After bipartisan education bill passes Senate, Gov. Dunleavy says it 'falls far short'

Feb. 26—JUNEAU — A bipartisan education package passed overwhelmingly through the Alaska Legislature on Monday, and the bill now goes to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The governor has not said whether he would issue a veto, but on Monday said in a prepared statement that his initial review of the bill indicated "it falls far short of improving outcomes for students."

Senate Bill 140 includes the largest nominal increase to school formula funding in state history, extra funding for home-schooled students, provisions intended to support parents navigating the charter school application process, and provisions so eligible schools can apply by the end of the month to increase their internet download speeds.

After days of closed-door meetings, the Alaska House on Thursday passed the bill on a 38-2 vote. The Senate approved the bipartisan package on an 18-1 vote Monday with Wasilla GOP Sen. Mike Shower opposed. Sen. James Kaufman, R-Anchorage, had an excused absence from the floor.

In total, only three of 60 Alaska legislators voted against advancing the bipartisan education package to the governor. Less than an hour after the Senate passed the bill, Dunleavy took to social media to voice his concerns.

"My initial review of the education bill is that it falls far short of improving outcomes for students," Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. "It appears to do the same thing we have done for decades — just spend more money."

Dunleavy's social media post sparked surprise and alarm from lawmakers who thought it signaled the governor would veto the education package.

The package includes a $175 million increase to school formula funding, which equates to a $680 boost to the Base Student Allocation, the state's per-student funding formula. Education advocates have said a funding increase twice that size is needed as school funding in Alaska has not been substantially increased since 2017.

Dunleavy earlier in February spoke passionately in support of establishing more charter schools and giving bonuses to teachers. The governor proposed paying $58 million in bonuses each of the next three years, ranging from $5,000 for teachers in urban Alaska to $15,000 for teachers in rural Alaska.

The bipartisan package does not include the teacher bonus proposal. Dunleavy said the package would do nothing to recruit and retain teachers, despite the addition of nonbinding intent language that districts shall use a portion of additional funding for educator salary and bonuses.

The governor also had proposed for a statewide board that he appoints to authorize new charter schools without the approval of local school districts. That provision was not included in the Legislature's final education package.

Instead, lawmakers added funding for a statewide coordinator to help parents navigate the charter school application process, and an appeals process to the education commission if a school had its charter revoked.

Dunleavy said on social media that the Legislature's education package "fails to improve access to public charter schools."

The bill includes $500 per K-3 student eligible for reading interventions at an estimated cost of $10 million per year. The funding boost came after education advocates last year said a wide-ranging reading bill known as the Alaska Reads Act was underfunded after it was approved by the Legislature two years ago.

Dunleavy, though, said in his statement that the package "doesn't support the (Alaska) Reads Act."

The education package also includes roughly $14.5 million in extra funding for home-schooled students. Those students currently receive 90% of BSA funding, but under the bill, they would instead get 100% of that funding, the same as students at brick-and-mortar schools.

Dunleavy's social media post did not mention provisions for home-schooled students or correspondence students, as they're also known.

As of noon Monday, Senate Bill 140 was undergoing a legal review with plans to formally transmit the bill to the governor later in the day.

Dunleavy could sign the bill or allow it to pass into law without his signature. He could also veto the bill, which would require two-thirds of legislators voting in a joint session to override the veto.

Legislators have been trying to have an education bill signed into law by the end of the month so eligible schools can apply for grants to increase their internet download speeds. School districts need to submit applications for those grants by Feb. 28 or they could miss out on substantial funding over the fiscal year that starts in July.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.