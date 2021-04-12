A biotech company is making vegan bacon, leather, and a Styrofoam-like packaging out of lab-grown mushrooms

Will Storey,Daniel T. Allen,Emily Harger

  • Ecovative Design is making eco-friendly products like plant-based meat and imitation leather out of mycelium, the root structures of mushrooms.

  • It also makes packaging material that could replace Styrofoam, which takes up one-third of all landfill space.

  • The company has raised $100 million in capital and is part of a $4 billion meat-alternative market.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • What people get wrong about superfoods

    Dr. Nina Shapiro shares her thoughts on superfoods and how to get the most out of your food.

  • The leader of Sicily in Italy said as many as 80% of people are turning down the AstraZeneca jab

    The shot is recommended in Italy for people over 60. Fears about the AstraZeneca vaccine are "understandable, but unjustified," one official said.

  • 3 Reasons Why the Midwest Is the Best Place to Buy a House Right Now

    If you're wondering where to look, the Midwest is arguably the best place to buy a house. If you consider average house prices by state, most of the Midwest falls on the very low end. In Iowa, the median home price is just $155,781.

  • China's Sinovac vaccine is 50.7% effective against COVID-19, just reaching the threshold to be a vaccine worth using, a major trial showed

    Sinovac's CoronaVac was more than 50% effective - the threshold above which the WHO considers a vaccine worth using.

  • Nike to clean up used, returned sneakers and put them back on shelves

    Nike Inc said on Monday it will start refurbishing sneakers - from Vapormaxes to Reacts - returned by shoppers and selling them at cheaper prices, a service offered increasingly by retailers to reduce consumer waste. The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it would clean up gently worn, like-new or slightly imperfect sneakers by hand and resell them "at a value for consumers" at certain Nike stores. To qualify for refurbishment, the sneakers need to be returned to Nike stores within 60 days of purchase.

  • What's inside a wasp's nest?

    Paper wasp nests are specialized nurseries full of dead bugs, wasp larvae, and hexagon comb structures.

  • A new study found that Black women are 3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 when compared to white men

    The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, underscored systemic inequalities that make people of color more vulnerable to COVID-19.

  • Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in new vaccine production site in Singapore

    French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it would invest 400 million euros ($475.40 million) over five years in a new vaccine production site in Singapore. The new site would provide Sanofi with the ability to produce innovative vaccines on a massive scale for Asia and respond to future pandemic risks, the company said in a statement. Sanofi said it expected to start the construction of the site in the third quarter of 2021 and be fully operational in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Covid-19: India vaccination crosses 100 million doses

    But despite the huge inoculation drive, India has just registered another record increase in cases.

  • UK opens investigation into lobbying and role of former PM Cameron

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's government has opened an independent investigation into lobbying after former Prime Minister David Cameron's activities on behalf of finance firm Greensill Capital raised questions over access to ministers. Australian banker Lex Greensill was brought in as an adviser to the government while Cameron was British prime minister from 2010 to 2016. After leaving office, Cameron in turn became an adviser to Greensill's now-insolvent company.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • Test your Oscar genius with our trivia challenge

    Think you know your Oscars history? Take our challenge and see how you rate.

  • We've lost the 'grandfather of the nation', UK's Prince Andrew says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The death of Prince Philip has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday, as tributes poured in and the royals thanked the public for its support. Andrew joined his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward in saying they had taken strength from the outpouring of affection and would rally around their mother in her time of grief. Andrew called his father a "remarkable man" after he left a private church service in Windsor, near where Philip died on Friday aged 99.

  • Bavarian leader joins race to run as German chancellor candidate

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Bavarian premier Markus Soeder put himself forward on Sunday to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor in a September election and said he would settle the question soon and amicably with his rival, the Christian Democrat (CDU) chief. Pressure is mounting for a swift decision on whether Soeder, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), or the CDU's Armin Laschet should stand for the two-party bloc in the Sept. 26 election, making them the candidate to succeed Angela Merkel.

  • Bluffton-grown Bryson Nimmer ready for ‘hometown event’ in Hilton Head Heritage debut

    Unlike the other contenders, he’s grown up 20 minutes from the world-renowned course.

  • Clippers get defensive late to turn back Pistons

    Marcus Morris had 33 points and Paul George added 32 to lead the Clippers to a victory over Detroit that wasn't secured until a late push on defense.

  • China mine rescue: Crews work to free trapped workers in Xinjiang

    Twenty-one people are trapped underground after a coal mine flooded in the Xinjiang region.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. distances itself from explosion at Iranian nuclear site

    The Biden administration says it had no role in the explosion on Sunday at an Iranian uranium enrichment facility. Iran has blamed Israel and vowed to take revenge.Why it matters: The administration is attempting to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with a second round of indirect talks set to start on Wednesday. The timing of the incident, along with several recent Israeli strikes on Iranian ships, could make Biden's diplomatic challenge more difficult.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We have seen reports of an incident at the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran. The United States had no involvement, and we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes," a senior Biden administration official said.Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the explosion, which resulted in damage to centrifuges used to enrichment uranium. He said the incident would not affect the nuclear talks, but “we will take our revenge against the Zionists.”Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy organization, denied a New York Times report that the explosion caused such severe damage that it will take 9 months to repair. Salehi said uranium enrichment continues and the damaged centrifuges will soon be replaced.Iranian media reported that the intelligence services were investigating the incident, and one arrest had already been made.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met this morning in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking alongside Austin, Netanyahu stressed that Iran was the gravest threat in the region and that Israel would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.Austin stressed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security but did not mention Iran. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family. The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals. As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform. But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer. Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.