BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.0175

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) will pay a dividend of $0.0175 on the 23rd of September. This makes the dividend yield 7.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

BioPharma Credit Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 11.8% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 111%, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

BioPharma Credit's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

BioPharma Credit has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $0.04 total annually to $0.07. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

BioPharma Credit Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. BioPharma Credit has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

BioPharma Credit's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for BioPharma Credit that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

