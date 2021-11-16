Biological family of Isabella Kalua said to be considering suing Hawaii officials for placing her with the adoptive parents charged with her murder

Isabella Kalua is pictured in a missing person's report shared by the Honolulu Police Department. Honolulu Police Department

Isaac and Lehua Kalua were charged with second-degree murder in the death of their adopted daughter.

Isabella Kalua's biological family are said to be considering bringing a lawsuit against the state.

Her biological aunt told KITV4 that "all options are on the table."

The biological family of six-year-old Isabella Kalua are said to be mulling a lawsuit against officials in Hawaii for placing her with the adoptive parents charged with her murder.

KITV4 reported, citing the family, that they could sue the state for failing to keep Kalua safe.

Kalua's biological aunt, Lana Idao, told the outlet that "all options are on the table."

"We'll keep fighting and never let her name of her be put back into a corner, to make sure we learn from this and we carry it out for her. To make sure no other children go through the same thing she went through," she said.

Isaac and Lehua Kalua were charged last week with second-degree murder in her death.

Investigators in Hawaii said in court documents that the couple taped Isabella's mouth and left her in a dog cage, Insider's Azmi Haroun reported.

Police in Honolulu said the child may have been dead for at least a month before her parents reported her missing on September 13, and that they hid the death.

