Bioventix PLC's (LON:BVXP) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?
Most readers would already know that Bioventix's (LON:BVXP) stock increased by 6.1% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bioventix's ROE today.
ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.
See our latest analysis for Bioventix
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
ROE can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bioventix is:
58% = UK£7.2m ÷ UK£13m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).
The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.58 in profit.
What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
A Side By Side comparison of Bioventix's Earnings Growth And 58% ROE
First thing first, we like that Bioventix has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 13% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Bioventix's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Bioventix's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 0.7% in the same period, which is great to see.
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Bioventix's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.
Is Bioventix Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?
While Bioventix has a three-year median payout ratio of 61% (which means it retains 39% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.
Besides, Bioventix has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.
Summary
On the whole, we feel that Bioventix's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Bioventix's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.