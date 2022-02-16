BioNTech plans modular vaccine factories in Africa

FRANK JORDANS
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — German vaccine maker BioNTech, which developed the first widely approved shot against COVID-19 together with Pfizer, unveiled plans Wednesday to establish manufacturing facilities in Africa that would boost the availability of much-needed medicines on the continent.

The modular design presented at a ceremony in Marburg, Germany, consists of shipping containers fitted with the equipment necessary to make the company's mRNA-based vaccine from start to finish, save for the final step of filling doses into bottles.

BioNTech has been criticized by some campaign groups for refusing to suspend its vaccine patents and let rivals manufacture the shots as part of an effort to make them more widely available, especially in poor countries. The company argues that the process of making mRNA vaccines is difficult and it prefers to work with local partners to ensure consistent quality of the shots worldwide.

The first turnkey facility will be shipped to either Senegal or Rwanda in the second half of this year, BioNTech said. It aims to start production of up to 50 million doses of vaccine a year there within 12 months, pending approval from local regulators.

BioNTech said the system, which consists of 12 containers, can be easily scaled up in future and modified to manufacture vaccines against other diseases that occur widely in Africa, such as malaria or tuberculosis, when they become available.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, welcomed BioNTech's plan to increase vaccine production on the continent, saying it would complement the global body's own effort to foster use of mRNA technology in South Africa and elsewhere.

WHO took the unusual step last year of teaming up with local companies and scientists to essentially replicate the mRNA-based COVID-19 shot made by U.S. company Moderna.

BioNTech said it will initially staff and operate the facilities but later transfer the know-how to local partners to enable independent operation.

Vaccines made there would likely be for use in the country and other African Union states at a not-for-profit price, it said.

Despite efforts to provide millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Africa through an international donor mechanism, only about 11% of the population on the continent has received the shot, compared to the global average of about 50%.

“Given the emergence and spread of variants, the pandemic will not be over until it is over everywhere," Michel Sidibe, the African Union's special envoy for the African Medicines Agency. "This initiative hopefully expands mRNA vaccine production in Africa.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta co-workers help save employee's life

    It was a special reunion of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta workers. Darlene Murray-Rhodes was greeted with a hero's welcome after she suffered an emergency. A nurse and Brookhaven police officer helped save her life and she survived after two days in a coma. Her co-workers showed their support for her in a video released by the Children's.

  • Japan: China watching for response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said China will be watching how the international community responds to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. "If something happens on the Ukraine border, that outcome might affect other people's calculations in Asia," Hayashi said in an interview, The Wall Street Journal reported. "We have to be very solid on this issue."Hayashi drew a comparison between the Ukraine issue and China's asserted...

  • Biden in Ukraine speech tries to appeal to the Russian people: 'You are not our enemy'

    Biden said the US hasn't verified Russia's claim it's pulled some troops back from Ukraine's border, warning invasion "remains distinctly possible."

  • Inflation: Food prices are ‘high and going higher,’ strategist says

    Food prices won't be coming down anytime soon, says Strategic Resource Group Managing Director Burt Flickinger.

  • This ancient 'killer' crocodile had a dinosaur as its last meal, research shows

    Australian researchers found a crocodile that had just eaten a dinosaur before it died. This suggest crocodiles were long hunting dinosaurs.

  • Kingston boy went to Ethiopia to meet birth parents. Now, he's put 60 kids there in school

    After visiting his family in Wondo Genet, Ethiopia, Kingston's Ben Bonner started a nonprofit to support students in the village.

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Boosters Effectiveness Wanes After Four Months: CDC Study

    COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) become less effective after four months but still provide significant protection against hospitalization, a CDC study found. While vaccine efficacy was still strong two months after a booster shot, it declined significantly after four months. Efficacy against COVID-19–associated emergency department visits and hospitalization was 87% and 91%, respectively, during the two months after

  • Heart Experts Cast Doubt on Claims That Russian Skater's Drug Test Was Contaminated by Her Grandfather’s Medicine

    “It reminds me of kids I knew who said they got venereal disease from the toilet seat,” says Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • FDA Slams Brakes On Legend Biotech's CAR-T Therapy Trial In Lymphoma Patients

    The FDA has instituted a clinical hold on Legend Biotech Corporation's (NASDAQ: LEGN) Phase 1 trial for LB1901. LB1901 is the company's investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy targeting malignant CD4+ T-cells for relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma (TCL). The FDA indicated they would provide an official clinical hold letter to Legend Biotech by March 11. Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar. To date, one patient has been dosed in the clinical trial

  • Biden’s quest to lower drug prices should start with the prostate medication Xtandi

    The drug has been developed with taxpayer funds, and the government has the right to revoke its exclusive patent

  • New FDA program could boost drug development for rare diseases

    The Food and Drug Administration and pharmaceutical companies say they’re hoping to improve drug development and approval for rare diseases, the majority of which lack FDA-approved treatments.

  • Prior COVID offers less protection vs Omicron; mRNA booster shot efficacy declines within months

    The immune response to COVID-19 helps protect against reinfection, but that protection is weaker against Omicron than it was against earlier variants of the coronavirus, according to new data. A previous SARS-CoV-2 infection protects against Omicron reinfection only 56% of the time, researchers found in a review of national data in Qatar. Having had COVID was 90.2% effective against reinfection with the Alpha variant, 85.7% effective against a Beta variant reinfection, and 92% effective against Delta reinfection, researchers reported on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

  • Moderna Is in Talks to Open U.K. Factory. What to Know.

    Moderna is discussing opening a messenger RNA manufacturing facility in the U.K., according to a report over the weekend. Moderna (ticker: MRNA) is in late-stage talks with the U.K. government to build a manufacturing facility in the country and to run clinical trials with the National Health Service, according to the Financial Times. Moderna didn’t comment in the FT story, and didn’t respond to a request for comment from Barron’s.

  • House bill would protect doctors, pharmacists who defy COVID treatment guidelines

    The measure also says hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities must allow drugs like ivermectin to be prescribed.

  • AC Immune-Janssen Partnered Alzheimer's Vaccine Shows Tau-Specific Antibodies In Early-Stage Trial

    AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) and partner Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), have found that an early-stage Alzheimer's vaccine spurs induction of antibodies that attack a type of tau, a protein in the brain that contributes to the disease. The interim data for ACI-35.030 come from the high-dose group in Phase 1b/2a trial of patients with early Alzheimer's. AC Immune and the Johnson & Johnson unit are studying the safety and immunogenicity of the tau vaccine candidate. With these ne

  • NJ drug prices: Bills to cap insulin, EpiPen costs supported by Gov. Phil Murphy

    Gov. Phil Murphy said he would support a series of bills that would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin, asthma inhalers and EpiPens.

  • Lilly's (LLY) COVID-19 Drug Gets FDA Nod for Emergency Use

    Lilly's (LLY) new antibody-drug, bebtelovimab is authorized to treat certain non-hospitalized adults and pediatric patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progressing to severe disease

  • Senate confirms Biden's FDA pick despite political divisions

    The Senate narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday pushing past a thicket of political controversies that threatened to derail what was initially expected to be an easy confirmation. The 50-46 vote means Dr. Robert Califf, a cardiologist and prominent medical researcher, will again lead the powerful regulatory agency, which he briefly headed during the end of President Barack Obama's administration. The FDA hasn’t had a permanent leader in more than a year despite playing a central role in the COVID-19 response effort, reviewing the vaccines, drugs and tests used to fight the pandemic.

  • Statins cause far fewer side-effects than people believe

    Statins cause far fewer side-effects than people believe, the world's largest study has found.