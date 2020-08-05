    Advertisement

    BioNTech, Fosun launch another COVID-19 vaccine trial

    1 / 2

    BioNTech, Fosun launch another COVID-19 vaccine trial

    Booth of Fosun Pharma is seen at a medical instruments and equipment expo in Beijing

    BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech and China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday announced the start of another COVID-19 vaccine trial in China with a total of 144 participants.

    "The study is designed to support the regulatory approval process for the Chinese market and intends to confirm that the safety and immunogenicity profile observed in participants from the German and U.S. trials is comparable to that of Chinese participants," BioNTech said in a statement.


    (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Michelle Martin)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.