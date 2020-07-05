Is BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) A Good Stock To Buy?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has seen a decrease in hedge fund sentiment lately. BEAT was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with BEAT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BEAT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are several formulas investors put to use to value publicly traded companies. A couple of the most useful formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can outclass the broader indices by a superb margin (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Keeping this in mind let's take a gander at the key hedge fund action encompassing BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Hedge fund activity in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -20% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 21 hedge funds with a bullish position in BEAT a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $9.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by GLG Partners with a $7.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Ancora Advisors, Millennium Management, and Balyasny Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position DAFNA Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), around 0.97% of its 13F portfolio. Ancora Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.29 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BEAT.