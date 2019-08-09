Some Bionomics (ASX:BNO) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 93% Share Price Drop

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held Bionomics Limited (ASX:BNO) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 93% in that time. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 92% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 71% in the last 90 days.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given that Bionomics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Bionomics reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 5.3% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price fall of 41% (per year, over five years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. It takes a certain kind of mental fortitude (or recklessness) to buy shares in a company that loses money and doesn't grow revenue. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:BNO Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Investors in Bionomics had a tough year, with a total loss of 92%, against a market gain of about 7.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 41% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

