Biotech Is Acting ‘More and More Like’ Bitcoin, Evercore Says

1 / 2

Biotech Is Acting ‘More and More Like’ Bitcoin, Evercore Says

Bailey Lipschultz

(Bloomberg) -- For Evercore ISI analyst Josh Schimmer, the heady run up in biotech stocks makes them look “more and more like Bitcoin these days,” with a speculative mania sweeping away the usual gauges of value.

Fueled by money pouring in from individual investors on low-cost trading sites like Robinhood, the industry’s surging share prices and booming initial public offerings have increasingly become disconnected from traditional fundamentals, Schimmer wrote in his latest “Weekend Musing” note.

He called it a “New Biotech World Order” that’s likely to stick around as long as interest rates are low and retail traders keep rushing in.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, a closely-tracked barometer of the industry, has jumped 35% in the past year to more than double the return for the S&P 500.

But some companies have surged far more. Novavax Inc., the producer of a Covid-19 vaccine, is up 3,435%. Altimmune Inc., another vaccine maker, surged 1,227% over the same stretch. Either makes Bitcoin’s more than 450% jump look small in comparison. Bitcoin surpassed the $55,000 mark for the first time on Friday.

The scale of the stock rallies -- as with the concept of Bitcoin -- have left “old school” investors used to more standard measures of value “struggling to understand these high-flying stocks which are in the hands of investors who use very different fundamentals,” Schimmer said in the note.

