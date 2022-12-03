Bipartisan group of Australian MPs to visit Taiwan from Sunday - The Australian

A Taiwan flag can be seen at Liberty Square in Taipei
3
·1 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A group of Australian federal politicians will on Sunday fly to Taiwan for a five-day visit aimed at conveying Australia’s wish to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific, The Australian newspaper reported on Saturday.

The group, which includes governing Labor Party and opposition Liberal-National coalition MPs, is the first delegation of its type to visit Taiwan since 2019, The Australian report said.

It will include meetings with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, and has support from Taiwain's foreign ministry.

The trip - reportedly kept secret to stop Chinese diplomats in Canberra lobbying for its cancellation - is said also to include meetings on security, trade, agriculture and indigenous affairs.

Australia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the report.

The visit to Democratic Taiwan, claimed by Beijing as Chinese territory, comes as Australia's recently elected Labor government has moved to repair its strained diplomatic relations with China.

Australia has clashed with China - its largest trading partner - over trade disputes and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, amid a growing Chinese presence in the Pacific.

However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, raising expectations of closer bi-lateral ties.

China's embassy in Australia last year denounced former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott as "pitiful" after he decried Chinese pressure against Taiwan when he visited the island in a personal capacity.

Australia, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but has previously joined its ally the United States in expressing concern over Chinese pressure, especially military.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • China condemns British lawmakers' Taiwan visit

    "This is... a gross interference in China's internal affairs," a embassy spokesperson said.

  • ‘A new situation’: After protests, China relaxes COVID restrictions

    Chinese cities are easing lockdown and testing restrictions after nationwide protests. It’s a reminder that public pressure can spark change, even within a top-down government.

  • New McDonald’s in Texas is unlike any you’ve seen: It serves burgers by conveyor

    The new McDonald’s is a test concept that focuses on to-go orders, which includes a conveyor belt to deliver your Big Macs and fries.

  • Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

    Indiana AG Todd Rokita unlawfully breached confidentially laws by discussing his investigation into the provider who cared for a 10-year-old rape survivor

  • Surprising Money Tips From Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and More

    There's no shortage of conventional financial advice -- spend less than you earn, avoid high-interest debt, etc. These tips are conventional for a reason: because they work. If you want to succeed...

  • Texas among top schools for 2024 four-star LB Payton Pierce

    Payton Pierce announced the top 10 schools left in his recruitment on Friday. Five Big 12 programs are included.

  • U.S. Government Now to Back Mortgages More Than $1 Million. Here's What It Means for Home Buyers

    If you're looking for a mortgage, you may want to stick to a conforming loan. A conforming loan is a government-backed mortgage whose total is below a certain threshold. Conforming loans are those that are suitable to be sold to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored entities that buy mortgages.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • Hong Kong divided over China's COVID-19 protests

    The recent wave of protests against China's anti-virus restrictions was a ray of hope for some supporters of Hong Kong's own pro-democracy movement after local authorities stifled it using a national security law enacted in 2020. Thomas So, who joined about a dozen students from the Chinese mainland staging a rare protest this week at the University of Hong Kong, is among them. “If mainland China falls apart, I wouldn’t say it’s none of my business,” said So, who held up an electric candle and a blank sheet of paper symbolizing defiance against censorship at the protest.

  • REUTERS NEXT - Have patience, Russia sanctions will work, Lithuania PM says

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -The European Union needs patience as it sanctions Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, as most measures will only have an impact in the medium and long term, Lithuania's prime minister said in an interview at  the  Reuters NEXT conference on Thursday. Because there are no sanctions that can switch Russia off overnight. She said there was a broad agreement among NATO nembers not to pressure Ukraine to negotiate, and called on NATO to provide air defences to not only eastern NATO members but also to Ukraine.

  • US recession odds are 'extremely elevated' and a downturn is likely to hit within the next year, chief economist says

    "It's hard in a sense that they have to put pain on the economy to get inflation down."

