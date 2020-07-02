BioLife Solutions Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

BOTHELL, Wash., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 5,175,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering to BioLife, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75 million. The offering is expected to close on July 7, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 776,250 shares of common stock from BioLife at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cell and gene therapy tools. (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.) More

BioLife anticipates using net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which includes, without limitation, potentially investing in or acquiring companies that are synergistic with or complementary to our technologies, and working capital.

Cowen, Oppenheimer & Co. and Stephens Inc. are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. B. Riley FBR, Maxim Group LLC and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The shares described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, which was filed by BioLife with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 24, 2019 and became effective October 4, 2019, and an additional registration statement on Form S-3 to be filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which will be effective immediately upon filing. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8563, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; or Stephens Inc., Attn: Equity Syndicate Desk, 111 Center Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201, or by telephone at (800) 643-9691.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BioLife Solutions