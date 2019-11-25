Bioplastic Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024: Focus on Sustainable Packaging

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioplastic Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dwindling reserves of fossil resources, an increase in rules and regulations, bioplastic for bulk packaging, and focus on sustainable packaging are the factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the bioplastic packaging market during the forecast period.



The bioplastic packaging market growth is expected to be steady, with the supply side parameters affecting the industry cost structure more than the demand side. Europe is leading the market with the consumption of bioplastic being the highest in the region. The market is expected to be volume-driven, mainly on account of a high range of products in the F&B sector, with each requiring a different packaging based on its contents and processing nature. In terms of types, biobased and non-biodegradable bioplastic is expected to witness significant growth.

Bioplastic Packaging Market: Segmentation



The biobased and non-biodegradable packaging segment has grown at a steady rate driven by the use of three types of polymers: Bio-polyethylene terephthalate, Bio-polyethylene, and Bio-polyamide. The demand for bio-polyamides is expected to increase during the forecast period as they are environment-friendly and provide a high barrier resistance to oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other similar gases. The price of Bio-polyethylene terephthalate is higher in the APAC region on account of limited production capacities in the region, especially China. Biodegradable bioplastic has a wide application in Europe than in other regions. The development of new materials such as polylactide, polyhydroxyalkanoates, and cellulose or starch-based material offers robust functionalities such as barrier properties, composability, and biodegradability. Hence, the production capacity of the biodegradable segment is expected to increase during the forecast period. However, the market is inhibited by the lack of scope for economies of scale.



With increased emphasis on the circular economy, the market is exploring several eco-friendly alternatives, both flexible and rigid types. The rise in beverage manufacturers is offering a major impetus to the application of bioplastic in rigid form. Europe and North America are the major markets on account of strict legislative emphasis. Currently, APAC is the regional leader in the conventional rigid plastic packing.



The F&B industry dominated the flexible packaging market in North America. The increase in quick-service restaurants and retail sectors has boosted the consumption of food items, thereby driving the sector. The US, along with China and India, is expected to drive the global flexible packaging market demand by the food industry during the forecast period. The growth of several F&B outlets such as QSR, coffee shops, ice cream shops, and full-service restaurants has provided new impetus to the industry.



The food industry is growing across the world. The industry has a wide variety of products that requires sustainable and health-friendly packaging - fresh food, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, bakery to processed, and RTE food. All these types require different packing (monolayer, multi-layer, multi-material, foil-based, and paper-based).

