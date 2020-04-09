Biohaven Receives FDA May Proceed Letter to Begin Phase 2 Trial of Intranasal Vazegepant to Treat Lung Inflammation After COVID-19 Infection

-- Biohaven plans to study intranasal vazegepant, a third generation, high affinity, selective and structurally unique, small molecule CGRP receptor antagonist, in pulmonary complications of COVID-19 disease

-- Phase 2 study to start within weeks, in collaboration with Thomas Jefferson University and other academic medical institutions

-- The clinical trial will assess the potential benefits of CGRP receptor-blockade in mitigating an excessive immune response which in some cases can be fatal in COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) ("Biohaven") today announced that it submitted Pre-IND/IND material to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase 2 study of vazegepant, an intranasal, high-affinity calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, for the treatment of COVID-19 infection associated pulmonary complications. The IND was approved by the Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care at FDA on April 8th and Biohaven was informed that the study may proceed immediately. Vazegepant is currently advancing to Phase 3 development for the acute treatment of migraine in adults under the Division of Neurology, having recently reported a successful end of Phase 2 clinical and nonclinical interaction with FDA.

Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven commented, "Given the unprecedented global threat to life that COVID-19 infection represents, there is an urgent need to test novel approaches to mitigating the consequences of the infection, including reducing the hyper-immune reaction that drives much of the morbidity and mortality in the pulmonary effects of this viral disease." Dr. Coric added, "This pandemic is a call to action for our entire industry. I am grateful to our collaborators at the pulmonary institute at Thomas Jefferson and the team at Biohaven that moved so quickly to develop a clinical protocol and submit this IND to the FDA in the weeks after the pandemic first developed. We owe a debt of gratitude to the scientists at the NIH, FDA, academic centers and pharmaceutical companies who are working hard to study therapies that might battle this terrible disease -- the innovative efforts of the true unsung scientific heroes of this crisis will only be fully recognized once better treatments are developed to treat COVID-19."

Jesse Roman, M.D., Professor, Jane & Leonard Korman Respiratory Institute - Jefferson Health and National Jewish Health, Thomas Jefferson University, and co-Principal Investigator in the proposed COVID-19 study commented, "Hospitals and our health care system are being overwhelmed by those patients who are progressing to serious COVID-19 infection. There is an urgent need to identify treatments that can mitigate the inflammatory process in these patients and help stabilize our response to the pandemic. It's critical that we move quickly to test immune-modulating drugs like vazegepant and other agents as to assess if they can provide some benefit."

Biohaven's proposed clinical study of vazegepant is a Phase 2 double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, safety and efficacy trial of intranasal vazegepant for COVID-19 infected hospitalized patients requiring supplemental oxygen. Data from the proposed study will allow characterization of the relative safety and efficacy of intranasal vazegpant versus placebo in the treatment of COVID-19 leading to hospitalization and the primary outcome measures will include pulmonary resolution of symptoms, or progression to ventilator support or death. The study will be overseen at Biohaven by Steven Schnittman, M.D., a seasoned infectious disease clinical researcher and pharmaceutical drug developer. Michael Baram, M.D., Thomas Jefferson University, Pulmonary Critical Care and Emergency Medicine, will be the Principal Investigator for the study.

Donnie McGrath, M.D., Chief of Corporate Strategy of Biohaven commented, "There is a solid scientific rationale supporting testing of small molecule CGRP-antagonists as a way to mitigate the neuro-immune consequences of respiratory viral infections like COVID-19. While the biology is complex and CGRP has pleotropic effects on the immune system, CGRP release as a result of viral activation of TRP channels is implicated in COVID-19 features such as cough, fever and pain, and the subsequent release of interleukin 6 (IL-6). IL-6 is an important mediator of inflammation that is elevated in the sickest of COVID-19 patients. In addition, CGRP may be involved in the polarization of the T cell response in some COVID-19 patients towards the pro-inflammatory state characterized by Th17 and IL-17 (see Figure)."