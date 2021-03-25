Biolase: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) _ Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $16.8 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $22.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Biolase said it expects revenue in the range of $7.5 million to $8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 96 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 56 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIOL