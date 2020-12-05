Bioniz Announces Positive Clinical Data of BNZ-1, First Anti-Cytokine Therapy to Demonstrate Efficacy in Treating Refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

- BNZ-1 showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 63.2% based on the Global Response Score (GRS) in a heavily pretreated, relapsed and refractory CTCL patient population

- No disease recurrence or relapse was observed during the study period; BNZ-1 treatment was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities, drug-related serious side effects, or laboratory abnormalities

- BNZ-1 exhibited properties of an immune-oncology agent by lowering the regulatory T cells (Tregs) in this patient population

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc., ("Bioniz") today announced positive clinical data in an oral presentation at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting And Exposition (ASH 2020) from the company's Phase 1/2 clinical study of BNZ-1 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (rCTCL), a rare, aggressive cancer. BNZ-1, a novel immuno-modulator drug candidate, is a multi-cytokine inhibitor of three interleukins (IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15) and is the lead asset from the company's platform of first-in-class peptide therapeutics that selectively and simultaneously inhibits multiple cytokines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

"These data validate our platform technology with the first efficacy demonstration of BNZ-1, a novel multi-cytokine inhibitor, and assisted us in the design of a pivotal clinical trial for CTCL, which the company expects to begin in 2021," said Dr. Nazli Azimi, Founder, President, and CEO of Bioniz Therapeutics and co-inventor of BNZ-1. "We believe the efficacy of BNZ-1 in rCTCL, a challenging and progressive disease, is due to the drug's multi-modal mechanism of action. BNZ-1 was specifically designed as a multi-cytokine inhibitor to integrate inhibition of malignant cells, activation of tumor immunity, and suppression of inflammation. In addition to the positive efficacy data, we are extremely encouraged that the BNZ-1 treatment was well tolerated, which could support long-term treatment for these patients."

The Phase 1/2 clinical study was designed as a multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation study of BNZ-1 to assess its safety and activity as a single systemic agent in rCTCL patients that have failed the standard of care and other available treatment options (up to seven prior skin-directed and systemic therapies). The primary endpoint of the study was overall safety after four weeks of treatment. There was a three-month treatment extension to further evaluate safety and clinical response at week 17. Long-term extension (LTE) was available for patients who benefited from BNZ-1 treatment.

In the dose ranging part of the study, 15 patients (stages IB and IVB) were enrolled across the four dose cohorts (0.5, 1, 2, and 4 mg/kg) for intravenous weekly dosing. BNZ-1 showed activity in all doses as determined by early signs of clinical efficacy and pharmacodynamic biomarkers. The 2 mg/kg dose was selected based on pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) relationship and clinical efficacy, and the cohort was expanded to 19 patients. A total of 30 patients were treated in the study. Clinical efficacy was measured by Modified Severity Weighted Assessment Tool (mSWAT) and Global Response Score (GRS), as defined previously (Olsen E. et al. 2011).

In the expanded cohort of 2 mg/kg (n=19), BNZ-1 demonstrated overall response rate of 63.2% as measured by GRS, which is primarily driven by the mSWAT score. A positive response typically occurred soon after treatment initiation, persisted for the duration of treatment, and in a number of patients, improved over time with this positive trend extending into the follow-up period off-treatment. Twelve patients participated in the LTE, and 11 patients achieved and sustained their response (ORR of 91.7%). BNZ-1 treatment was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities, drug-related serious side effects, or lab abnormalities.

"CTCL is incurable with current standard therapies, which are typically tolerated by patients only for a limited time due to many side effects that are associated with these approved treatments," said Dr. Christiane Querfeld, Director of the Cutaneous Lymphoma Program at the City of Hope, and principal investigator of the study. "On average, these CTCL patients have disease that had progressed and failed up to seven prior skin-directed and systemic therapies, so it's extremely encouraging to see the impressive safety and robust efficacy with BNZ-1. A therapy that can stabilize this progressive disease and is well tolerated without major side effects will be a major advancement in helping CTCL patients."

