BioLineRx Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

·18 min read

- Phase 3 GENESIS study in SCM showed statistically significant positive results for primary endpoint in interim analysis; enrollment halted early; topline data in H1 2021 -

- Interim analysis for Phase 2b BLAST study in consolidation AML did not demonstrate statistically significant effect in primary endpoint; study will not continue; Company exploring alternative development options in AML -

- Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in PDAC on track to report full results, including progression free survival and overall survival data, by year end -

- Management to hold conference call today, November 23, at 10:00 am EST -

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today reports its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provides a corporate update.

Significant events and achievements during the third quarter 2020 and subsequent period:

  • Reported positive results from a pre-planned interim analysis of GENESIS Phase 3 trial of motixafortide for stem cell mobilization (SCM) in multiple myeloma patients. The Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) found statistically significant evidence favoring treatment with motixafortide in the primary endpoint, and subsequently issued a recommendation to cease patient enrollment immediately. In accordance with the DMC's recommendation, study enrollment was completed at 122 patients (instead of 177 as originally planned). SCM is the Company's most efficient path to registration;

  • Announced initiation of Phase 2 investigator-initiated study of motixafortide in combination with LIBTAYO® and chemotherapy in first-line PDAC. The study is being run by Columbia University;

  • Announced initiation of investigator-initiated Phase 1b study, led by Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Israel, to evaluate motixafortide in patients hospitalized with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections;

  • Renewed study enrollment in Part of Phase 1/2a trial for AGI-134, which had been temporarily suspended in the second quarter of 2020 due to clinical operating risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • Conducted interim analysis for Phase 2b BLAST study in consolidation AML; analysis did not demonstrate statistically significant effect in primary endpoint; DMC recommended not to continue the study.

"The past several months have been very exciting for BioLineRx, highlighted by the very positive result of the interim analysis of our Phase 3 GENESIS study in stem cell mobilization" stated Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "A statistically significant benefit in the primary endpoint was observed by combining motixafortide with the standard of care, G-CSF, leading the DMC to recommend that we cease study enrollment at 122 patients, instead of the 177 originally planned. We look forward to publishing final results of the study in the first half of next year, as we continue to advance motixafortide toward registration.

"With regard to the Phase 2b BLAST study in consolidation AML, based on the results of the interim analysis, the DMC recommended not to continue the study. Although we are disappointed by this outcome, particularly following the positive results that we previously observed in our Phase 1/2a study of motixafortide with cytarabine in relapsed/refractory AML, we continue to believe in the relevance of CXCR4 as a viable target in other AML treatment lines, such as rr/AML and induction treatment. We will decide on next steps in AML once we've had a chance to review and analyze the unblinded data, including detailed biomarker and subpopulation data, from this study. I would also like to express our gratitude to the University of Halle, as study sponsor, and Dr. Carsten Müller-Tidow, as principal study investigator, as well as the other investigators and the patients who made this important trial possible.

"Finally, in the coming weeks, we plan to announce full results, including progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) data, on all study patients from the triple combination arm of our Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in second-line PDAC. We previously shared preliminary positive overall response rate and disease control rate data, on approximately half of the patients enrolled in this study arm, at last year's ESMO IO conference, and we remain optimistic that the combination of motixafortide and KEYTRUDA®, together with chemotherapy, will prove beneficial to survival as well.

"The significant and growing body of data that we are compiling on motixafortide, including the strikingly positive results of the interim analysis in the GENESIS phase 3 study reported last month, reassure us about the unique characteristics of motixafortide as the best-in-class CXCR4 antagonist, and confirm our belief that this promising compound can potentially serve as the backbone of combination therapies to treat a broad range of solid tumor and hematological cancers," Mr. Serlin concluded.

