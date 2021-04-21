Biomerica Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Biomerica (NAS:BMRA, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.28 per share and the market cap of $52.7 million, Biomerica stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Biomerica is shown in the chart below.





Because Biomerica is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Biomerica has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.25, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Biomerica is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Biomerica is fair. This is the debt and cash of Biomerica over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Biomerica has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.9 million and loss of $0.46 a share. Its operating margin is -62.04%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Biomerica at 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Biomerica over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Biomerica is -1.8%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -31.8%, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Biomerica's ROIC was -79.57, while its WACC came in at -3.14. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Biomerica is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Biomerica (NAS:BMRA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 88% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Biomerica stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

