BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI): When Will It Breakeven?

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The US$579m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$166m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is BioXcel Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

BioXcel Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$15m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 60%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving BioXcel Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with BioXcel Therapeutics is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in BioXcel Therapeutics' case is 73%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

