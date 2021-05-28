Bipartisan bills aimed at China on coronavirus origins, letting victims' kin sue Beijing

Jack Durschlag
·6 min read

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Bipartisan House bills aimed at China on coronavirus origins, letting victims' kin sue Beijing
U.S. House members plan to introduce two bipartisan bills Friday that address the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and would allow victims' families to sue China.

The first bill, the "Made in America Emergency Preparedness Act," would establish a 9/11-style bipartisan commission to investigate how the pandemic started. It is being introduced by five Democrats and five Republicans.

The second bill, dubbed the "Never Again International Outbreak Prevention Act," calls for allowing families of coronavirus victims to sue China by stripping sovereign immunity from it and any other countries "that have intentionally misled the international community on the outbreak." It will be introduced by U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Conor Lamb, D-Pa.

The commission proposed in the first bill would recommend to President Biden what personal protective equipment and other goods would be necessary to address a national emergency, requiring the items to be manufactured in the U.S.

"We simply cannot outsource our public safety and national security to foreign nations," Fitzpatrick, co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said in a statement. "We must reconstitute our health care and public safety supply chain back to the United States." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:
- CBS admits COVID lab-leak theory developments are 'vindication of sorts for Trump-era officials
- Hannity: ‘Corrupt’ left-wing institutions doing ‘complete 180’ on COVID-19 origins
- Senate advances bipartisan bill to counter China
- Greg Gutfeld: Media is explaining how their prejudice biased coverage of possible Wuhan lab leak
- China's Xi protecting info about Wuhan lab potentially ‘criminal behavior’: Keane

California's strict gun laws no deterrent for San Jose gunman
A disgruntled employee who gunned down nine co-workers at a Northern California railyard Wednesday morning appears to have circumvented some of the state’s strict gun laws.

The gunman, identified as maintenance worker Samuel Cassidy, legally obtained the three semi-automatic pistols he used in the San Jose shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority facility.

But the magazines he used – 32 in all – held 12 to 15 rounds; magazines with more than 10 rounds are illegal in California, according to The Mercury News of San Jose.

The state banned the sale of those magazines in 2013 and possession of them in 2016, so it’s possible the gunman obtained them legally years ago. He also could have bought them legally for a short period of time last summer during a court challenge before the ban was restored. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:
- California therapists claim San Jose gunman was possibly stressed, isolated due to pandemic: report
- San Jose shooter was on feds' radar in 2016, questioned about hatred of his job
- Chilling surveillance footage shows alleged San Jose gunman moments before deadly shooting
- San Jose shooting suspect set 'device' to ignite fire at home to 'coincide' with workplace massacre: sheriff
- San Jose shooting victim helped others to safety, family says -- plus what we know about 8 others killed

Virginia police arrest suspects in shooting that left military couple dead
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested two suspects in connection with the deaths of a married military couple on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the suspects as Ronnie Keandre Marshall, 20, and D'Angelo Strand, 19.

Eight felony charges have been filed, according to Fairfax County’s major crimes unit commander, Major Ed O’Carroll. The suspects each face two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

O'Carroll said police received a tip Thursday on the whereabouts of a vehicle connected to the case after a local resident called in. At that time, they said they took an unnamed person of interest into custody.

The victims, identified as Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel, 55 and 63 years old, were shot to death outside their home in Springfield on Wednesday morning, police said.

"Two distinguished military veterans were gunned down in their front yard," Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news briefing Wednesday. "[They] served out community for many, many years. And they were shot and killed in cold blood in their own front yard." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:
- Florida police, relatives of slain 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance announce $67.5K reward for info on shooting case
- Minnesota girl Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, dead after struck by stray bullet while jumping on trampoline
- Florida teen stabbed Tristyn Bailey 114 times, told friends he ‘intended to kill someone,’ prosecutors say
- 3 Tacoma officers charged in Black man's police-custody death

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS:
- Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors to step down amid questions about finances'
- Idaho deputy fired for viral TikTok mocking LeBron James: 'The latest target of cancel culture'
- Bill Cosby's petition for parole denied
- Boat overturns off Key West, Florida: 2 dead, 10 missing, Coast Guard says
- 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones considers suit against UNC for ‘anti-democratic suppression’

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:
- Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing
- More jobless getting aid than in past even as cutoffs loom
- PCs are back as Dell, HP deliver strong sales for desktops and notebooks
- Tom Brady touts cryptocurrency investments, says he's a 'big believer'
- FDA, J&J near deal for COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant
- McConnell: Republicans 'open to spending more' on infrastructure

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Morgan Kahmann, the Facebook whistleblower who was suspended by the tech giant after leaking internal documents exposing a "vaccine hesitancy" censorship campaign, spoke on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" about the fallout he has faced since coming forward to Project Veritas.

"Anything that questions the vaccine or the narrative regarding the vaccine … is basically considered under ‘vaccine hesitancy’ by Facebook's algorithms," Kahmann told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "They're afraid of what people might conclude if they see that other people are having negative side effects. They think that this is going to drive up vaccine hesitancy among the population and they see that as something that they have to combat."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Remember our fallen service members on Memorial Day this Monday, enjoy the long, holiday weekend and we'll see you first thing Tuesday morning in your inbox.