He joked that “biotech is just an ‘N’ and a letter jumble away from Bitcoin,” adding in an email that there is “a little truth in jest and some provocative thinking.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sixth Street Sues to Block Owl Rock Merger Over Earlier Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sixth Street Partners has sued Dyal Capital Partners to block its merger with Owl Rock Capital Partners, arguing the deal would trample on an earlier pact it made with Dyal.Sixth Street is asking a judge to put the combination on hold until she can determine whether its 2017 agreement with Dyal gives the New York-based investment firm the power to kill the deal.Under that agreement, Dyal bought a stake of about 10% in Sixth Street. Then, in December, Dyal and Owl Rock announced they would join forces in a complex merger. It would allow them to go public with $45 billion in assets and a new name, Blue Owl, through a special purpose acquisition company, better known as a SPAC or blank-check company.“The proposed merger would fundamentally compromise the bargain Sixth Street struck in partnering with Dyal,” Sixth Street’s lawyers said in a 33-page complaint.Competitive ConcernsIn a Feb. 12 court filing, Sixth Street officials said they had sued in state court in Delaware to have Judge Morgan Zurn interpret the 2017 Dyal agreement to “enforce plaintiffs’ consent rights.” A redacted version of the suit was unsealed Friday.Sixth Street’s claims are “baseless,” and Dyal and Owl Rock will vigorously defend against them, David Wells, a spokesman representing the firms in the merger, said earlier this week. “Sixth Street is attempting to assert the existence of a consent right that we believe simply does not exist.”Read More: Owl Rock-Dyal Blockbuster Merger Stirs Sixth Street BacklashDyal takes stakes in other firms, some of which compete for the same business as Owl Rock, which has fast grown into a dominant player in the direct-lending market. Sixth Street officials said in a letter this month that they couldn’t abide having Dyal become a competitor through the Owl Rock deal.Sixth Street sued in Delaware because the state’s law covers the Dyal investment agreement, according to the suit. Delaware is the corporate home to more than half of U.S. public companies and more than 60% of Fortune 500 firms. Zurn and other chancery judges hear cases without juries and can’t award punitive damages.The court is heralded for quickly deciding byzantine merger-and-acquisition disputes. Last year, a Delaware judge blessed a move by Mirae Asset Global Investments to pull out of a $5.8 billion acquisition of 15 U.S. luxury hotels owned by China-based Dajia Insurance Group because of problems tied to the coronavirus pandemic.The case is Sixth Street Partners Management Co. v. Dyal Capital Partners, No. 2021-0127, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).(Updates with details and context in second section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Google AI Chief Apologizes for Researcher’s Acrimonious Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Google will start grading executives based on workforce diversity goals and increase human resources staffing, acknowledging fault in its acrimonious split with Timnit Gebru, a prominent former employee and one of the few Black women in the field of artificial intelligence.Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of parent company Alphabet Inc., described the changes in an email to employees, said a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information. The email included comments by Jeff Dean, the executive who leads the company’s artificial intelligence and research efforts, saying he was sorry for how he handled Gebru’s exit, according to a copy of the message reviewed by Bloomberg“I understand we could have and should have handled the situation with more sensitivity,” Dean wrote. “And for that, I am sorry.” Dean said Google’s behavior toward Gebru hurt some female and Black employees and led them to question whether they belonged at the company. He did not apologize directly to Gebru in the email to staff.Executives’ performance evaluations will now be partly tied to diversity, equity and inclusion goals, and Google will double the amount of human resources staff working on employee retention, according to the memo.A spokesman for Google declined to comment. The changes were reported earlier Friday by news website Axios.Several large companies have made diversity a factor in executive performance and compensation. They include McDonald’s Corp. and Microsoft Corp.At Google, the changes came after turmoil stemming from Gebru’s departure. She said she was fired in December after refusing to retract a research paper critical of a key Google technology or remove the Google authors from it, prompting outrage from some of her former colleagues internally and online. Google has said that Gebru, the former co-head of ethical AI, resigned.On Thursday, the company appointed Marian Croak as vice president of engineering, elevating an experienced Black woman to lead a new, centralized organization to develop AI responsibly. The further changes outlined Friday marked the conclusion of an internal investigation into the handling of Gebru’s departure.Dean also detailed a plan to clarify the process for approving research papers by Google authors for outside publication. The current process has too many intersecting parts, particularly for “sensitive” research, he said, and what’s considered sensitive isn’t always clear.“We’re building a more unified, start-to-finish process with clearer guidance along the way on what steps are needed, who is accountable at each step and Google’s research goals and priorities,” Dean wrote.Dean did not address the questions raised by the Gebru example as to whether Google’s AI ethics team will be allowed to critically examine the very technologies the search and advertising giant uses in its commercial products.