Do BioSpecifics Technologies's (NASDAQ:BSTC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

BioSpecifics Technologies's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, BioSpecifics Technologies has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that BioSpecifics Technologies is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.0 percentage points to 75%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check BioSpecifics Technologies's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are BioSpecifics Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that BioSpecifics Technologies insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$41m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 8.4% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add BioSpecifics Technologies To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about BioSpecifics Technologies's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Of course, just because BioSpecifics Technologies is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.