Additional data from the efficacy study of 19 patients (2 mg/kg) are as follows:

  • Two patients reached a partial response as early as four weeks after initiating BNZ-1 treatment; one patient reached a complete response at 13 weeks, and the response persisted until 30 weeks when the study was closed-out.

  • Seven patients (37%) had stable disease with BNZ-1 treatment; no disease recurrence or relapse was observed during the study period.

  • Three patients who enrolled early during the dose-ranging part of the study and responded to BNZ-1 treatment participated in the study for 73 weeks (about 17 months); the duration of response for these patients was about 62 weeks (about 15 months).

  • For patients that were enrolled later as part of the cohort expansion, the duration of the treatment ranged from four to 30 weeks, and the duration of response ranged from four to 26 weeks (median 12 weeks). The shorter duration of treatment was due to study close out per protocol.

  • The PD analysis revealed a dose-dependent reduction of Treg cells which plateaus at 2 mg/kg dose (expanded cohort); BNZ-1 also lowered the CD8 T-cell activation markers in some patients that responded to BNZ-1 treatment.

Dr. Azimi explained, "The reduction in Treg cells may contribute to the BNZ-1 efficacy by unleashing the patients' immune response that drives the anti-tumor attack. The lowered CD8 T-cell activation might help with controlling the inflammation that is commonly associated with this disease." She also added, "Our drug candidates are small peptides that target a shared receptor in a family of cytokines, but only selectively inhibit functionally redundant cytokines. Therefore, in terms of functionality, they are similar to bi- or multi-specific antibodies. We believe this to be an elegant approach to block disease-driving cytokines that utilize a common receptor, without interfering with the rest of the healthy cytokine network. This can provide better target specificity and safety relative to agents, such as JAK inhibitors, that non-specifically inhibit the signaling pathways downstream to all the cytokines."

About Refractory Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (rCTCL)
Cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (CTCLs) are a rare, aggressive, heterogeneous group of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas that manifest primarily in the skin. Although a wide array of therapeutic options are available for early-stage CTCL, not all patients respond, resulting in refractory CTCL (rCTCL) with limited treatment options and a poor prognosis.

About BNZ-1
The company's lead product candidate, BNZ-1, is a selective inhibitor of cytokines IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15, which are potent T-cell growth factors and key disease drivers in CTCL. Bioniz is also evaluating BNZ-1 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including alopecia areata and vitiligo, which are also driven by unregulated T-cell biology.

About Bioniz Therapeutics
Bioniz Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of first-in-class peptide-based multi-cytokine inhibitors for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Bioniz leverages its world class expertise in cytokine biology to develop a novel approach to selectively inhibit functionally redundant cytokines while leaving the rest of the cytokine network intact. For more information, please visit www.bioniz.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioniz-announces-positive-clinical-data-of-bnz-1-first-anti-cytokine-therapy-to-demonstrate-efficacy-in-treating-refractory-cutaneous-t-cell-lymphoma-301186824.html

SOURCE Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • If it takes a miracle for Trump to stay in office, evangelicals like Michele Bachmann are fine with that

    As the inevitability of President Trump’s loss became apparent even to his acolyte Kellyanne Conway in recent days, his supporters increasingly pinned their hopes for a second term on a last-ditch appeal, not to the Supreme Court, but to the one power that can outvote it: God.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • Tokyo prosecutors consider summary indictment of ex-PM Abe officials: Asahi

    Tokyo prosecutors are considering a summary indictment of two officials in former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office for alleged violation of political funding laws, the daily Asahi reported on Friday. Prosecutors believe the officials failed to report income and expenditures totalling some 30 million yen ($289,000) related to cherry blossom viewing parties held for Abe supporters when he was in office, the Asahi report said. Under Japanese law, a summary indictment would mean the officials avoid a full court trial process.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • For Biden, a path out of Iran-US resentments

    Both countries must address feelings of humiliation over past actions. A window of opportunity opens next year to do just that.