GUIDE TO PERSONAL FINANCE Sponsored by Credible:
- How to buy a house in 2021: Tips for winning the COVID homebuying season
- Need a $75,000 personal loan? What to know

Recommended Stories

  • Environmentalists condemn Biden's backing of Alaska oil drilling project

    Environmental groups have condemned the Biden administration's defense of a proposed ConocoPhillips oil development in Alaska, a drilling project approved under former President Donald Trump. Climate activists had previously said they were encouraged that upon taking office in January, President Joe Biden signed an order to rejoin the Paris Accord and revoked federal permits for the Keystone XL oil pipeline. Both issues were priorities for environmental activists.

  • The Talk - Jerry O'Connell on Wil Wheaton's Pain During 'Stand By Me'

    Wil Wheaton recently said his tumultuous childhood with parents inspired his role as Gordie in "Stand By Me." Co-star and guest co-host Jerry O'Connell reacts. "I love Wil. He's a great friend of mine. We've obviously been friends for 35 years now. That film was 35 years ago. I had no idea he was feeling this when we were doing this film and I think what should be said is, you have no idea, not even co-workers, just people close to you, you have no idea what is going on with someone. So, if you sense anything is amiss, anything weird, it costs you nothing to go up to them and say, 'Hey is everything ok? Is anything going on? Do you want someone to talk to? I just think even saying that I think reaches a hand out to someone. I have great memories from doing this film." He adds, "When people get older they deal with the ramification of that. But I wish I was older back then so I could have said, 'Hey Wil, hey man is anything [wrong]?' But I do love Wil and he's doing great. He does a lot for Paramount+, for Star Trek, he's doing great."

  • Analysis-Big oil may get more climate lawsuits after Shell ruling -lawyers, activists

    A Dutch court's decision to force Royal Dutch Shell to make deeper, faster cuts to its climate warming emissions on the basis of human rights could set a precedent, especially in European countries, according to lawyers and activists. The court on Wednesday ordered the Anglo-Dutch company to slash its global greenhouse gas emissions, which stood at around 1.6 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2019, by 45% by 2030. Shell said it would appeal the decision forcing it to cut by an amount roughly equivalent to four times Britain's annual emissions.

  • The death counters: How journalists in Narendra Modi’s home state exposed India’s Covid-19 deception

    When Rajesh Pathak’s wife took their daughter to get tested for Covid-19 at a Gandhinagar hospital on April 1, she saw two plastic-covered dead bodies being moved out of the premises. The situation alarmed Pathak, resident editor of a 98-year-old local newspaper Sandesh’s Ahmedabad edition. Pathak sent his reporters digging.

  • China’s Power Crunch Means Sidewalks Packed With Generators

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a new fixture along the alleyways of Guangzhou -- the portable generator.Videos on China’s popular social media app WeChat show blue and red generators spinning and hissing smoke outside of crowded clothing factories in the city at the center of the nation’s industrial heartland. The reason for their popularity? A suddenly unreliable power grid.“The power supply in Guangdong has had some problems recently, and in some cities industrial plants have had to move their working time to off-peak hours,” Yu Zhai, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie Ltd., said by phone. “This electricity shortage could be a problem from now through the summer.”Outages aren’t just a problem for mainland China. Just months after severe winter weather crippled power supplies across Northeast Asia, the specter of shortages is also rising again in Japan and Taiwan. Hot weather is layering air-conditioning demand on already-high industrial use as economies recover from the pandemic, while supply is constrained from nuclear, hydropower and coal plants.In China, the export- and heavy industry-led rebound has caused a surge in electricity use, with consumption climbing 20% through April compared with last year, and up 15% from 2019 levels, when Covid-19 wasn’t a factor. Temperatures in Guangdong, in the southern region of the country, have also been higher than normal.At the same time, there’s been a late start to the wet season, leaving hydropower reservoirs low. Coal prices have also surged as mining output has dropped amid a government-led safety campaign, making generators less keen to ramp up thermal power output.The electricity shortages, caused in part by the resurgence in economic activity, are causing disruptions to businesses that threaten to slow that very recovery.In some parts of Guangdong, which has a higher gross domestic product than Australia, some factories are only being allowed to operate three days a week, hurting their ability to fulfill orders, news website Jiemian reported. Such measures to stagger power consumption could last three months.About 100 of the 250 members of the South China chapter of the European Chamber of Commerce have been affected by the shortages, said Klaus Zenkel, board chairman. Companies ranging from lab device makers to heavy metal manufacturers to elevator producers have had to cut production.Members are “kind of feeling unhappy” about the energy crunch, he said. “They think this is not the right way how to handle this. There should be other ways because there’s a lot of energy wastage in other areas, and there’s no need to go into the manufacturing.”“I am so tired,” said one anonymous business owner posting on Weibo, who complained about the need to buy an electric generator and asked patience from customers after a power outage at an industrial park.In Japan, the summer electricity supply will be the tightest in years as several thermal power plants have been idled, the government warned earlier this month. Japan’s national meteorologist expects unseasonably hot weather through August, according to a forecast published earlier this week. In order to avoid any potential blackouts, the government has requested that utilities stock up on fuel supplies and consumers conserve electricity.Japan power futures contracts for July and August delivery have surged by roughly 20% over the last two months in anticipation of a supply crunch. Hokkaido Electric Power Co., which operates in Japan’s northernmost island, expects to provide as much as 14% more power capacity to the main island of Honshu this summer compared to last year, the Nikkei newspaper reported.In Taiwan, home to the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, two blackouts have hit the island in the same week earlier this month. The state-owned power company has issued a warning of tight supply for six of the next seven days as Taiwan struggles with a water shortage.The power shortages are raising concerns that Taipei’s ambitious plan to decommission all its nuclear power plants by 2025 and replace them with gas and renewable energy could be delayed.(Updates with Japan weather forecast in 12th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Destiny's Child Reunites! Michelle Williams Shares Audio of Her 'Group Chats' with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland

    "The only time we'll let y'all eavesdrop on our group chats!!" Michelle Williams wrote on her Instagram

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Prince Harry Tells Zak Williams He Was ‘Unable’ to Grieve Princess Diana

    Courtesy of ApplePrince Harry has once again spoken of his mother’s death, telling Robin Williams’ son Zak that they both shared the strange experience of grieving a famous parent less demonstrably than their parent’s fans.Harry’s remarks came in a follow-up episode of his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey which screened on Apple TV+ last week. Zak Williams, who is a mental health campaigner and in recovery from addiction, was one of the contributors to the original show, and came back for the new episode which followed a town hall structure.After Williams told Harry how having to grieve so publicly left him feeling vulnerable, Harry said: “We have a lot of shared experience. When you talk about that… when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone… You feel as though they knew them better than you did, in a weird way, because you’re unable to grieve yourself.” Queen Was ‘Gobsmacked’ Over Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health SeriesAnother celebrity guest on the original show, Glenn Close, also appeared on the new instalment. Close said that her family were so ashamed of their history of mental illness that they covered it up, and added that she herself felt shame for not realizing her sister was having suicidal urges.Harry had spoken of his own shame about feeling he had not adequately supported his wife Meghan when she was suicidal on a previous episode, and he returned to the theme, saying: “There’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we have not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share that with me?’ But we all know that, when people are suffering or struggling, that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up.”Speaking about suggested helpful ways to speak to a suicidal person, Harry said: “So many people are afraid [to have] that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you want to say is that you are there. Because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”Harry opened up the bonus episode by saying that he believes climate change and mental health are the two biggest challenges of our time, and that they are linked.“The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities and of our planet ultimately.“We have to create a more supportive culture for each other where challenges don’t have to live in the dark, where vulnerability is healthy and encouraged and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because they are one.”Harry also renewed his criticisms of the effects of social media on children, saying: “I get the real feeling that so many parents don’t feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people think there is ‘mental illness’ and then there is ‘everything else’. And that ‘everything else’ is the day-to-day stresses or the anxieties of, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s social media, whether it’s isolation in front of the screen... all this kind of stuff. How can we collectively as a society prepare and make parents feel more comfortable and better equipped to be able to deal with the daily stresses or the daily unknowings of what your children are going through growing up in this world that we have allowed to be created, and which I believe is making us sicker.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Why Black Tulsans say politics has failed them

    Racial and social politics in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have been fraught for decades. Now the GOP-led city is attempting to reconcile the past with how far it still needs to go. Part 2 of our podcast “Tulsa Rising.”

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • Australia's Victoria state sees fewer new COVID-19 cases on first day of lockdown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state reported fewer new local COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a highly-infectious outbreak which authorities said could become uncontrollable. Four new locally acquired cases were reported in the last 24 hours, down from 12 a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest cluster to 30 but officials urged people to remain cautious and follow lockdown rules. "We are very, very early in this ... community transmission is still expected to occur," Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in the state capital Melbourne.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • We spoke with 21 young Americans about coming of age in 2021. They are looking ahead with cautious optimism.

    Insider spoke with 21 young people who are 21 years old about their lives over the past year. Many of them are cautiously optimistic about the future.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Russell Westbrook says 's--- is getting out of hand' after 76ers fan dumped popcorn on him

    Russell Westbrook had to be held back by Wizards staff after a 76ers fan dumped popcorn on him as he walked back to the locker room.

  • Indian farmers mark 6 months of protest with no end in sight

    Indian farmers demanding the government repeal new agriculture laws they say will devastate their livelihoods marked their protest movement's sixth month Wednesday by flying black banners on the cars and tractors and burning effigies of the prime minister. Protesters have been blocking three highways connecting New Delhi to northern and western cities since November to press their demand for scrapping of the laws they say will favor large corporate farms. The government says the laws approved by Parliament last year will inject private investment in the agriculture sector and raise the earnings of farmers by setting up warehouses in rural areas where they can store their crops and sell them when prices favor them.