(Updates with additional reporting starting in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Silicon Labs to Explore Breakup and Possible Sale of Its Analog Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Silicon Laboratories Inc. is exploring a potential breakup and considering a sale of its analog chip business, according to people familiar with the matter. The stock rose as much as 10%.The unit could fetch $2 billion to $3 billion and perhaps more, according to the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.Silicon Labs is working with a financial adviser on selling the unit, which could attract interest from other semiconductor companies, the people said.No final decision has been made and Silicon Labs could opt to keep the unit, they said. Analog chips convert things in the real world, such as pressing a button or sound, into digital signals.A representative for Austin, Texas-based Silicon Labs declined to comment.Silicon Labs rose 9% to $160.54 at 1:40 p.m. Friday in New York, giving it a market value of about $7.1 billion.While the stock has doubled since 2016, the gains have lagged the broader industry.Silicon Labs’s chips are used by makers of smart-home gear, industrial automation, vehicles and data center equipment, all markets that are expanding rapidly.By divesting its analog business, Silicon Labs would focus on its business related to the so-called internet of things, or chips used to bring connectivity to devices. Sales of such chips account for close to 60% of its revenue.While Silicon Labs is growing, it’s a small chipmaker that hasn’t yet passed $1 billion in annual sales.Standalone companies of Silicon Labs’s size have been lured into mergers in recent years, as the growing costs of design and production have led to consolidation in the space.(Updates share movement in first and fifth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cuomo Steps Up Defense as Ocasio-Cortez Joins List Seeking Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he should have been more aggressive in calling out what he said were critics’ lies and misinformation about the nursing-home residents who died of Covid-19.Cuomo said he made a mistake in being “complacent” and not responding earlier to critiques of his administration’s handling of information about nursing-home fatalities. “I saw them and dismissed them as false agendas and partisan politics,” the governor said Friday during a virus briefing.For months, Cuomo’s administration resisted requests from state lawmakers and reporters for a complete death toll among nursing-home residents. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have accused the governor of intentionally withholding data.The governor faces growing scrutiny over the nursing-home deaths. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York have opened inquiries. Some state lawmakers are seeking an early end to emergency powers they awarded Cuomo at the start of the pandemic. In Congress, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Senator Charles Grassley have called for federal investigations.“I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19,” Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a New York City district covering parts of the Bronx and Queens, said in a statement Friday.New DataOn Jan. 28, state Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report that said Cuomo’s guidance on admitting coronavirus patients to nursing homes may have endangered healthy residents.The state has since released data revealing thousands of nursing-home resident deaths that occurred in hospitals or outside the homes. More than 15,000 patients from nursing homes, assisted living and adult care facilities have died since March, according to Feb. 9 state data, up from an earlier count of 8,500.Last week, a top Cuomo aide admitted to lawmakers that the administration had withheld the data amid a similar request from the U.S. Justice Department.“I said, ‘No, I’m not answering your request now,’” Cuomo said Friday, describing his response to lawmakers. “They didn’t like the answer.”Cuomo has acknowledged mistakes in his administration’s handling of the data. He insisted, though, that the numbers were accurate, because total deaths remained the same.Reform ProposedOn Friday, the governor proposed nursing-home reform legislation, with backing from the U.S.’s largest health-care union 1199SEIU. The proposal calls for increasing penalties for health violations, establishing a nursing-home profit cap, and requiring nursing homes spend a minimum of 70% of revenue on direct patient care. The governor said he won’t sign a budget that doesn’t include those reforms.The third-term Democrat hit back against accusations that he had been calling detractors to bully them into backing down on their criticism over his administration’s handling of the nursing-home data. Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Democrat, has accused Cuomo of threatening to “destroy” him.“I’m not going to allow people to lie to the people of New York without answering them,” Cuomo said. “I have very thick skin. I don’t really care what people say about me. I agreed to this nasty business because I believe I can do good things. I’m not going to let you lie to them.”Twelve states followed federal guidance allowing Covid patients in hospitals to be sent back to nursing homes, state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said. Patients, particularly seniors, shouldn’t remain in hospitals longer than necessary because of risk of secondary infection, he said.The nursing homes were supposed to take back patients only if they could properly handle them, Cuomo said.Of 365 nursing homes that admitted patients from hospitals between the March 25 state guidance and the May 10 revision, 98% already had Covid cases, according to Zucker. Furthermore, there were Covid deaths in 132 nursing homes that never took a Covid victim from a hospital, he said.“We made the right public-health decision at the time,” Zucker said.(Updates with proposed reforms in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Surges To $53,000, Pushes Market Cap To $1 Trillion

