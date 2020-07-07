BioLife Solutions Announces Closing of $86 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

BOTHELL, Wash., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced the closing of its public offering of 5,951,250 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $14.50 per share, which includes the shares purchased pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase up to an additional 776,250 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering to BioLife, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $86 million.

Cowen, Oppenheimer & Co. and Stephens Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. B. Riley FBR, Maxim Group LLC and Northland Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

The shares described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8563, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; or Stephens Inc., Attn: Equity Syndicate Desk, 111 Center Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201, or by telephone at (800) 643-9691.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations



Roderick de Greef



Chief Financial Officer



(425) 686-6002



rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com