Upcoming Expected Milestones

  • Overall final results, including PFS and OS data, from the COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 Phase 2a triple combination study in second-line PDAC by the end of 2020;

  • Final results from the Phase 3 GENESIS trial in SCM in the first half of 2021;

  • Preliminary results of the Phase 1b study in ARDS in the first half of 2021;

  • Initial results from Part 2 of the Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 in solid tumors in the second half of 2021;

  • Data from the Columbia University-initiated study of motixafortide in combination with LIBTAYO® and chemotherapy in first-line PDAC in mid-2022;

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $3.5 million, a decrease of $2.1 million compared to $5.6 million for the comparable period in 2019. The decrease resulted primarily from termination of the BATTLE clinical study for motixafortide in 2019 and from lower expenses associated with the AGI-134 study, as well as a decrease in payroll and related expenses due to a Company-wide salary reduction related to the COVID-19 pandemic carried out in the second and third quarters of 2020. Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $13.5 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, compared to $15.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease resulted primarily from lower expenses associated with the motixafortide COMBAT clinical trial and the AGI-134 study, as well as a decrease in payroll and related expenses due to a Company-wide salary reduction related to the COVID-19 pandemic mentioned above.

Sales and marketing expenses for three months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.3 million, an increase of $0.1 million compared to $0.2 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase resulted primarily from consultancy services and market research for motixafortide offset by a decrease in payroll and related expenses related to a reduction in headcount. Sales and marketing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.7 million, similar to the comparable period in 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.9, similar to the comparable period in 2019. General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $2.8 million, similar to the comparable period in 2019.

The Company's operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $4.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $6.6 million for the comparable period in 2019. The Company's operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $17.1 million, compared to $18.7 million for the comparable period in 2019.

Non-operating income (expenses) for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 primarily relate to fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities on the Company's balance sheet, offset by warrant offering expenses and issuance expenses of the Company's ATM program.

Net financial expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $0.3 million compared to net ﬁnancial expenses of $0.4 million for the comparable period in 2019. Net financial expenses for both periods primarily relate to interest paid on loans, offset by investment income earned on bank deposits. Net financial expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $0.9 million, similar to the comparable period in 2019. Net financial expenses for both periods primarily relate to interest paid on loans, offset by investment income earned on bank deposits.

The Company's net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $4.6 million, compared with a net loss of $3.9 million for the comparable period in 2019. The Company's net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $18.0 million, compared with a net loss of $15.6 million for the comparable period in 2019.

The Company held $20.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of September 30, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $17.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $17.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The $0.6 million increase in net cash used in operating activities during the nine-month period in 2020 was primarily the result of the decrease in accounts payable and accruals in the 2020 period.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The changes in cash flows from investing activities relate primarily to investments in, and maturities of, short-term bank deposits.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $16.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The cash flows in 2020 primarily reflect the May and June financings and the net proceeds from the Company's ATM program, offset by repayments of the loan from Kreos Capital. The cash flows in 2019 primarily reflect the underwritten public offering of our ADSs in February 2019, as well as net proceeds from the ATM facility.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

BioLineRx will hold a conference call today, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To access the conference call, please dial +1-866-744-5399 from the US or +972-3-918-0664 internationally. The call will also be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call on the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 25, 2020; please dial +1-877-456-0009 from the US or +972-3-925-5929 internationally.

(Tables follow)

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's business model is to in-license novel compounds, develop them through clinical stages, and then partner with pharmaceutical companies for further clinical development and/or commercialization.

The Company's lead program, Motixafortide (BL-8040), is a cancer therapy platform currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation, and for which positive data in respect of the study's primary endpoint was recently announced from an interim analysis, resulting in early cessation of recruitment. Motixafortide is also being evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy under a collaboration agreement with MSD.

