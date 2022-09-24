When Will Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Biome Australia Limited's (ASX:BIO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Biome Australia Limited develops, commercializes, and markets various live biotherapeutics and complimentary medicines in Australia and internationally. On 30 June 2022, the AU$15m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$4.5m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Biome Australia's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Biome Australia, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$200k in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 61% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Biome Australia's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Biome Australia has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