    What Happened: Bitcoin (BTC) has added another $1,000 to its price and hit a fresh all-time high of $53,750, pushing its market cap to $1 trillion for the first time in history. #Bitcoin's market cap has reached $1 trillion for the first time in history pic.twitter.com/gJ0OJsH9Pd — Bloqport (@Bloqport) February 19, 2021 With this development, the market-leading cryptocurrency has officially become the first digital asset to reach a market capitalization of $1 trillion dollars. Why It Matters: Bitcoin has attracted a lot of attention lately, particularly from institutional investors, after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced it was buying $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset. Since Tesla’s purchase, the value of the cryptocurrency has continued to increase, making Bitcoin an attractive investment class for investors across the globe steadily. However, the digital asset is still only 10% of gold’s market cap to which it has often been compared. Regardless of this, industry proponents continue to believe that the digital asset could surpass gold’s market cap in the near future. According to a popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano, it is only a matter of time before this happens. “Bitcoin is a superior store of value. Should take 5 years or so to surpass gold’s market cap and 10 years or so for 2x gold’s market cap,” he stated on Twitter. This reasoning may stem from the fact that Bitcoin took a mere twelve years from its creation to reach a trillion-dollar market cap – a feat which took Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) 45 years and Google Inc(NASDAQ: GOOGL) 22 years. As things stand, Bitcoin is close to surpassing the market cap of silver, which is currently $1.5 trillion. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFidelity Charitable Received M In Crypto Donations In 2020: ReportProminent Gold Jeffrey Gundlach Reverses Stance on Bitcoin, Says It's Better Investment Than The Commodity© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Texas Power Sales Hit Record $50 Billion on Cold: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas power grid has returned to normal operations as a historic cold blast eases, but the impact of the deep freeze on vital infrastructure is just being realized.The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the grid, said it had exited emergency conditions Friday. But the region set a record for the most expensive week in U.S. power market history, topping $50 billion in sales since Sunday, according to BloombergNEF. Damage and economic losses from the winter storms will reach roughly the same amount, AccuWeather Inc. said.Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez planned to fly to Texas Friday to distribute supplies, while President Joe Biden said he’ll declare a major disaster there and wants to visit the state soon. About 180,000 homes and businesses in the state were still without electricity Friday, according to Poweroutage.us, which aggregates data from utility websites. More than 14.4 million people were affected by water outages, and restaurants were giving away or discarding spoiled food.Read More: How Extreme Cold Turned Into a U.S. Energy Crisis: QuickTakeAll time stamps are EST.Ercot’s $50 Billion in Sales Is Biggest Week Ever in U.S.: BNEF (1:48 p.m.)The Ercot power region just set a record for the most expensive week in U.S. power market history, topping $50 billion in sales since Sunday, according to BloombergNEF analyst Brianna Lazerwitz. This week’s events caused many to question Ercot’s energy-only market design, Lazerwitz said. The design is characterized by touchy prices known to jump toward the region’s $9,000 per megawatt-hour market cap when the buffer between supply and demand shrinks too much.Ercot may need to double down on the construct or abandon it, according to Lazerwitz. The market cap assumes customers are unwilling to pay more than $9,000 per MWh for power, and would rather experience a blackout than face a high electricity bill.U.S. Rig Count Was Static Just as Big Freeze Advanced (1:14 p.m.)U.S. oil and gas drilling was unchanged just as frigid weather was starting to bring much of Texas’s oil industry to a standstill, according to the latest data collected by Baker Hughes Co.The total number of active rigs in U.S. fields was 397, according to Baker Hughes data released Friday, the same as last week. In the Permian, the count rose by one -- a gas rig -- to 204.The numbers were finalized days ahead of publication and don’t fully reflect this week’s chaos.Texas Grid Exits Emergency Operations Stage (1:05 p.m.)Grid manager Ercot said in a news briefing that it has left the emergency operations stage and has returned to normal. That means Ercot is no longer asking for “out-of-market” responses such as telling utilities to reduce their power load, and generators are able to produce enough power for current demand.Transmission providers are still working to return power to all their customers and to restore storm damage, said Ercot chief executive officer Bill Magness.Biden Says He Hopes to Visit Texas After Winter Storm (12:23 p.m.)President Joe Biden said he’ll declare a major disaster in Texas and wants to visit the state soon as it recovers from widespread power outages and water shortages following an unusual winter storm.“If in fact it’s concluded that I can go without creating a burden for the folks on the ground while they’re dealing with this crisis, I plan on going,” Biden told reporters Friday at the White House. “But we’ll know that, make that decision, probably next week.”Biden spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday, telling him that “the federal government will continue to work hand-in-hand with state and local authorities in Texas to bring relief and address the critical needs of the families affected” by a week of freezing temperatures, ice and snow that left millions without power and water.Texas Restaurants Are Throwing Away Spoiled Food (11:54 a.m.)Mass blackouts across Texas are forcing restaurants to give away or trash quickly expiring food, while supply lines remain all but blocked due to dangerous roads.At Tarka Indian Kitchen, a chain with eight locations in the state, fresh veggies and meat are being discarded after the chain was shuttered for days. The same is true for Coolgreens, which sells salads and sandwiches, while Milkshake Concepts had to throw out inventory due to a burst pipe. Similar stories are piling up for restaurants as the region grapples with a historic cold spell that has snarled roads, limited access to fresh water and left many residents without power.Gas Stations Still Dark as Texas Emerges From Big Freeze (11:38 .m.)More than 1,700 gas stations are without electricity on Friday because of the Texas power disaster, threatening to push pump prices even higher with key refineries in the state still shut.The total represents more 12% of the stations in Texas, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for retail fuel tracker GasBuddy. Among the largest cities, the most outages are concentrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.More Than 14.4 Million People Affected by Water Outages (11:36 a.m.)While power is being restored across the state, water outages continue to plague Texas. More than 14.4 million people, or about half the population, were affected by disruptions to public water supplies on Friday morning, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. There are 160 counties under water-boil notices to protect the public from contamination.Houston to Stage ‘Mass Water Distribution’ (10:35 a.m.)Houston is converting a high school football stadium used as a Covid-19 vaccine center into a water-distribution venue on Friday as the fourth-largest U.S. city contends with low pipeline pressure and purity problems.The “mass water distribution event” will commence at 11:30 a.m. local time at Delmar Stadium on the city’s northwest side, City Controller Chris B. Brown said in a tweet. The city and many of its suburbs have been under a so-called boil order for days after blackouts hobbled public water utilities.Winter Storm Damage Could be as High as $50 Billion: AccuWeather (10:03 a.m.)The winter storms blanketing much of the U.S. in snow and ice could cost the country up to $50 billion in damage and economic loss, according to an estimate from commercial forecasting company AccuWeather. The entire 2020 hurricane season caused close to $60 billion in economic damage, the forecaster said.AccuWeather’s estimates include heating and oil costs, damage to homes and businesses, power outages, flight delays and cancellations, among other factors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Riot Blockchain, Canaan, and The9 Stock All Soared Today as Bitcoin Becomes $1 Trillion Asset

