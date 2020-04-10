Is BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BioSpecifics Technologies is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BSTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSTC's full-year earnings has moved 1.07% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BSTC has returned 2.53% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 9.05%. This means that BioSpecifics Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BSTC belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 173 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.63% so far this year, so BSTC is performing better in this area.

BSTC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.