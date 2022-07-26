BioNTech, Pfizer ask U.S. court for clearance over patent dispute with CureVac

FILE PHOTO: Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration
Ludwig Burger
·1 min read

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech said on Tuesday that it and partner Pfizer have filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, seeking a judgment that they did not infringe U.S. patents held by rival CureVac.

CureVac earlier this month filed a patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over its use of mRNA technology and did not rule out further legal action against BioNTech's partner Pfizer or rival mRNA vaccine maker Moderna.

BioNTech said that CureVac's U.S. patents, which BioNTech claims in its filing not to be in violation of, were equivalent to German patents invoked by CureVac in the German court case.

CureVac said in a statement it was aware of BioNTech's legal action but had not yet been formally served.

"We will review the matter legally in detail and represent our position accordingly," it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer loses U.S. appeal over co-pays for heart failure patients

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Monday rejected Pfizer Inc's challenge to a U.S. anti-kickback law the drugmaker said prevented it from helping heart failure patients, many with low incomes, afford medicine that cost $225,000 per year. A unanimous three-judge panel of the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Pfizer's effort to directly cover co-pays for patients taking its Vyndaqel and Vyndamax drugs. The court agreed with a lower-court judge that Pfizer's Direct Copay Assistance Program violated a ban on "knowingly or willfully" providing financial support to induce federally reimbursable drug purchases, even absent corrupt intent.

  • British agencies win CEPI funds to develop standard monkeypox tools

    LONDON (Reuters) -British health agencies have secured funding to develop a standardised approach to test the performance of vaccines being used or in development against monkeypox, days after the World Health Organization (WHO) labelled the growing outbreak a global health emergency. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said it would give up to $375,000 to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to develop standard tools to assess the strength and duration of immune responses generated by current vaccines, and for tests used to detect monkeypox antibody levels.

  • Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely resolved,' doctor says

    President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms are "almost completely resolved," his physician said on Monday. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter released by the White House that Biden was only noting "some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness." Biden on Sunday night also completed his fourth full day of Paxlovid, the COVID-19 treatment he's been taking since he tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

  • Shootings continue in Kinston, three more early Monday morning leaving two dead

    Three more shootings killed two people in Kinston early Monday morning as the total number of shootings climbs to six in the city during the last month.

  • SK Group $22 billion U.S. investment to create secure supply chains -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New investments by South Korean conglomerate SK Group in the United States announced on Tuesday reflect successful efforts by the Biden administration to create more resilient and secure supply chains, the White House said on Tuesday. South Korea's second-largest conglomerate was expected to announce $22 billion in new investments in U.S. manufacturing, the White House said. SK Group includes world's second-largest memory chipmaker SK Hynix as well as SK Innovation, the parent of South Korea's largest refiner SK Energy and battery maker SK On.

  • WHO official: we believe monkeypox outbreak can be stopped

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak can be stopped, an official from the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. "We do at this moment still believe that this outbreak of monkeypox can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups but time is going by and we all need to pull together to make that happen," Rosamund Lewis, WHO Technical Lead on Monkeypox, told reporters. The outbreak represents a global health emergency, the WHO's highest level of alert, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday.

  • White House could declare public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

    There are nearly 2,900 confirmed monkeypox cases across 44 states, but New York remains the epicenter​.

  • Penn State Setback in Vintage Brand Lawsuit Could Shake Sports Industry

    Trademark law has disrupted name changes for the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Guardians, and now a new court ruling challenges longstanding assumptions about trademark protection for logos, symbols and other marks that distinguish sports teams. At issue is whether consumers view school marks on apparel and merchandise as a method of expressing support for […]

  • Asia's biggest oil refiner has cut its purchases of Russian crude as it's unwilling to pay the higher prices that customers in India and elsewhere are offering

    Asia's biggest refiner got outbid for Russian ESPO crude at $20 below the Middle East benchmark price, meaning it will lift fewer cargoes this month.

  • U.S. regulators won't accept any restrictions on China audit access - sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. public company accounting regulator will not accept any restrictions on its access to the audit papers of Chinese companies listed in New York, including where firms have been delisted, two people with knowledge of the U.S. agency's thinking told Reuters. Washington and Beijing are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms which, if unresolved, could see more than 270 Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. Authorities in China have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

  • People With So-Called "Average" Jobs Reveal Why They Do What They Do And How They Feel About It, And It's Sparking An Important Conversation

    "I'd rather have an ordinary job that I love than a fancy job that stresses me out."View Entire Post ›

  • Does hybrid work hurt your job performance or promotion prospects? Finally, an answer.

    A randomized trial involving 1,612 software engineers, marketing and finance professionals showed a shift in time management for hybrid workers.

  • Chinese consumer e-commerce platform operator Eachnet.com to cease operations after 23 years amid tough market competition

    Eachnet.com, formerly a leading Chinese consumer goods auction site that was acquired by eBay, will cease operations after 23 years in business, making it the latest casualty of aggressive competition in the world's biggest e-commerce market. The Shanghai-based company, which once had 70 per cent of China's consumer online sales market, will shut down transactions on all its online stores and close the platform's servers before August 12 because of a "change of operations", according to an annou

  • Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand

    Australian iron ore miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are unlikely to see a repeat of record profits booked in recent years as they face soaring costs, falling prices and a tight labour market. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore producer, may see its first-half earnings drop by about a third, while Fortescue could report up to a 40% drop in annual profit, according to Refinitiv estimates. A persistent downward trend in iron ore prices is expected to weigh significantly on earnings of top Australian miners, UBS analyst Lachlan Shaw said.

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the Econom

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • A Florida pest control company owed workers $175,500 after shorting them on earned pay

    A pest control company that serves Orlando and Florida’s west coast, from Naples to Tampa, paid $175,587 in back wages and liquidated damages after it didn’t pay workers earned overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

  • China OKs jointly built civil helicopter but no nod yet for Airbus' version

    BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) -China has granted certification to the AC352 utility helicopter it is jointly producing with Airbus, state media said on Tuesday, even as the European planemaker awaits Beijing's nod to sell its foreign-made equivalent in the Asian nation. Developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and Airbus, the AC352 is the locally produced variant of the Airbus H175, which has been in service since 2015 outside China and is designed to perform search and rescue, emergency medical services and law enforcement missions. A certification ceremony was held in Harbin on Tuesday, CCTV reported.

  • The ‘Great Regret’ doesn’t mean employers are off the hook

    Toxic work culture was found to be the number one predictor of attrition.