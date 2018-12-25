Is BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BSTC and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

BioSpecifics Technologies is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 840 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BSTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSTC's full-year earnings has moved 9.65% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BSTC has returned about 26.93% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 9.57% on average. This shows that BioSpecifics Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, BSTC belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 180 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.80% so far this year, meaning that BSTC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track BSTC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



