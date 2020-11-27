BioInvent strengthens Investor Relations

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, announced today the appointment of Cecilia Hofvander as Senior Director Investor Relations, a new position at BioInvent covering external communications and investor relations. She will take office within three months and report directly to CEO Martin Welschof.

Cecilia has broad experience within investor relations from positions within publicly listed companies in the biotech industry, including Active Biotech, Abliva and most recently at Alligator Bioscience. She holds a B.Sc in Chemistry and Molecular Biology from Lund University and has completed the Communication Executive Program at the Stockholm School of Economics. Apart from IR and Communication, Cecilia Hofvander's experience includes business development and international clinical drug trials.

"We are pleased to recruit Cecilia to the BioInvent team," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent. "She has broad experience from both investor relations and from the science field, a welcome addition to our team as BioInvent advances its position within the immune therapy area and builds international relationships."

"I am delighted of the opportunity to join BioInvent and to be part of its exciting journey. BioInvent has an expanding clinical portfolio within immuno-oncology, an area which over the past decade has emerged as a novel and important approach to cancer treatment," said Cecilia Hofvander. "I look forward to joining Martin and his team to contribute further to communication openness and clarity as a means of building long-term relationships with the company's stakeholders."

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to have entered clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

