biden's Cabinet picks.

  • Civil War: Trump attacks Republican strategist Rove, who fires back

    Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trump's first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances but short on vision. "He’s a pompous fool with bad advice and always has an agenda," Trump complained in a statement issued by his office in Palm Beach, Florida. Rove, the architect of Republican George W. Bush's presidential victories in 2000 and 2004, wrote in an opinion article in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that Trump's speech last Sunday to the Conservative Political Action Conference was wanting.

  • Fox Sports reportedly gave Skip Bayless a $32 million contract to keep him from going back to ESPN

    Skip Bayless is reportedly staying at Fox Sports for a reported $8 million per year after ESPN pursued him with offers in the same salary range.

  • Report: Ten Aides Ready to Testify in Meghan Markle Bullying Investigation

    Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesAt least ten former staffers who worked for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “queuing up” to cooperate with an investigation ordered by the queen into allegations that Meghan bullied her staff, it was claimed Thursday evening.The claim was made in the British newspaper the Mirror and is likely to be taken seriously as it was made by well-sourced royal reporter Russell Myers.Sources connected to the group, who have been assured of confidentiality as the investigation continues, said the staffers were considered to be “hugely professional and proud of their efforts” while working at Kensington Palace.One source told The Mirror, “A group of people are queuing up to be involved. They have been silent for too long and there is much to talk about.”Meghan Markle Dismisses Bullying Allegations as Pre-Oprah ‘Calculated Smear Campaign’It came after a report in the Daily Mail said that some alleged victims of workplace bullying by Meghan dub themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club” and are believed to be suffering a form of post-traumatic stress.The paper’s royal reporter Rebecca English said that during a royal tour in Fiji, “I witnessed Meghan turn and ‘hiss’ at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave. I later saw that same—female—highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face. Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features.”A bombshell report in The London Times Tuesday said that Meghan systematically bullied members of the staff and that her head of communications, Jason Knauf, was so appalled by Meghan’s behavior that he put his concerns in writing to his superiors. That email was leaked to The Times.Buckingham Palace responded by ordering a full investigation into the bullying claims.Meghan’s camp has been keen to point out that the complaints raised by Knauf were dropped. However, the Mirror’s source said, “The complaint was considered and those members of staff were spoken to and given the option of taking it further. For whatever reason, they decided not to, possibly because they were still in their job and they were worried about the implications.”A source close to the Sussexes told the Mirror of the palace probe: “The first we heard about this was via the press—this is a whole tit-for-tat scenario. It’s not a complaint we haven’t heard anything but it’s very hard to know what the process is. If this was a private company, we’ve effectively already been fired and I’m not entirely sure what any process could be.”A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry declined to comment to The Daily Beast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.

  • Devin Booker says he's learned from having WNBA 'Greatest of All Time' Diana Taurasi, Mercury stars 'right in your backyard'

    "Having the greatest of all time in Diana right in your backyard, I obviously took advantage of that opportunity and went to many games," Booker said.

  • Biden supports making a temporary $3,000 payment to parents in the stimulus bill permanent going forward

    Senate Democrats want to make the larger tax credit permanent and give families an option to receive monthly checks. Biden wants a permanent one too.

  • Man pictured with feet on Pelosi's desk yells at judge: "It's not fair"

    The Arkansas man who was pictured with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the Jan. 6 insurrection had an outburst in court Thursday, yelling at the judge and his own lawyers that it isn't "fair" he is still in jail, KNWA reports. Background: Richard Barnett, 60, has been asking to be freed on bond since he was arrested days after the attack at the Capitol, per the New York Times. Barnett lost his patience after D.C. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper continued his trial until May 4.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“I’ve been here a long time … another month … It’s not fair,” Barnett said, per KNWA. “You’re letting everyone else out, I need help,”He has pled not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, and theft of government property.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • These are the 18 'problematic' classic films TCM will examine in a new series

    "Gone With the Wind," "Psycho" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" are among the classic films that TCM will air and reconsider in its new series "Reframed."

  • Senate bill narrows who can receive $1,400 stimulus checks. Here’s who’s eligible

    It's estimated that the change to the bill will affect more than 7 million families across the United States.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn says being called a 'Neanderthal' is actually a good thing after Biden criticized states for lifting mask mandates

    They're "hunter-gatherers. They're protectors of their family. They are resilient," Blackburn said of Neanderthals, which are extinct.

  • By slimmest of margins, Senate takes up $1.9T relief bill

    The Senate is beginning debate on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority through the precariously divided chamber. Democrats were hoping for Senate approval of the package before next week, in time for the House to sign off and get the measure to Biden quickly. After the Senate voted by the slimmest of margins Thursday to begin the debate, Democrats were encountering opposition from Republicans arguing that the measure’s massive price tag ignored promising signs that the pandemic and wounded economy were turning around.

  • Biden changed his plan for the strike on Iran-backed militias at the last minute to avoid killing a woman and children

    Intelligence came in that a woman and children were in the strike area as F-15E Strike Eagles were in the air and on their way.