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached an unprecedented milestone for a cryptocurrency on Friday morning. According to Coinbase, Bitcoin is up around 5% over the past 24 hours, hitting all-time highs above $54,300.

  • WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

    In January, the messaging platform informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms. It sparked a global outcry and sent users to rival apps Telegram and Signal, among others, prompting WhatsApp to delay the new policy launch to May and to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations. In India, the messaging app's biggest user base, Facebook executives fielded questions from a parliamentary panel on the need for the changes, days after the country's technology ministry asked the messaging platform to withdraw them.

  • Thailand Wants to Target Japanese Crypto Holders as Part of Plan to Revive Tourism

    The Tourism Authority of Thailand slashed its estimate for foreign arrivals this year.

  • First Mover: Bitcoin Meets ‘Torrent’ as Lowly Binance Coin Gets $40B Valuation

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's in-house BNB tokens have shot to a $40 billion valuation, ranking them third among digital assets behind bitcoin and Ethereum's ether.

  • India's Bharat Biotech pursues COVID-19 vaccine approval in over 40 countries

    India's Bharat Biotech is in the process of filing regulatory documents for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, in more than 40 countries, the company told Reuters late on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech, which last Tuesday had told Reuters it may export doses of COVAXIN to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates by the end of the week, did not name other countries and did not give exact figures on doses it expects to export. COVAXIN is one of the two vaccines approved for emergency use in India, though efficacy data from its late-stage trial is yet to be published.

  • Cryptocurrency Ethereum hits record high, lifted by bitcoin, institutional demand

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume, hit a record high on Thursday, lifted by growing institutional interest in the space, and more than a week after its futures were launched on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The CME last week launched futures on ether, the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.

  • The boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Has Soared 785%, Delighting Many Shareholders

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies...

  • What the emergence of variants does, and doesn’t, mean for pandemic progress

    Mistakes, or mutations, happen on average once every couple of weeks in any chain of transmission. The variants that have arisen recently—known as B.1.1.7 (first identified in the UK), B.1.351 (identified in South Africa) and P.1 (identified in Brazil)—all have a large number of mutations that have physically altered the virus. Such changes can also undermine our immune system’s ability to detect these new versions of the virus when it has only seen the old version.

  • Mortgage rates spike, but experts say it's no reason to get panicky

    Borrowers should chill, because rates are still pretty low and not likely to skyrocket.

  • African countries have an advantage in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines

    The continent is one of the most experienced regions in the world in dealing with disease outbreaks.

  • How much more stimulus will the UK economy need?

    The UK may require another £190 billion, or 8.6% of the GDP to restart the economy and protect businesses and families. But it is money well spent.

  • Men charged in Ghosn escape plot ask U.S. State Department to halt extradition - letter

    An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee trial in Japan have asked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt their impending extradition there. On Saturday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied an emergency request by lawyers for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to pause a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be extradited.

  • Newsmaker: Back-to-basics Agbal hopes this time is different at Turkey's central bank

    Naci Agbal, Turkey's new central bank governor, began his career as a financial inspector three decades ago. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Agbal in early November as the lira touched a record low and double-digit inflation was rising even higher. For Agbal, 53, a former finance minister who is close to Erdogan, emphasizing the need to finally get inflation down to an official 5% target is the obvious strategy given it is a central banker's raison d'etre.

  • Is British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s (LON:BATS) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at British American Tobacco's (LON:BATS) recent performance, when its stock has...