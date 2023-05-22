Bioré apologises after influencer references school shooting in pore strips ad

Skincare company Bioré and influencer Cecilee Max-Brown have issued an apology after facing backlash for references to a school shooting in a partnership post for pore strips.

In a statement posted to social media, Bioré apologised for the “inappropriate” TikTok video, which was posted by Cecilee Max-Brown in honour of Mental Health Awareness Month. “We lacked sensitivity around an incredibly serious tragedy, and our tonality was completely inappropriate,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Max-Brown – an influencer and graduate of Michigan State University – posted an apology to her TikTok. “I am so sorry about this partnership video. This was strictly meant to spread awareness about the struggles that I have had with anxiety since our school shooting,” she said.

In the sponsorship post for Bioré pore strips, which was taken down on Friday less than 24 hours after it was posted, Max-Brown said she’s struggled from “seeing the effects of gun violence firsthand” after the Michigan State shooting in February.

“I did not mean to desensitize the traumatic event that took place as I know the effects it has had on me and the Spartan community,” her apology continued. “I take accountability for this and will ensure to be smarter in the future.”

More follows…