  • 'Simply unthinkable': Law officers call for halt to executions in Trump's final weeks

    Five executions are scheduled before Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes office. Ninety current and former law officials want a halt.

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Growing number of Senate Republicans voice support for bipartisan coronavirus relief bill

    There appears to be growing support among Senate Republicans for a bipartisan coronavirus relief bill introduced earlier this week, reports The Washington Post.The $908 billion package — championed by moderate Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (D-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) — is in between what Democratic leadership is pushing for and what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested. The moderates suggested an unemployment boost and money for state governments, but no stimulus checks.While McConnell on Thursday continued to resist the bipartisan bill, pushing instead for his version, which the White House has endorsed, other Republican senators got on board with the package. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) signaled they were open to the bipartisan bill.Democratic leaders said they believed the $908 billion package should be the basis for negotiations. Several Republicans echoed that, saying it wasn't exactly what they wanted but it made for a good starting point.McConnell didn't comment directly on the bipartisan proposal, but instead urged lawmakers to pull the trigger on his version, which he called "a serious and highly targeted relief proposal including elements which we know the president is ready and willing to sign into law."More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 scathingly funny cartoons about the NFL's COVID problem

  • Six vice presidents talk about job once considered invisible

    After interviewing Dan Quayle in Arizona for his documentary on the vice presidency, filmmaker Jeffrey Roth was rushing to the airport to catch a flight to Wyoming, where he had an appointment with Dick Cheney the next morning. It was Vice President Mike Pence and his entourage. “Ben Franklin, when the Constitution was written, said, ‘we should refer to the vice president as ’his superfluous excellency,'” President-elect Joe Biden, who served eight years as Barack Obama's vice president, says in the film.

  • Brexit: How trade deal talks went from optimism to the brink

    Michel Barnier is accustomed to being universally praised on his regular tours of the EU's capitals to preach the gospel against Brexit. On Tuesday, he was in the unfamiliar position of coming under friendly fire for the first time in three years as the EU's chief negotiator. It was an uncomfortable moment for Mr Barnier, who was headquartered at the Hotel Conrad in Westminster and is enmeshed in intensive Brexit negotiations with his UK counterpart David Frost. Expectation had been building that a trade agreement with Britain was close and a damaging no deal avoided. A fitting legacy for a politician who had dedicated decades of service to the EU was in Mr Barnier's grasp. He was far from the poisonous briefings in Brussels that were going on behind his back – but bad news travels fast. The chief negotiator was going soft on Britain, EU diplomats in the Belgian capital sniped. He risked giving too much away.

  • Namibia: Man named after Adolf Hitler wins local election

    He usually calls himself Adolf Uunona and insists he has no plans for world domination.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden

    "No, I don't think it should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand that it be mandatory, but I will do everything in my power, just like I don't think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide... I will do everything in my power as the President of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing," Biden said. He added that in his inaugural speech he will ask Americans to commit for 100 days to wearing a mask, saying that wearing masks is 'not a political issue, it's become one.'

  • Trump ousts nonpartisan Pentagon advisory board, installs Corey Lewandowski and other loyalists

    President Trump's Pentagon purge isn't over yet.Since losing the 2020 election, Trump has systematically ousted top Defense Department officials and replaced them with people more favorable to him. That removal operation even extended to the typically nonpartisan Pentagon Defense Business Board on Friday, where the White House fired nine members and installed Trump allies in their place.On Friday, nine members of the board received a "form letter" telling them their "membership on the Defense Business Board has expired or is coming to an end, its now-ousted chair Michael Bayer tells Politico. Bayer said he was "surprised" the White House would make this kind of "11th-hour move" regarding an advisory board with a "record of nonpartisan support." "This kind of a move really will weigh heavily on people on the future and their willingness to serve on these outside advisory boards if they're going to be subjected to political loyalty tests," Bayer added.In the members' place, the White House installed a collection of loyalists, including Trump's 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Also installed was David Bossie who, along with Lewandowski, was among Trump allies who've been challenging the 2020 election results.Trump also recently nominated Scott O'Grady, another loyalist, to a top Pentagon spot. O'Grady, along with freshly pardoned former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, shared a wild petition on Twitter that compels Trump to "declare limited martial law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" and hold a new presidential election.After the election, Trump removed former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the top official overseeing the Defeat ISIS Task Force, and members of the Defense Policy Board, including former secretaries of state Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 scathingly funny cartoons about the NFL's COVID problem

  • UN rights chief laments worsening situation in Belarus

    The United Nations' human rights chief lamented a deteriorating situation in Belarus and said Friday that reported beatings of protesters by security forces may in some cases amount to torture. Michelle Bachelet, the high commissioner for human rights, told the U.N. Human Rights Council there has been no improvement since a September debate about Belarus and “recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly.”

  • A 20-year-old campaign staffer for Sen. Kelly Loeffler died in a car crash before Pence held a campaign event in Georgia

    Mike Pence announced the death of Harrison Deal in a car crash during his speech in Savannah, calling the aide "a truly wonderful young man."

  • Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high'

    Violence in Afghanistan is "unacceptably high" as delayed peace negotiations get underway, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, adding that Washington has asked the warring parties to "stand back and indeed stand down." Pompeo's comments, made in a virtual address to the IISS Manama Dialogue, an annual security conference, came two days after Kabul-backed and Taliban negotiators reached a deal in Doha to proceed with talks on a political settlement to decades of strife. Pompeo noted that he met with the negotiating teams during a Nov. 21 visit to Doha and he said he told both sides that the strife must be reduced.

  • Top Hong Kong politician announces he is living in exile in Denmark and pledges to move to UK

    Former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui has announced he has chosen to go into exile as Beijing intensifies its crackdown on high-profile figures of the former British colony’s pro-democracy movement. Mr Hui, 38, initially fled to Denmark this week where he was joined by his family, but he said he would make his way to the UK to continue his pro-democratic activities. He joins Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong human rights activist now based in London, and a growing diaspora of dissidents who are continuing to advocate for more international pressure on China to allow greater rights and freedoms in the Asian financial hub. “My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration. My only home is Hong Kong which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” said Mr Hui, adding that he would make it his “life mission” to fight for the city’s freedom. “There is no word to explain my pain and it’s hard to hold back tears,” he said as he announced his decision via Facebook. Mr Hui also revealed he had resigned from the opposition Democratic Party of Hong Kong. Last month he was one of 15 legislators who quit the city’s legislative council in protest at Beijing’s decision to oust four colleagues over their political views.

  • Tennessee inmate’s execution put on hold due to COVID-19

    The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday indefinitely postponed the execution of death row inmate Byron Black. Black was convicted by a Nashville court of murdering his girlfriend Angela Clay and her daughters Latoya, 9, and Lakesha, 6, at their home in 1988. Black’s lead attorney, Kelley Henry, filed the petition for a second delay last month after contracting COVID-19 during a visit to a federal prisoner she is representing in Texas.

  • Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island

    Bangladesh has started moving Rohingya families from a port near its border with Myanmar, to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal. Some 1,600 refugees were relocated on Friday on naval vessels - despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being coerced. Bhasan Char is a flood-prone island that emerged from the sea just 20 years ago. But Bangladesh's government says some Rohingya must be taken there to ease overcrowding in refugee camps. Two Rohingya being relocated told Reuters their names appeared on lists compiled by government-appointed local leaders without their consent. While, an 18-year-old woman said her husband had put their names on the list thinking it was for food rations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority group which fled Myanmar for Bangladesh, following a military-led crackdown in 2017. The UN has accused Myanmar of having genocidal intent, but the government there says its forces were targeting militants. There are now more than a million Rohingya living in crowded, squalid conditions in Bangladesh's refugee camps, where they're at risk of getting diseases.