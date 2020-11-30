Biostimulants Market Worth $ 4.78 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 10.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Rising focus on enhancing productivity, coupled with rapid soil degradation, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient (Humic Substances, Microbial Amendments, Seaweed Extracts, Amino Acids & Vitamins, Trace Minerals), by Application Method (Seed, Soil, Foliar Treatment), by Form (Liquid, Dry), by Crop Type (Turfs and Ornamentals, Fruits and Vegetables, Row Crops), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Biostimulants Market was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.78 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Biostimulants Market
Biostimulants Market

Global Biostimulants Market Overview

The market is primarily driven by the strong market demand for high-value crops across the globe and the increasing need to support crop growth due to abiotic stress, arising from changing climatic conditions. Moreover, technological advancements by the key players in most of the regions have led to high demand for biostimulant products. Rising focus on enhancing productivity, coupled with rapid soil degradation, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

The increasing awareness of benefits associated with biostimulants and their broad application on different types of crops have widened the scope of growth in the biostimulant market. Biostimulants help in developing microflora, which, in turn, improves nutrient uptake by plants, and they rise antioxidant activity and reduce plant stress against the environment and various diseases. The global biostimulants industry is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for eco-friendly agro-products across the world. Factors such as increasing ecological concerns led by excessive usage of synthetic pesticides, rising demand for higher-value crops, reduction in the availability of arable land are estimated to promote the growth of the global biostimulant industry during the forecast period. The major players in the market are BASF, Biolchim, Isagro, ArystaLifescience, Valagro, Koppert, Italpolina, Ilsa, Syngenta, and Adama Agricultural Solution

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Biostimulants Market on the basis of Active Ingredient, Application Method, Crop Type, Form, and Geography.

