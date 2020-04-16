Biohaven Enters Into Partnership With Medison Pharma To Distribute NURTEC™ ODT In Israel

- Biohaven and Medison Pharma's partnership will bring NURTEC ODT, the first oral, quick-dissolve, calcitonin gene related peptide (CGRP) antagonist to patients in Israel

- Registration in Israel based upon Biohaven's NURTEC ODT approval in the US

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) ("Biohaven") and Medison Pharma, Israel's leading partner for innovative pharmaceuticals, announced today an agreement to distribute NURTEC™ ODT (rimegepant) in Israel. NURTEC ODT is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a fast-acting orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) approved for the acute treatment of migraine.

Donnie McGrath, Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development commented, "Migraine is a common global disease, and our partnership with Medison marks an important step in our plan to bring the innovation that is NURTEC ODT to patients suffering from migraine, regardless of location. Medison has strong distribution, medical and access capabilities with a proven track record of delivering innovative products successfully to patients in Israel. We are excited to partner with Medison to bring what we believe is the best-in-class oral small molecule CGRP-antagonist NURTEC ODT to migraine patients in Israel."

Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO, Medison Pharma commented, "We are proud to partner and collaborate with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals to bring the benefits of the best-in-class new CGRP-antagonist NURTEC ODT for the acute treatment of migraine to patients in Israel. NURTEC ODT is fully in keeping with Medison's vision to provide innovative treatments to patients. Migraine is a serious and often underappreciated burden for patients and Israeli society, and we will do everything in our capabilities to secure migraine patients access to NURTEC ODT."

The agreement between Biohaven and Medison includes NURTEC ODT, approved in the USA on February 27, 2020 for the acute treatment of migraine.

About NURTEC ODT

NURTEC™ ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. NURTEC ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. The recommended dose of NURTEC ODT is 75 mg, taken as needed, up to once daily. For more information about NURTEC ODT, visit www.nurtec.com.

The most common adverse reaction was nausea (2% in patients who received NURTEC ODT compared to 0.4% in patients who received placebo). Avoid concomitant administration of NURTEC ODT with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4, strong or moderate inducers of CYP3A or inhibitors of P-gp or BCRP. Avoid another dose of NURTEC ODT within 48 hours when it is administered with moderate inhibitors of CYP3A4.

About Medison

Medison is one of the world's largest commercial partners of leading global biotech companies, providing the complete spectrum of integrated services for international companies looking to enter or expand their presence in Israel, Canada and CEE markets. Medison operates a corporate venture arm with a dedicated research and evaluation team boasting deep scientific and commercial backgrounds. Medison also operates a scouting program to cater its partners and is an active investor in life science projects around drug development and digital health.