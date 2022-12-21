BioNTech doses first patient in herpes vaccine candidate clinical trial

Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - BioNtech has dosed the first patient with its BNT163 herpes vaccine candidate designed to prevent genital lesions as part of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical research study, the German vaccine maker said on Wednesday.

The vaccine candidate is meant to prevent HSV-2, the herpes simplex virus that causes genital herpes, and potentially HSV-1, which causes oral herpes and can lead to genital herpes.

It is the first result of the research collaboration established in 2018 between the University of Pennsylvania and BioNtech aimed at developing novel mRNA vaccine candidates for the prevention and treatment of various infectious diseases.

The World Health Organization estimates the number of people aged 15-49 suffering from HSV-2 infection at around 491 million.

BioNTech expects to enrol 100 people between ages 18 and 55 for its Phase 1 trial of the drug, the firm added.

The Mainz-based firm said in a separate news release that it is advancing two mRNA vaccine candidates for malaria and tuberculosis, which it expects to enter first-in-human trials in late 2022 or early 2023.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk; Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. existing home sales fall for 10th straight month in November

    U.S. existing home sales slumped to a 2-1/2 year low in November as the housing market continued to be squeezed by higher mortgage rates. Existing home sales plunged 7.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million units last month, the lowest level since May 2020, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday.

  • China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count

    China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths being reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. China has always been conservative in how it counts illnesses, whether the flu or COVID-19. On Wednesday, China reported no new COVID-19 deaths and subtracted one death from its overall toll, lowering it to 5,241, according to a daily tally issued by the National Health Commission, which did not explain the decrease.

  • Chicago police searching for missing Northwestern student last seen on FaceTime with his father

    Chicago police are searching 25-year-old Peter Salvino, a Northwestern University doctoral student who was last seen over FaceTime around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

  • WHO expresses concern about COVID situation in China

    Infections have recently spiked in the world's second-largest economy and projections have suggested China could face an explosion of cases and more than a million deaths next year. "The WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China, with increasing reports of severe disease," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. Tedros said the agency needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care units support for a comprehensive assessment of the situation.

  • Consumer confidence bounces back, ending year on high note

    The confidence of American consumers rebounded this month to end the year on a high note despite high inflation, rising interest rates that have made credit cards and mortgages more expensive, and growing anxiety about a possible recession. The Conference Board reported Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108.3 in December, up from 101.4 in November. Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, noted that inflation expectations retreated in December to their lowest level since September of last year, mostly due to recent declines in gas prices.

  • Braintree police raid 'illegal' THC candy operation

    Acting on a tip, police executed a search warrant Friday and said they found "an illegal THC edible/gummy operation" at the address.

  • A therapist from online provider BetterHelp reportedly told a 22-year-old gay patient to turn straight so he could reunite with his family

    BetterHelp matched a gay patient to a therapist who attempted what he considered conversion therapy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Micron earnings: Memory-chip slowdown appears to be far from over

    Micron Technology Inc. shares have fallen more than 45% this year, but the memory-chip specialist is not out of the woods yet as demand continues to be weak.

  • How long do leftovers last? Experts share tips for safely storing food.

    Experts share the best way to store leftovers, from using clear containers to marking your calendar

  • Meet the Biotech Stock That Jumped Over 260% in One Day

    Standard market action is of little interest to stocks operating in the biotech space that happen to post good news. Say, the market is taking a beating – a regular occurrence these days – and a biotech announces results that show a clinical trial has gone very well, indicating its drug could help patients suffering from a hard-to-treat condition, then what do you get? A stock that completely sidesteps the overall pullback – and some. Case in point: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) shares blasted

  • Alabama inmate ‘baked to death’ in prison cell, says lawsuit

    ‘He had dreams of obtaining his freedom, joining his mother and starting a new and productive life’

  • Jamie Dimon Is More Crucial Than Ever to the Bank He's Run for 17 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The cocktails flowed as guests arrived that evening at what was once the lavish library of J. Pierpont Morgan, the greatest banker of his time.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteIt

  • World’s Largest Laser Needs to Fire Again — and Fire Better — for Fusion to Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The breakthrough came in an impossibly small slice of time, less than it takes a beam of light to move an inch. In that tiny moment, nuclear fusion as an energy source went from far-away dream to reality. The world is now grappling with the implications of the historic milestone. For Arthur Pak and the countless other scientists who’ve spent decades getting to this point, the work is just beginning.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMus

  • Body pulled from Diversey Harbor ID'd as missing Northwestern student

    The body of missing Northwestern PhD student Peter Salvino was found Tuesday, two days after he left a North Side party.

  • A tiny biotech's experimental treatment for a silent disease that strikes millions just cleared a key hurdle and the stock is up more than 200%

    Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported positive results for its treatment for NASH. It hopes to file for FDA approval in 2023.

  • Gilead Data Raise New Questions About Cancer Therapy

    New data on a cancer drug trial from Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences are resurfacing debate around the class of cancer drugs known as anti-TIGITs.

  • Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress' plan

    Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states from booting people off Medicaid. The Biden administration has been under mounting pressure to declare the public health emergency over, with 25 Republican governors asking the president to end it in a letter on Monday, which cited growing concerns about bloated Medicaid enrollment.

  • Al B. Sure! Issues Update About Tracheotomy Following Two-Month Coma

    Prior to his health concerns, the singer was working on new music and a memoir.

  • What to know about retatrutide, the next game-changing weight-loss drug scientists are excited about

    New weight loss drug retatrutide works on hormones linked to appetite and calorie burning and may be more effective than others in its class such as semaglutide.

  • What Causes a False Positive COVID-19 Test—and Is It Common?

    False positive COVID-19 tests occur when you don’t have the novel coronavirus, but the test is positive. Experts explain how and why false positives happen.