  • China launches elderly vaccination drive but health fears linger

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -As China works to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates among its elderly, essential if the country is to open up again and live with COVID, many older people remain fearful that the treatment will make them sick. "If I were fit for vaccination, I would definitely get it," said Cai Shiyu, a 70-year-old retiree in Shanghai. Shanghai resident Yang Zhijie, 76, said she was scared of being vaccinated.

  • 2022 Texas High School Football playoff schedule, scores

    Texas high school football playoff schedule for the 2022 season from Class 6A through Class 1A six-man.

  • Emmanuel Macron says Vladimir Putin made ‘huge mistake’ invading Ukraine

    The French president told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he believes a negotiation is still possible with the Russian leader to end the war in Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian engineers scramble to keep mobile phones working

    With Ukraine scrambling to keep communication lines open during the war, an army of engineers from the country’s phone companies has mobilized to help the public and policymakers stay in touch during repeated Russian missile and drone strikes. The engineers, who typically go unseen and unsung in peacetime, often work around the clock to maintain or restore phone service, sometimes braving minefields to do so. After Russian strikes took out the electricity that cellphone towers usually run on, they revved up generators to keep the towers on.

  • Fears compete with 'freedom' calls at China protests

    STORY: "Down with the Chinese communist party! Down with Xi Jinping!" These were normally unspeakable words recently chanted by demonstrators in Shanghai at a protest against strict COVID restrictions, one of the many such eruptions that have taken global headlines.But other protesters were quick to rebuke these kind of chants. One lead protesters in Beijing told the crowd not to get too riled up. It highlights the difficulties of gauging the mood at these protests, where every demonstrator knows cameras are on them - in a country where space for dissent is very narrow."We don't want to oppose any party, we don't care what it is, but we want to live."These are scenes repeated across the country, according to social media posts and witness accounts. John Delury, a professor of Chinese studies at South Korea's Yonsei University says there are all kinds of hidden disagreements that are latent within Chinese society."It’s a state-controlled media that’s always supposed to reinforce one line and one message. So, we actually, over the weekend, got a taste of where some of the disagreements, differences of opinion might exist within the Chinese society if it could speak openly.”Protesters fed-up with Xi's zero-COVID policy pushed the boundaries by speaking for change in a country where a space for dissent has narrowed dramatically under President Xi Jinping's increasingly authoritarian rule. One word that cropped up time and again in the protests was "Ziyou", which means freedom. It can be interpreted as a demand for release from COVID curbs or a call for political freedom, and thus a challenge to the leadership. Analysts say Xi has championed the zero-COVID policy, so even focused criticism of just the COVID curbs is also criticism of his leadership. People sought to protect themselves during these protests by criticizing a policy and its impact, but not the leader and the government behind it, at least not directly. Demonstrators also stressed that no "foreign forces" or "organizations" were behind them and they had turned out spontaneously, according to a Reuters witness. China blamed pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019 in part on foreign meddling. The government has announced the easing of COVID restricts this week but it is unclear if the easing of it will take the fire out of the frustrations. "These are demonstrations in affluent areas in the core cities of the country, in the capital Beijing, in the commercial center, Shanghai, in sophisticated cities like Hangzhou and Chengdu. And if they hit hard right now on these groups, they’re just going to cut deeper into a bone in the society that I think even this all-powerful surveillance state is hesitant to do.”

  • This officer is the first woman to serve as XO of a submarine

    Lt. Cmdr. Amber Cowan joined the Navy in 2010. A year later the submarine force was opened to female officers.

  • Zelenskyy imposes personal sanctions against religious organizations affiliated with UOC MP

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed personal sanctions against representatives of religious organizations affiliated with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP), according to a Dec. 1 presidential decree.

  • US-China Tension Is Worse Under Biden, Stephen Roach Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US-China relationship is no better under US President Joe Biden than it was for his predecessor Donald Trump -- and it may even have gotten worse, according to economist Stephen Roach.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refu

  • Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’

    Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, went on an antisemitic rant during a Thursday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars program, including praise for Nazis and Adolf Hitler. “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” Jones told Ye, who was appearing on his…