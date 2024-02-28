Biologist seen on 'Shark Week' accused of stealing $300,000 from Bradenton nonprofit

A shark researcher who was featured in Shark Week turned herself in to Bradenton Police officers on Tuesday after stealing more than $300,000 meant for shark research, police officials said.

Detectives began investigating Christine Bedore, 44, in November after the American Elasmobranch Society, based in Bradenton, discovered she was stealing from the nonprofit’s checking and savings accounts, police officials said. Bedore served as the treasurer of the AES since 2018.

Financial subpoenas show that for more than five years, the Georgia Southern University biology professor had made numerous electronic transfers and used money for medical procedures, a car, pet insurance, travel and more.

Financial documents also show that she made unauthorized transactions for laboratory specimens and equipment, police officials said.

Bedore has been charged with felony scheming to defraud in excess of $50,000 and criminal use of personal identification in excess of $100,000.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Researcher featured on 'Shark Week' accused of stealing $300,000