BioLineRx is developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events. BioLineRx industry updates are also regularly updated on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and "intends," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause BioLineRx's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioLineRx's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; BioLineRx's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; BioLineRx's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates; BioLineRx's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; BioLineRx's ability to integrate new therapeutic candidates and new personnel; the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies or clinical trials; the implementation of BioLineRx's business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection BioLineRx is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of BioLineRx's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for additional financing; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the United States or elsewhere; competitive companies, technologies and BioLineRx's industry; risks related to the coronavirus outbreak; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on BioLineRx's business. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contact:

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-212-915-2564
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(UNAUDITED)








December 31,

September 30,


2019

2020


in USD thousands

Assets



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

5,297

6,552

Short-term bank deposits

22,192

14,275

Prepaid expenses

108

269

Other receivables

613

327

Total current assets

28,210

21,423




NON-CURRENT ASSETS



Property and equipment, net

1,816

1,462

Right-of-use assets, net

1,650

1,423

Intangible assets, net

21,891

21,731

Total non-current assets

25,357

24,616

Total assets

53,567

46,039




Liabilities and equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES



Current maturities of long-term loans

2,692

2,969

Accounts payable and accruals:



Trade

7,794

5,933

Other

1,280

1,374

Lease liabilities

202

200

Total current liabilities

11,968

10,476

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



Warrants

658

5,600

Long-term loans, net of current maturities

5,799

3,554

Lease liabilities

1,762

1,601

Total non-current liabilities

8,219

10,755

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES



Total liabilities

20,187

21,231




EQUITY



Ordinary shares

4,692

8,281

Share premium

265,938

271,107

Capital reserve

12,132

12,835

Other comprehensive loss

(1,416)

(1,416)

Accumulated deficit

(247,966)

(265,999)

Total equity

33,380

24,808

Total liabilities and equity

53,567

46,039

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2019

2020

2019

2020


in USD thousands

in USD thousands

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

(5,558)

(3,484)

(15,252)

(13,546)

SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES

(201)

(309)

(683)

(666)

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

(884)

(856)

(2,763)

(2,843)

OPERATING LOSS

(6,643)

(4,649)

(18,698)

(17,055)

NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET

3,055

294

3,976

(80)

FINANCIAL INCOME

247

39

628

214

FINANCIAL EXPENSES

(597)

(302)

(1,484)

(1,112)






NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(3,938)

(4,618)

(15,578)

(18,033)







in USD

in USD

LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.11)

(0.08)






WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN
CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE

148,920,707

296,508,550

142,527,942

231,380,969













BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)











Ordinary Shares

Share premium

Capital reserve

Other
comprehensive
loss

Accumulated deficit

Total


in USD thousands

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2019

3,110

250,192

11,955

(1,416)

(222,520)

41,321

CHANGES FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
2019:







Issuance of share capital, net

1,018

11,266

-

-

-

12,284

Employee stock options exercised

1

53

(53)

-

-

1

Employee stock options forfeited and expired

-

919

(919)

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

1,170

-

-

1,170

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(15,578)

(15,578)

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

4,129

262,430

12,153

(1,416)

(238,098)

39,198









Ordinary Shares

Share premium






Capital reserve

Other
Comprehensive Loss

Accumulated deficit

Total


in USD thousands

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2020

4,692

265,938

12,132

(1,416)

(247,966)

33,380

CHANGES FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020:







Issuance of share capital, net

3,581

4,754

-

-

-

8,335

Employee stock options exercised

8

224

(224)

-

-

8

Employee stock options forfeited and expired

-

191

(191)

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

1,118

-

-

1,118

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(18,033)

(18,033)

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

8,281

271,107

12,835

(1,416)

(265,999)

24,808









BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)


Ordinary

Share

Capital

Other
Comprehensive

Accumulated



Shares

premium

reserve

Loss

deficit

Total


in USD thousands

BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2019

4,001

261,522

11,835

(1,416)

(234,160)

41,782

CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019:







Issuance of share capital, net

128

829

-

-

-

957

Employee stock options exercised

-

26

(26)

-

-

-

Employee stock options forfeited and expired

-

53

(53)

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

397

-

-

397

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(3,938)

(3,938)

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

4,129

262,430

12,153

(1,416)

(238,098)

39,198









Ordinary

Share

Capital

Other
Comprehensive

Accumulated



Shares

premium

Reserve

Loss

deficit

Total


in USD thousands

BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2020

8,281

271,107

12,639

(1,416)

(261,381)

29,230

CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020:







Issuance of share capital, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

Employee stock options exercised

-

-

-

-

-

-

Employee stock options forfeited and expired

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

196

-

-

196

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(4,618)

(4,618)

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

8,281

271,107

12,835

(1,416)

(265,999)

24,808








BioLineRx Ltd

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)



Nine months ended September 30,


2019

2020


in USD thousands




CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Comprehensive loss for the period

(15,578)

(18,033)

Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities

(see appendix below)

(1,658)

259




Net cash used in operating activities

(17,236)

(17,774)




CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Investments in short-term deposits

(34,517)

(28,500)

Maturities of short-term deposits

36,637

36,626

Purchase of property and equipment

(54)

(1)

Net cash provided by investing activities

2,066

8,125




CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Issuance of share capital and warrants, net of issuance costs

16,836

13,411

Employee stock options exercised

1

8

Repayments of loans

(70)

(2,338)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(165)

(162)

Net cash provided by financing activities

16,602

10,919




INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,432

1,270

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING

OF PERIOD

3,404

5,297

EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

49

(15)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD

4,885

6,552





BioLineRx Ltd.

APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)




Nine months ended
September 30,


2019

2020


in USD thousands







Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:



Income and expenses not involving cash flows:



Depreciation and amortization

667

737

Long-term prepaid expenses

(3)

-




Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents

(49)

15

Fair value adjustments of warrants

(4,429)

(727)

Share-based compensation

1,170

1,118

Warrant issuance costs

417

593

Interest and exchange differences on short-term deposits

(628)

(209)

Interest on loans

512

370

Exchange differences on lease liability

-

4


(2,343)

1,901




Changes in operating asset and liability items:



Decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables

265

125

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals

420

(1,767)


685

(1,642)


(1,658)

259







Supplemental information on interest received in cash

628

342




Supplemental information on interest paid in cash

782

671




Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolinerx-reports-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-provides-corporate-update-301178794.html

SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.

Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker calls for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is on trial for murder, to be elected to Congress

    Anthony Sabatini’s comment sparks demands for his resignation

  • Op-Ed: In what moral universe does Biden require a Catholic task force when Trump got a free pass?

    To pretend that there is anything approaching moral equivalency between Joe Biden and Donald Trump represents an appalling failure to exercise ethical judgment.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is no longer sure Trump will "do the right thing" and acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he's certain Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union. Hogan, who has been critical of Trump, said he voted for the late President Ronald Reagan this year.Pressuring state legislators in Michigan and other states to "somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous," Hogan said. "We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up."> Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" regarding President Trumps' refusal to concede https://t.co/2wEl0kWIoX CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ht8v9oi0O5> > -- CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 22, 2020John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was also critical of both Trump and his Republican Party, but he did offer some advice to those Republican officials scared of Trump. "Look, for those who are worried about Trump's reaction, there's strength in numbers," he said. "The more who come out and say, 'He doesn't represent us, he is not following a Republican game plan here,' the safer they will be." > "The Republican Party is not going to be saved by hiding in a spider hole. We need all of our leaders to come out and say, 'the election is over.' We're not talking about an abstract right for Trump to use his legal remedies. We've past that," John Bolton says. CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/pUFsiFj7PC> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Documents show Japan ex-PM Abe's camp subsidised backers' party - NHK

    Hotel documents show former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe's camp paid part of the expenses for a dinner party held for his supporters the night before an annual cherry blossom viewing party, NHK public TV said on Monday, citing unnamed sources. Politicians in Japan are strictly forbidden to give anything to constituents that could be construed as a gift. The rule is so strict that one cabinet minister quit in 2014 after distributing paper fans during the summer.

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Trump campaign demands second Georgia recount after judge's dismissal of Pennsylvania challenge

    Undaunted by a Pennsylvania judge's withering dismissal of a plea to discount millions of mail-in votes, the Trump campaign turned its attention to another battleground state and demanded a second recount in Georgia. The move was the latest shot in a salvo of legal cases with Donald Trump still showing no sign of accepting that he lost the election. On Monday Michigan's four-member Elections board is due to meet to ratify their results, with one of the two Republicans indicating he could vote against doing so. The demand for a Georgia recount came hours after Judge Matthew Brann described the challenge to the Pennsylvania result as without merit. Alleging irregularities in the way ballots were treated across the state, the Trump campaign had asked the court to prevent millions of mail-in ballots being counted.

  • Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill

    Incoming presidents "typically want to wait until they have the reins of power in order to put their fingerprints on the policies coming out of the door," Jared Bernstein, who served as President-elect Joe Biden's chief economist during the Obama administration, said this week during a virtual conference. But, he added, Biden would prefer that not be the case when it comes to coronavirus relief, which is "something that should happen now."Biden has entered the coronavirus relief fight and wants a deal done before he's sworn in as president, Politico reports, even though waiting would theoretically increase the Democratic Party's chances of securing a larger deal, which is currently a non-starter for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "They care more about governing than they care about politics on this one," one person in touch with the transition team told Politico.Biden's camp is reportedly focused on ensuring Black-owned businesses receive loans they had trouble securing following the first relief bill, getting funding for state and local governments, and extending enhanced unemployment benefits. The latter issue is where Biden "may have to give something up to McConnell that we really don't want to give up to get" a deal, "but we simply have to do this," another person close to the transition team said. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

    Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lot arrived to find the vehicle on fire. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported. In a news release early Sunday, Lt. Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9:23 p.m. Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb.

  • Germany says Turkey stopped it checking ship for arms-running to Libya

    Turkey prevented German forces belonging to a European Union military mission carrying out a full search of a Turkish cargo ship that they suspected of taking weapons to Libya, both countries confirmed on Monday. The frigate was operating in the Mediterranean as part of the EU's Irini mission, which aims to stop arms reaching the warring factions in Libya.

  • AOC calls out Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million bail release as 'protection of white supremacy'

    "Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim," AOC wrote on Twitter.

  • Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

    Political reporters in Washington, D.C., have been saying a lot of Republicans in Congress privately despise President Trump, but few have publicly criticized him — and likewise, few have publicly acknowledged his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. Carl Bernstein, one half of the journalistic duo that uncovered President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, named 21 names on Sunday night, saying that in private conversations, these Republicans senators "have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump" and his fitness to be president.> The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby. (2/3)> > — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020The 21 senators he named include names you would expect, but also some surprises, like Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (S.D.). The other 18 GOP senators are Rob Portman (Ohio), Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Mike Braun (Ind), Todd Young (Ind.), Tim Scott (S.D.), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Jerry Moran (Kansas), Pat Roberts (Kansas), and Richard Shelby (Ala.)."With few exceptions" — Romney and Sasse, mostly — "their craven public silence has helped enable Trump's most grievous conduct — including undermining and discrediting the U.S. the electoral system," wrote Bernstein, who's made his own feelings about Trump clear for a while. He had named 15 of those senators on CNN late last week, saying "many, of not most, of these individuals, from what I have been told, were happy to see Donald Trump defeated in this election, as long as the Senate could be controlled by the Republicans.Bernstein added that he is "much more concerned" now than at the end of Watergate, because "Nixon left — Republicans convinced him to go, and he did."More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

  • Here Comes the Biden Blame Game

    During the eight years that President Obama and his team managed the economy, Americans were regularly assured that the president’s Keynesian policies would deliver striking growth in the years ahead. The growth repeatedly failed to materialize, and what followed was a master class in blamesmanship. No matter how far into the Obama term we were, the disappointing growth was a “new normal”- not the result of President Obama’s high tax and heavy regulatory policies. It was all the fault of the Bush administration. In some sense, Bush was portrayed for the entire eight years as a comic book villain. His policies were so terrible that they were able to overwhelm the economy for years.Watching Vice President Biden prepare to be president gives one a strong feeling of déjà vu. Last week he called on Congress to pass Nancy Pelosi’s large and untargeted stimulus bill, chock-full of candy that is poison to Senate Republicans, such as a massive bailout for blue states. He added that it is going to be a “long dark winter” with the emphasis on long, and promised to return to his “Build Back Better” agenda of tax hikes and regulatory crackdowns as soon as possible.Before they storm the castle, perhaps the Biden team should make a list of their assets. The first asset is a strong economy. The COVID-19 pandemic recession likely ended in the third quarter of this year, when real GDP advanced a whopping 33.1 percent. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate for the fourth quarter suggests it will post growth around six percentage points. Combining the two, that means that the economy will about return to the level of GDP it posted right before the pandemic began, back when we had the strongest economy in generations. So the “back” part of the Biden slogan is superfluous, as the economy will likely be back before he takes office. As has been discussed at length in this space, that agenda doesn’t build at all, but rather subtracts from economic activity. So it doesn’t build, we are already back, and it’s worse than the status quo.The second asset is a vaccine. We are very close to the widespread availability of two enormously successful vaccines. More could well be on the way. Most Americans should be able to receive them by the spring. This means that the acceleration in the economy that is currently underway should, if we leave it alone, pick up steam as things head back to a post-pandemic normal.The third asset is a likely Republican-controlled Senate that has already shown that it is able to pass significant stimulus legislation. But it is not going to hand out cash to blue state willy nilly as the House Democrats have proposed.Which completes the setting. The economy is carrying enormous positive momentum into next year. Since the case load is spiking now, there is some chance that lockdowns will get worse before they get better. Firms around the country need to tread water for a few more months, after which they can return to normal. The risk is that there is a wave of bankruptcies between now and the late spring, that is set off by a return to widespread shutdowns. To face this risk, the administration needs to show it is serious about finding a compromise stimulus package, and cognizant that a promise of massive tax hikes next year is a negative for business sentiment. Businesses that are just hanging on with hope of a brighter future could well give up if that future includes a government that taxes away all their profits.Unfortunately, Vice President Biden has come out with exactly the opposite of this message. By sticking to the Pelosi bill, he fails to signal a willingness to compromise, suggesting to those holding out for another round of stimulus that they have little to hope for. And the future is dark as well, since the administration’s tax hikes are coming. In other words, he seems poised to fritter away all of the economic gains that the U.S. has achieved in the second half of this year. If the double-dip recession hits next year, Biden will remind us over and over that its Donald Trump’s fault. My guess is that he will find a way to mention Bush as well.

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • Rights experts: Japan's handling of Carlos Ghosn was wrong

    A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations said Monday that former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged “compensation” and “other reparations” for him from the Japanese government. In an opinion published Monday, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that Ghosn’s arrest in Japan in late 2018 and early 2019 was “arbitrary” and called on Japan’s government to “take the necessary steps to remedy the situation of Mr. Ghosn without delay.”

  • I was wrong about Mitt Romney

    The Donald Trump phenomenon is purported to have divided friendships, families, and even marriages. I can attest to this fact in my own suburban Washington household, for this perhaps peculiar professional reason: It has occasioned my wife, the longtime sufferer of all my hot takes, to ask approximately one-thousand times whether I finally feel bad about all the mean things I said about Mitt Romney.The short answer is, yes!Romney, now the junior senator of Utah, has displayed rare courage and integrity throughout this hell-year. Alone among Republican senators (indeed, alone among any senator in history), he crossed party lines to vote to convict President Trump on the charge of abusing his power by pressuring a foreign government to interfere in our election. And — not alone, exactly, but hardly in plentiful company — he has forthrightly condemned the president for stonewalling the Biden transition and undermining our democracy.These actions have taken real guts. If I were wearing a cap, I would doff it; if I were to meet Romney in person, I would thank him. With this virtual pen in hand, I am applauding him.However: The long answer to the above question is … Heck no!Let me explain why I’m torn.First, it’s essential to remember how radically different our political landscape looked in the Before Times. The outright bigotry and racism of the 2016 Trump campaign had not yet been contemplated, let alone assimilated; for decades, those things were hinted at, dog-whistled, wink-winked — but they were not, in any overt sense, options on the menu given to Republican primary voters. Consequently, it needs to be said that it’s silly to retroactively credit figures in the party for not behaving that badly.So, what was it that bugged me so badly about mainstream, milquetoast Mitt?In 2007 and 2008, Romney, then the moderate one-term governor of Massachusetts (as well as the son of a famously moderate governor of Michigan) ran a primary campaign that was, I still maintain, preposterous. It was predicated on the notion that frontrunner John McCain (who, after a tumultuous summer in ’07, eventually won the GOP nomination) was too moderate. He compromised too often with Democrats (with Russ Feingold on campaign finance reform; with Ted Kennedy on immigration; with Joe Lieberman on climate change).I understand the imperatives of strategy in winning a primary, when you must appeal to the base before pivoting to the center. But — as I said then and will say again now — I refuse to listen to such an appeal from mainstream milquetoast Mitt. He did not play the Mr. Conservative act lightly; he played it, as he plays everything, stiffly. The act failed. It deserved to fail.Then came 2012. Romney was now something of a frontrunner. He had lost the 2008 primary — but so had McCain, badly, in the general election against President Obama. It was now, in the sequential custom of Republican politics, “Mitt Romney’s turn.” So now he was the one who had to beat back attempts to protect his right flank. Herman Cain, Newt Gingrich, Michele Bachmann, Rick Santorum, Mike Huckabee (am I forgetting anyone? It feels like I’m forgetting someone!) — they all took their shots at Romney; they all exposed weaknesses or wounded him; and they all, one after the other, failed as he had four years before.Without aid of Google, I remember calling Romney a “rancid imposter” (yikes!). With aid of Google, I see that I called his 2012 campaign “breathtakingly cynical, borderline nihilistic” (I hadn’t seen nothin’ yet!). I haven’t forgotten about the catastrophic 47 percent video. And I sure haven’t forgotten about the way Romney comported himself in the first innings of the Benghazi fiasco (reminder: He really was breathtakingly cynical).But, with the benefit of both hindsight and five years of Donald Trump, here’s what I’ve come to appreciate about Mitt Romney, a man of obvious high character and basic decency, that wasn’t clear to me then, but should have been: He was trying to hold together a party that was morally coming apart at the seams. Indeed, Romney could see for himself that it was thirsting for a demagogue very like Trump (whose endorsement, it must be noted, Romney accepted). “It’s very easy to excite the base with incendiary comments,” he said in February 2012. “We’ve seen throughout the campaign that if you’re willing to say really outrageous things that are accusatory and attacking President Obama that you’re going to jump up in the polls. You know, I’m not willing to light my hair on fire to try and get support. I am who I am.”It took guts to say that then. I didn’t acknowledge it at the time. I should have.When the notional threat of Trump became a reality in 2016, Romney, again, took a stand. In March of that fateful year, Romney warned against nominating a “con man, a fake.” Every word of the speech was born out by the reality of the Trump administration. Not just the bits about Trump’s warped character — but the red flags over Trump’s desire for a trade war and his embrace of prodigious debt.Of course, Romney being Romney, he sullied his righteous stand by agreeing to dine with Trump during the transition, under the guise of possibly being nominated for secretary of state. Predictably, Romney was humiliated. But that was the last time.Very much on his own shingle, Romney won a Senate seat in Utah. From there, he has become one of the bravest and most constructive voices in Republican politics. And while I may regret the excessive tone of some of my criticisms of Mitt Romney’s past, I can say that I look forward to applauding him more often in the future.“Sorry, Mitt”? Not quite.Instead: Go, Mitt, go!More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Houston man charged in million dollar global cyber scam

    The 36-year-old is accused of stealing money related to a million dollar airplane purchase and transferring the funds to a Houston bank.

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for 2019 illegal assembly

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum three-year jail term. On Twitter afterwards, Wong said attention should be directed to the 12 Hong Kong people detained virtually incommunicado in China after being arrested at sea in August as they were attempting to flee by boat to Taiwan to escape charges related to last year's protests in the city.

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.