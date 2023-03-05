The Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. The stock price has risen 8.7% to US$1.38 over the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Bionano Genomics' five analysts is for revenues of US$40m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a huge 53% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$0.42. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$45m and US$0.42 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Bionano Genomics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 41% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 19% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Bionano Genomics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Bionano Genomics after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bionano Genomics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

