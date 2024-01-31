Biogen ditches Aduhelm, Alzheimer's drug that was approved amid controversy

Biogen has announced it will give up ownership and halt sales of Aduhelm, an embattled Alzheimer's disease drug that was scrutinized following its 2021 approval.

Biogen said it terminated a licensing agreement with Neurimmune, which controls the rights to the drug.

Aduhelm, which became the first new Food and Drug Administration-approved drug for the disease since 2003, targets amyloid beta proteins that form in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. The FDA's accelerated approval of the drug in 2021 was seen as problematic by many in the medical community because the agency overruled the advice of expert outside advisers who said clinical trials had failed to prove the drug was effective.

Two years before getting approval, Biogen halted its trials early because researchers were getting mixed results that suggested the drug did not slow Alzheimer’s progression. Together, Biogen and the FDA began reanalyzing the data and concluded the drug worked, ultimately leading to the FDA's conditional approval.

Biogen also faced criticism because it was initially charging $56,000 per year for the drug. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, company later slashed the price in half, but critics said it was still too expensive for a drug not proven to slow memory and thinking problems.

On Wednesday, Biogen said it would also halt a post-approval study of Aduhelm, which the FDA required as a condition of the drug's approval.

Biogen said, however, it will continue to study and develop potential Alzheimer's disease treatments. Biogen teamed with Tokyo-based Eisai last year to gain FDA approval of Leqembi, an amyloid beta-busting drug that slowed Alzheimer's disease progression in clinical studies. Eisai led development of Leqembi and retains final decision-making authority for the drug.

In a statement, Christopher A. Viehbacher, president and CEO of Biogen, said the company will reprioritize its Alzheimer's disease resources.

“When searching for new medicines, one breakthrough can be the foundation that triggers future medicines to be developed," Viehbacher said. "Aduhelm was that groundbreaking discovery that paved the way for a new class of drugs and reinvigorated investments in the field.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biogen ends sales of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm