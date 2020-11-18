BioPorto Announces Q3 2020 Report

BioPorto A/S
·5 min read

November 18, 2020
Announcement no. 21
Q3 2020 Report


Highlights

BioPorto will this week initiate patient enrollment for trial of its COVID-19 rapid test

In April 2020, BioPorto deployed an accelerated process to develop an accurate, rapid, point-of-care test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The development process has progressed well in the past several months, and in an important advancement, BioPorto will begin collection of patient samples at the University of California, Davis this week. These samples are expected to be collected and analyzed by the end of December. The data from this analysis will form an essential part of the Company’s application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which BioPorto is planning to submit to the US Food and Drug administration (FDA).

Provided the clinical study is completed according to plan and the EUA is granted, BioPorto expects to be able to initiate commercialization in the beginning of 2021.

Analytical studies for The NGAL Test™ application on track, but COVID-19 slows clinical enrollment

BioPorto announced the first patient enrollment for its US pediatric clinical trial of The NGAL Test™ in June 2020. Since then, leading US children’s hospitals have continued enrolling patients in the study, and BioPorto has conducted analytical studies according to the Company’s plan. However, the global second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections has restricted BioPorto’s access to hospitals and limited the health care system’s ability to process and conduct studies according to the originally anticipated schedule. As a result, BioPorto expects to finalize patient enrollment, complete the data analysis and submit a De Novo application to the FDA in Q1 2021, based on the current outlook for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Product sales of The NGAL Test grew by 58% year-to-date

In Q3 2020, revenue generated by sales of The NGAL Test was up 17% compared to Q3 2019. After very strong performance of Research Use Only (RUO) sales in the US in the first half of 2020, US sales in Q3 2020 grew by 2% versus the prior year’s Q3, and were up 28% over Q2 2020. In Q3 sales in the Rest of the World (ROW) increased by 80%.

In total, product sales of The NGAL Test in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 58% YoY to DKK 9.8 million, demonstrating that interest in NGAL continues to expand worldwide.

CE Mark of NGALds for near-patient testing expected at the end of 2020

BioPorto expects to self-declare in the EU (CE Mark) its novel gRAD-based test for near-patient measurement of NGAL by late-2020. BioPorto will immediately thereafter initiate commercialization of the test in select countries through established distribution channels.

BioPorto completes fully guaranteed Rights Issue with net proceeds of DKK 93.6 Million

In September 2020, BioPorto initiated a fully guaranteed Rights Issue of 66,645,467 new shares with pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders. The fully guaranteed and highly oversubscribed Rights Issue was successfully completed in October 2020 and yielded net proceeds of DKK 93.6 million. The cash will be allocated to finance the company’s operations until October 2021 and to the further development of both NGAL products and the gRAD platform, including the development of tests for new indications.

Guidance for 2020 maintained

BioPorto maintains its financial guidance for 2020, as most recently described in the Interim Report for the second quarter of 2020. Revenue of approximately DKK 30 million is expected in 2020. An operating loss (EBIT) of approximately DKK 73 million is forecast for the year.

Peter M. Eriksen, CEO, Commented:

“I am happy with the operational execution of the organization in Q3 2020. We maintained a solid momentum on sales of The NGAL Test – even compared to a very strong Q3 last year – and saw growth in product driven sales of the test of 58% year to date over the same period last year. This clearly shows that revenue from the test has not been affected by COVID-19. In Q3 2020, we also showed strong progress in the development of new rapid tests on the gRAD platform. We are pushing hard to take the COVID-19 test to trials in Q4 2020 and anticipate generating revenue from this promising viral antigen test early in 2021.

During the quarter, we started enrolling patients in a pediatric clinical trial in the US for the De Novo application to the FDA for The NGAL Test. As we are facing restricted access to hospitals due to the global second wave of COVID-19, we have seen the pace of enrollment slow. This will delay the enrollment completion to Q1 2021.

Finally, we initiated the largest fundraising campaign in BioPorto’s history in Q3 2020 through a fully guaranteed Rights Issue. I am very satisfied with the significant interest and support received from investors which resulted in an oversubscribed issue that was completed in October 2020 with net proceeds of DKK 93.6 million. This means we have capitalized BioPorto to enable us to execute on an ambitious strategic trajectory with several critical milestones ahead of us the next 12 months.”

Investor meeting

In connection with the release of the Interim Report for the nine months of 2020, BioPorto will host an online investor presentation on November 18, 2020 at 15:00 CET in Danish and at 16:00 CET in English. For further information regarding the online investor meeting, please visit
https://bioporto.com/investor-relations.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO

Ole Larsen, CFO

Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • As virus cases spiral, Los Angeles readies plan for curfew

    Los Angeles County imposed new restrictions on businesses Tuesday and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking. Hospitalizations have topped 1,100, a rise of 30% in that period. The county, which for most of the pandemic has had a disproportionately large share of California’s cases, issued new restrictions ordering nonessential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors.

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • Biden and Harris met with the CEOs of Microsoft, Gap, General Motors, and Target to discuss the COVID-19 economic recovery. 'I'm a union guy,' Biden said.

    "Unions are going to have increased power" once President-elect Joe Biden comes to office in January, he told CEOs and labor leaders.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Case dismissed against lawmaker accused of damaging monument

    A judge in Virginia dismissed charges on Monday that were filed against a prominent Black state senator after police said that she and others conspired to damage a Confederate monument in the city of Portsmouth. The Virginian-Pilot reports the charges against state Sen. Louise Lucas were dismissed at the request of Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. Judge Claire Cardwell, who was brought in from Richmond because local judges recused themselves, dismissed the case.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Donald Trump 'considered attacking Iran nuclear site after US election defeat'

    US President Donald Trump last week sought options for attacking Iran to stop its nuclear programme during the last two months in office, officials in his administration have said. Mr Trump was reportedly dissuaded from such action during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday with top national security advisers, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, new acting Defence Secretary Christopher Miller and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. The New York Times, which first reported the meeting, said his advisers persuaded Mr Trump that any strike would likely precipitate a wider conflict. "He asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward," the official said. The White House declined to comment.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • GOP members of Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers vote against certifying election results

    On Tuesday, the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan failed to certify the Nov. 3 election results, with the two Republicans on the committee voting against certifying the results and the two Democrats voting in favor.Wayne County, the largest county in Michigan and home to Detroit, is heavily Democratic. President-elect Joe Biden has a nearly 150,000-vote lead in Michigan, and Republicans have filed multiple lawsuits in the state in an attempt to keep him from being the certified winner. In Wayne County, the unofficial election results show Biden with 67.99 percent of the votes cast and President Trump with 30.59 percent.The board's Republican chair, Monica Palmer, said during the meeting that because there are discrepancies between the number of absentee ballots recorded as being cast and the number of absentee ballots counted, "we do not have have complete and accurate information on those poll books." Democratic vice chair Jonathan Kinloch replied that "most of this is human error. ... It's not based on fraud." The Detroit Free Press notes there were unexplained discrepancies with the August primary election, and the board unanimously supported certifying the results.Almost immediately after the vote, Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox released a statement saying she was "proud that, due to the efforts of the Michigan Republican Party, the Republican National Committee, and the Trump campaign, enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered, resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results."Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes had a different take, calling the vote "an outrageous display of partisan posturing" and saying the Republican members "have chosen to tarnish their personal legacy by picking up the GOP banner of making allegations without any evidence." Disregarding the "will of the voters in Michigan is not only shameful," she added, "but a complete dereliction of duties."Tuesday was final day for the county to certify the results, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said the Board of State Canvassers will take over the responsibility.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • Children must be excluded from 'rule of six' over Christmas, MPs say

    MPs are calling on the Government to exempt under-12s from the "rule of six" after the second lockdown is lifted on December 2. Amid a mounting Tory rebellion against the latest Covid restrictions, backbenchers are pressuring Boris Johnson to announce a number of changes to the rules to "save the traditional family Christmas". It comes after Anne Longfield, the children's commissioner, warned that limits on individuals from different households mixing should not apply to children under 12. Currently, only children under five are exempt. Conservative lockdown sceptics would also like to see the restrictions eased further for Christmas and New Year.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes