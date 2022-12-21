BioNtech ready to ship first mRNA vaccine factory kit to Africa

Container-based production line of mRNA-based vaccines of German company BioNTech in Marburg
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech said on Wednesday it has completed construction of its first vaccine factory made from shipping containers called 'BioNtrainer' being sent to Africa.

The COVID-19 vaccine maker said the BioNtrainer is expected to arrive in Kigali, Rwanda in the first quarter of 2023.

In February, the company planned to develop a vaccine factory using shipping containers and send it to Africa as assembly kits to ease what the World Health Organization has described as huge disparities in global COVID-19 vaccine access.

BioNtech said the facility at Kigali will house the first BioNtrainer, which is expected to become part of a wider supply network spanning several African nations that will have access to the mRNA-based vaccine.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Capitol riot probe to release final report on assault by Trump backers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol wraps up its work on Wednesday with a final report outlining its case that former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges of inciting the deadly riot. The report lists 17 specific findings, discusses the legal implications of actions by Trump and some of his associates and includes criminal referrals to the Justice Department of Trump and other individuals. The report's release comes two days after the committee asked federal prosecutors to charge the former Republican president with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection, for efforts to overturn results of the November 2020 election and sparking the attack on the seat of government.

  • China takes COVID vaccination drive to villages as cases surge

    Recuperating after receiving her fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, Xu Yafa, a 64-year-old retiree living in a small village on the outskirts of Shanghai, was very clear about the reasons why she needed a booster jab. In Zhongmin on Wednesday, Xu was among a small number of elderly residents braving the cold to take part in a government campaign aimed at ensuring that COVID vaccines reach the people who need them most. China's health authority pledged late last month to make a concerted effort to ramp up vaccinations among the over-60s, promising to deploy specialist vehicles and set up temporary clinics in villages and communities in order to boost coverage rates, which have lagged among the elderly.

  • WHO expresses concern about COVID situation in China

    Infections have recently spiked in the world's second-largest economy and projections have suggested China could face an explosion of cases and more than a million deaths next year. "The WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China, with increasing reports of severe disease," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. Tedros said the agency needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care units support for a comprehensive assessment of the situation.

  • 8 teenage girls charged with murder in deadly stabbing attack on 59-year-old man in Canada

    Eight teenage girls have been charged with murder in Canada in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old man in what police are describing as a "swarming" attack.

  • NASA Robot Sends One Of The Saddest Tweets I Have Ever Seen

    InSight—or, less elegantly, the Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport mission—is a robot that NASA’s JPL (with help from the European Space Agency) sent to Mars back in 2018.

  • Listen to 'the bloop,' a strange noise recorded in the southern Pacific Ocean that stumped scientists for years

    In 1997, scientists recorded a haunting noise from deep beneath the ocean's surface. The mystery took a decade to solve.

  • The Coolest Archaeological Discoveries of 2022

    Compiling a list of the top archaeological finds in a given year is always a weird exercise in time dilation. I’m tasked with revisiting past lives through the art, shipwrecks, and bones left behind. Some items on this list were lost for merely a century; others for millennia. No matter how old they are, though, they’re all relegated to a relativistic ‘then’—a world that’s well and truly gone, except for these tantalizing clues we’re sometimes lucky enough to find.

  • Leak Inspection Finds Hole in Russian Spacecraft Docked to ISS

    An inspection has revealed an 0.8-millimeter-wide hole in the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft that sprung a coolant leak outside the International Space Station last week. Russian space agency Roscosmos will make a decision on the flight-worthiness of the spacecraft later this month, at which time Russia may choose to expedite the launch of a replacement capsule.

  • The New Moon In Capricorn Will Bring A Serious Attitude Upgrade—Just In Time For 2023

    The new moon in Capricorn is happening on December 23, 2022. Professional astrologer Donna Page breaks down what you can expect based on your zodiac sign.

  • Who Is Lylla, Rocket’s Otter Friend in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3?

    Just who was that anthropomorphic otter that Rocket hugged in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer? It's Lady Lylla, his long lost love.

  • Just When You Thought Mosasaurs Couldn’t Get Any Scarier

    You wouldn’t want to swim in Late Cretaceous seas. If you’ve seen the first Jurassic World movie, you’ll recognize a mosasaur as the creature that leapt from the water to eat a great white shark. That film may have exaggerated the real size of mosasaurs, but the effect is genuine: some species could reach terrifying lengths. These reptiles spent their lives in the water, but they breathed air. They had fins, long tails, mouths full of teeth, and could be anywhere from 10 to 50 feet in length. Sc

  • Bones uncovered in Denmark believed to be human sacrifice from thousands of years ago

    Archaeologists uncovered a human femur, jaw bone, pelvis and other leg bones.

  • Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies

    Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies. Syngenta, which began working on hybrid wheat in 2010, told Reuters enough seeds will be on the market next year for U.S. farmers to plant about 5,000 to 7,000 acres. Growers of corn and other crops like barley have long benefited from hybrid seeds boosting yields.

  • Fact check: False claim that barrels pictured on planes contain ‘chemtrails’

    The barrels in the pictures show fuel tanks used for long-distance flights and water containers used to weight planes during test flights.

  • NASA hasn't heard from its InSight lander in 5 days. It may have run out of power and died on Mars.

    InSight revealed Mars's deep interior to scientists for the first time by capturing more than 1,300 Mars quakes. But the lander was struggling.

  • Everything to Know About the Ursid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch

    The Ursids mark the last meteor shower of the year and coincide with the December solstice, marking the official first day of winter

  • South Korea's First Moon Mission Enters Lunar Orbit

    After a four month journey through space, the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) has finally reached lunar orbit. The probe will spend the next year scanning the surface from above in search of water ice and suitable landing spots for future missions.

  • NASA InSight lander records largest quake on Mars ever, scientists say

    NASA's InSight Mars Lander, which is expected to soon power down after four years on the red planet, has reportedly recorded its biggest quake on Mars ever.

  • 3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip Now and Hold for Years

    Space exploration used to be dominated by governments, but private companies have taken the reins in recent years. Space companies present a massive opportunity for investors -- according to a Morgan Stanley study, the sector could be worth $1 trillion by 2040. Three intriguing investments you can buy the dip on today are Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB), and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKX).

  • This Tried-and-True Tech Could Prevent a Future Energy Crisis on Mars

    dottedhippo / GettyIf we end up ever colonizing Mars, we will almost certainly be able to count on the fact that we’ll be running our homes on clean, sustainable energy. Most experts will tell you solar power will be the way to go; hell, even nuclear, despite the risks, is seen as a more viable option. But as it turns out, we might one day see wind farms dotting the red, barren landscape as far as the eye can see.According to a new study run by NASA scientists and published Dec. 19 in Nature Ast