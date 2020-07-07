Biotech Startup Announces R&D Collaboration With Major Japanese Drug Delivery Company

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAGE Bio Inc. today announced a research and development agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation for a transdermal formulation of undisclosed molecules. The goal of the partnership is to explore the potential for developing therapeutic products at Nitto using CAGE Bio's proprietary deep eutectic ionic liquid technology.

Under this agreement, the companies will evaluate novel formulations of drugs that have been notoriously difficult to formulate and deliver into the skin.

"Transdermal delivery of compounds with poor solubility, high charge, or high molecular weight has been an unmet challenge for drug delivery companies for decades. Our technology has demonstrated the ability to tackle this problem quite effectively. Combining our platform with the development capabilities of Nitto will bring high value products to improve patient care," said Nitin Joshi, CEO, CAGE Bio.

Dr. Yosuke Kamimura, Life Science Business Development Manager for Nitto Innovations, Inc., said, "Nitto remains committed to improving quality of life (QOL) through transdermal therapeutic system for various drugs. We are excited to partner with the CAGE Bio team and develop value-added products based on their ionic liquid platform to solve important health problems."

"We are excited to team-up with Nitto which has been a leader in transdermal drug delivery and patches that are often the most convenient dosage form," said Ravi Srinivasan, chairman of CAGE Bio.

About CAGE Bio (www.cagebio.com)

CAGE Bio, a resident company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS @ MBC BioLabs (https://jlabs.jnjinnovation.com/locations/jlabs-mbc-biolabs), is a clinical stage startup exploiting its proprietary deep eutectic ionic liquid platform to develop products for dermatology, inflammation, and immunology. CAGE Bio has in-licensed technology developed by a research team led by Prof. Samir Mitragotri from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Nitto Denko Corporation

Founded in 1918, Nitto Denko Corporation is Japan's leading materials manufacturer, offering diversified industrial products to various business fields such as electronics, automobiles, ecology, and life science. Since its initial success with transdermal drug delivery patches in the late 1970s, Nitto had developed world class transdermal drug development and manufacturing technology. Currently, Nitto has been expanding its footprint in life science including siRNA-based drug discovery and biodegradable drug delivery systems, GLP/GMP-grade oligo-nucleotide manufacturing, and analytical and process development services. For more information about Nitto, visit their website (http://www.nitto.com/jp/en/)





